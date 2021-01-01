yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Explain that please.
That puts me off F1 forever lol
pure nonsense.Used to watch F1 all the time during the great days of Senna and Prost. This is the first Grand Prix Ive seen in years and wont bother again. Trash and corrupt
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
people like big dick nick.
Toto should have stayed quite when it comes to no safety cars, karma has a way of biting you on the arse.
Doubt he's talking about Rawkites
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Stewards made that up at the end as they went along.
Amazing one of the greatest sporting moments what drama yet everyone rawk Mercedes hamilton fanboys are moaning
How was it amazing, it was utterly farcical.
Speechless indeedTo see people crowing about the likes of Jos and Max Verstappen and Christian Horner celebrating after that is pretty grim, and it does say a lot about their moral compass.
I think I'm done with F1 now. That was an utter farce. How many about turns can race control make in the space of a few minutes.
Gets thrown around here all the time.
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.05]