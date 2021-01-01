What we saw today was the worst though. FIA have rules regarding the safety car and they chose to ignore them in favour of extra entertainment.



That is way way worse than any other call this year.



Dont disagree with you, but today seems worse because it decided the title. If you go back to some of the earlier questionable decisions that have given other drivers an advantage, then maybe max comes into this race already having won the championship, or enough points ahead meaning that all he has to do is finish in the top 3 and therefore that last lap would have had no bearing on the title. He got the luck today, in other races other drivers have had the luck.FIA seem to have a get out of jail free card with the safety car rule, so if true, then technically no rules were broken, it was pure bad luck for Lewis that the crash happened when it did.