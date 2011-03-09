So is anyone feeling better about yesterday? I woke up this morning and the disbelief at that ending still prevails, I can only imagine how Lewis and everyone at Mercedes is feeling. This bad blood is going to rumble on now for months and it's highly distasteful. Yesterday everyone lost, including Red Bull and even in the years to come, this will always have a tainted haze over it. Yesterday the best man and team on the day, not due to anything they did but to a decision that was nonsensical at best and down right dodgy at worst.



As a fan of sport in general this has completely put me off F1, because there is no consistency of rule application. The 'sport' now exists only for the spectacle and the narrative that the FIA decided upon. Michael Masi and the FIA have been a joke the whole season but after Spa and Jeddah anyone thinking it couldn't get more ridiculous was utterly wrong.