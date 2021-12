If Lewis had behaved like Max this season, and he’d just won the title in those circumstances, I’d suggest he wouldn’t have as many fans as he does.



Lewis has been the one person who has come out of this with full respect in the way he reacted afterwards, he was a true sportsman. I wish more would follow his example as of now. To allow this to continue until next season would put such bad feeling into the situation that I would really fear for the drivers. I said at the time it was a poor decision but there is no going back afterwards. I would suggest that Lewis has already moved on and will doubtless use this as motivation to go for another title next season.