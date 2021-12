That’s exactly where I stand on it. This is the first season I’ve ever followed F1 and I really don’t have any preference in terms of the drivers.



Today was almost an insult to those watching and expecting a fair contest. They basically said that the first 57 laps didn’t count. The comparisons some have made to WWE are telling, that’s exactly how it felt. Instead of one wrestler being on the verge of victory before being thrown into a steel cage match though, it was a driver seeing his hard earned lead chalked off.



I’m not sure I’ll watch again next season.



Use to watch F1 a lot, but over recent years I’ve found it dull and predictable so didn’t watch it that much. Got back into it this season as it’s been a lot more exciting and competitive. Was the ending exciting for the neural? Yes. But the result was harsh/wrong for Lewis and he should have won today, but with the ambiguous rules and apparent get out clauses for the race director, I don’t see how Mercedes can overturn this.Whatever the outcome, it’s a poor ending to what has otherwise been a pretty good season for a change and it will have tarnished F1 for many people, especially for new comers.