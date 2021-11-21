Mercedes have lodged a protest.



Two protests.Protest against car 33 (Verstappen):With the exception of the cases listed under a) to h) below, no driver may overtake another caron the track, including the safety car, until he passes the Line (see Article 5.3) for the first timeafter the safety car has returned to the pits.The exceptions are:a) If a driver is signalled to do so from the safety car.b) Under Articles 36.15 41.1c), or 3948.12, 51.6 and 51.12 below.c) When entering the pits a driver may pass another car remaining on the track, includingthe safety car, after he has reached the first safety car line.d) When leaving the pits a driver may overtake, or be overtaken by, another car on the trackbefore he reaches the second safety car line.e) When the safety car is returning to the pits it may be overtaken by cars on the track onceit has reached the first safety car line.f) Whilst in the pit entry, pit lane or pit exit a driver may overtake another car which is alsoin one of these three areas.g) Any car stopping in its designated garage area whilst the safety car is using the pit lane(see Article 3948.11 below) may be overtaken.h) If any car slows with an obvious problem.Protest against the classification:48.12 If the clerk of the course considers it safe to do so, and the message "LAPPED CARS MAY NOW OVERTAKE" has been sent to all Competitors via the official messaging system, any cars that have been lapped by the leader will be required to pass the cars on the lead lap and the safety carI don't think they have much chance of success. Not because they're not in the right, but because it would be hugely embarrassing for an awful lot of people if the title is reallocated off the track.