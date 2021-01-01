« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 198149 times)

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,345
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9000 on: Today at 12:16:52 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on Yesterday at 11:49:59 pm
How many of them are on here defending the decision to hand Red Bull the title?  ;)

Indeed, anyone actively defending this decision is either a Verstappen fan and/or wanted Hamilton to lose.

Personally, I don't have any real attachment to either driver, at the start of the season I was hoping for Verstappen (or somebody else) to win the championship for a change, but the amount of help he has had from var in the latter part of the season has been completely over the top.
Logged

Offline Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,445
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9001 on: Today at 12:18:16 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:29:35 pm
Why does it have to be one or the other? I know plenty of people that watch F1 with no allegiance to any team or driver. They just like watching the racing

Im one for sure, enjoy watching the battles and only got back into it this season as its not been such a bore fest as other recent years have. No allegiance to anyone as I dip in and out and dont look into anything too much regarding teams, drivers, etc.

Ignorance is bliss I guess as I thoroughly enjoyed the race today, one of the best things Ive watched all year, while on the other hand many with strong ties to Lewis seem absolutely beside themselves in here, like me after Liverpool being knocked out the CL or anytime we dont win to be fair  ;D
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9002 on: Today at 02:07:43 am »
Hamilton was cheated out of it today. Best driver all day long. Took the lead, put down numerous fastest laps. Had it in the bag.

Dodgy dealing at the end, where they didnt follow the rules and seemed to make it up on the spot, left him sitting as a lame duck, trying to fend off fresh soft tires on worn hard tires in a one lap shoot out.

Verstappen won the points for non racing in Belgium. Why couldnt this finish under the safety car? For the 50+ laps prior to the Williams crash, Hamilton was the best man out there.

He was robbed. My interest in watching in future has waned, for sure. I like sport. That was not it.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,200
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9003 on: Today at 02:57:57 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:16:07 am
If the cap fits, Darren. There was no implication of you being a racist in my post, mate. You have made that supposition. I was simply pointing out that racism is inherent in the sport, Mosely and Ecclestone being prime examples of its murky past. Fucking hell, who's salty now? Lewis Hamilton will be remembered as being the greatest driver in the sports history. What will Verstappen, Horner and Red Bull's legacy be? A gang of cheating c*nts who had Masi on their payroll. Red Bull blight every sport they are involved with. Simple as that.

So you're not accusing me of being a racist, but open with "if the cap fits"?  Yeah, right.  Why even bring race into it, period?  As for "who's salty now?", well from your sentences following that question, I'd say that the answer to that is crystal clear. 


Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:45:00 pm
I'm looking forward to seeing the new cars and funding out who's nailed the new regs.

George is going to be apoplectic if it's Williams.  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 03:23:18 am by Darren G »
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,747
  • ....mmm
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9004 on: Today at 03:24:20 am »
Lets get the thread locked twice in 12 hours for crap about racism  :wave
Logged
:D

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,375
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #9005 on: Today at 05:35:28 am »
I am a huge Hamilton fan and think he is the most under appreciated sports person around in this country (quite simply because he is good, flash and black). But that said I am not particularly bothered who won in the end and if anything I am enjoying the fall out because if there is ever a sport that deserves acrimony and for a result to be settled away from the event and in controversy then its this one. Its an absolute circus of a sport.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Up
« previous next »
 