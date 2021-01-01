Hamilton was cheated out of it today. Best driver all day long. Took the lead, put down numerous fastest laps. Had it in the bag.



Dodgy dealing at the end, where they didnt follow the rules and seemed to make it up on the spot, left him sitting as a lame duck, trying to fend off fresh soft tires on worn hard tires in a one lap shoot out.



Verstappen won the points for non racing in Belgium. Why couldnt this finish under the safety car? For the 50+ laps prior to the Williams crash, Hamilton was the best man out there.



He was robbed. My interest in watching in future has waned, for sure. I like sport. That was not it.