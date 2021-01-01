« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9000 on: Today at 12:16:52 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on Yesterday at 11:49:59 pm
How many of them are on here defending the decision to hand Red Bull the title?  ;)

Indeed, anyone actively defending this decision is either a Verstappen fan and/or wanted Hamilton to lose.

Personally, I don't have any real attachment to either driver, at the start of the season I was hoping for Verstappen (or somebody else) to win the championship for a change, but the amount of help he has had from var in the latter part of the season has been completely over the top.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9001 on: Today at 12:18:16 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:29:35 pm
Why does it have to be one or the other? I know plenty of people that watch F1 with no allegiance to any team or driver. They just like watching the racing

Im one for sure, enjoy watching the battles and only got back into it this season as its not been such a bore fest as other recent years have. No allegiance to anyone as I dip in and out and dont look into anything too much regarding teams, drivers, etc.

Ignorance is bliss I guess as I thoroughly enjoyed the race today, one of the best things Ive watched all year, while on the other hand many with strong ties to Lewis seem absolutely beside themselves in here, like me after Liverpool being knocked out the CL or anytime we dont win to be fair  ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #9002 on: Today at 02:07:43 am
Hamilton was cheated out of it today. Best driver all day long. Took the lead, put down numerous fastest laps. Had it in the bag.

Dodgy dealing at the end, where they didnt follow the rules and seemed to make it up on the spot, left him sitting as a lame duck, trying to fend off fresh soft tires on worn hard tires in a one lap shoot out.

Verstappen won the points for non racing in Belgium. Why couldnt this finish under the safety car? For the 50+ laps prior to the Williams crash, Hamilton was the best man out there.

He was robbed. My interest in watching in future has waned, for sure. I like sport. That was not it.
