Online Slick_Beef

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8920 on: Today at 09:48:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:42:23 pm
Whoever was the winner today would've deserved it. Been a brilliant championship from day 1.

Absolutely, best since 2010 I think
Online Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8921 on: Today at 09:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 09:32:27 pm
FIA has been a shitshow but Max deserved this so much IMO.

That's what it comes down to for me.  At the end of the day, over the season Max has been the better driver. 
Online jonnypb

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8922 on: Today at 09:53:53 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:45:18 pm
If he won today fairly I'd begrudgingly agree. But he didn't. Masi engineered a win for him.

Lets not forget that the FIA have made questionable decisions throughout the season, which have given more than one driver an advantage, it just so happens that the one made today handed Max the title.

As far as the drivers were concerned today, they drove within the rules and neither driver did anything wrong. If max had taken Lewis out, or drove in such a way that made Lewis drop places, then yes I would feel that max didnt deserve the drivers championship. But as it stands its an issue with the rules, not how the drivers performed today so I find it difficult to feel aggrieved about the result.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8923 on: Today at 09:58:30 pm »
I've absolutely no issue with verstappen being world champion and am happy to say that he deserves it. it'll also be kind of nice to see #1 back on a car next season too.
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8924 on: Today at 09:58:58 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 09:53:53 pm
Lets not forget that the FIA have made questionable decisions throughout the season, which have given more than one driver an advantage, it just so happens that the one made today handed Max the title.

As far as the drivers were concerned today, they drove within the rules and neither driver did anything wrong. If max had taken Lewis out, or drove in such a way that made Lewis drop places, then yes I would feel that max didnt deserve the drivers championship. But as it stands its an issue with the rules, not how the drivers performed today so I find it difficult to feel aggrieved about the result.

What we saw today was the worst though. FIA have rules regarding the safety car and they chose to ignore them in favour of extra entertainment.

That is way way worse than any other call this year.
Online west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8925 on: Today at 10:00:30 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:58:30 pm
I've absolutely no issue with verstappen being world champion and am happy to say that he deserves it. it'll also be kind of nice to see #1 back on a car next season too.

Was it when Prost won and retired there was a number 0?
Online RobinHood

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8926 on: Today at 10:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 09:48:43 pm
Absolutely, best since 2010 I think

2012 was a great season too, that was the year we had seven different winners in the first seven races.

Also worth pointing out that season's last race finished under the safety car...
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8927 on: Today at 10:02:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:00:30 pm
Was it when Prost won and retired there was a number 0?

2 years running! it was hill both years

mansell got booted after his world championship and went to the US and then prost won it the year after and retired.
Online cress

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8928 on: Today at 10:06:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:58:58 pm
What we saw today was the worst though. FIA have rules regarding the safety car and they chose to ignore them in favour of extra entertainment.

That is way way worse than any other call this year.
Other regulations essentially superceded the one that Merc protested on. The safety car has to come in when the call is made which overrules the reg that says after lapped cars overtake the safety car comes in the following lap and also the Race director ultimately has full control over the safety car. So unfortunately for Hamilton, the decision was within the regulations.

Crazy finish and I feel for Ham. If merc had pitted Ham under VSC or safety car then Hamilton would be World Champ right now.
Online jonnypb

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8929 on: Today at 10:06:13 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:58:58 pm
What we saw today was the worst though. FIA have rules regarding the safety car and they chose to ignore them in favour of extra entertainment.

That is way way worse than any other call this year.

Dont disagree with you, but today seems worse because it decided the title. If you go back to some of the earlier questionable decisions that have given other drivers an advantage, then maybe max comes into this race already having won the championship, or enough points ahead meaning that all he has to do is finish in the top 3 and therefore that last lap would have had no bearing on the title. He got the luck today, in other races other drivers have had the luck.

FIA seem to have a get out of jail free card with the safety car rule, so if true, then technically no rules were broken, it was pure bad luck for Lewis that the crash happened when it did.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8930 on: Today at 10:09:12 pm »
Being slower wins formula 1 championships. Red Bull have Masi in their pocket. Well done. What a fucking sportsman Lerwis is. Don't understand how Verstappen can be lauded for his 'victory.' He's a fucking madman and should be warned off. As for Horner...
Online RedSince86

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8931 on: Today at 10:11:56 pm »
That statement from Karen is fucking disgraceful, he actually thanks Latifi for the crash.

You just know at School everyone hated that Tory Boy, i bet he was smug AF at school and ratted on the other kids.

I hope Mercedes after developing the car for 2 years absolute pulverise the grid next year, and make it a boring AF procession winning the titles with 5-6 races to go.

I want viewers turning away next season when Lewis is strolling to race wins and it hits Liberty Media in the pocket.

I want it to happen for the next 3 seasons actually and Lewis retires with 10 titles.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8932 on: Today at 10:13:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:11:56 pm
That statement from Karen is fucking disgraceful, he actually thanks Latifi for the crash.

You just know at School everyone hated that Tory Boy, i bet he was smug AF at school and ratted on the other kids.

I hope Mercedes after developing the car for 2 years absolute pulverise the grid next year, and make it a boring AF procession winning the titles with 5-6 races to go.

I want viewers turning away next season when Lewis is strolling to race wins and it hits Liberty Media in the pocket.

I want it to happen for the next 3 seasons actually and Lewis retires with 10 titles.

 :thumbup
Online Slick_Beef

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8933 on: Today at 10:13:23 pm »
Quote from: RobinHood on Today at 10:01:55 pm
2012 was a great season too, that was the year we had seven different winners in the first seven races.

Also worth pointing out that season's last race finished under the safety car...

Great shout, that was a good one.


Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:58:58 pm
What we saw today was the worst though. FIA have rules regarding the safety car and they chose to ignore them in favour of extra entertainment.

That is way way worse than any other call this year.

One way of looking at it is that the whole reason that the rule for allowing backmarkers to unlap themselves when behind the safety car was introduced was to create extra entertainment anyway
Online RedSince86

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8934 on: Today at 10:14:03 pm »
Quote from: RobinHood on Today at 10:01:55 pm
2012 was a great season too, that was the year we had seven different winners in the first seven races.

Also worth pointing out that season's last race finished under the safety car...
And we got one of the greatest sports GIFs of all time.

Online Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8935 on: Today at 10:15:11 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:11:56 pm
That statement from Karen is fucking disgraceful, he actually thanks Latifi for the crash.

You just know at School everyone hated that Tory Boy, i bet he was smug AF at school and ratted on the other kids.

I hope Mercedes after developing the car for 2 years absolute pulverise the grid next year, and make it a boring AF procession winning the titles with 5-6 races to go.

I want viewers turning away next season when Lewis is strolling to race wins and it hits Liberty Media in the pocket.

I want it to happen for the next 3 seasons actually and Lewis retires with 10 titles.

 
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8936 on: Today at 10:16:20 pm »
^ is that enough? might need the entire bag
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8937 on: Today at 10:18:29 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:58:30 pm
I've absolutely no issue with verstappen being world champion and am happy to say that he deserves it. it'll also be kind of nice to see #1 back on a car next season too.

In what universe does having #1 back on a car next season make any difference?
