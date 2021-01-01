« previous next »
Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 185897 times)

Online deck the pauls with boughs of razor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8240 on: Today at 02:37:57 pm »
Stewards made that up at the end as they went along.

Online Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8241 on: Today at 02:38:09 pm »
What a load of shite!
The best team/driver were absolutely screwed over there  :no
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8242 on: Today at 02:38:19 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:35:33 pm
Explain that please.

Doubt he's talking about Rawkites
Online Red in Korea

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8243 on: Today at 02:38:24 pm »
So the world championship boils down to a one lap race where one driver has fresh tires and the other doesn't.  There's no way that can be right. Don't know how they can even celebrate.
Online sminp

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8244 on: Today at 02:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 02:37:40 pm
That puts me off F1 forever lol  pure nonsense.

Used to watch F1 all the time during the great days of Senna and Prost.

This is the first Grand Prix Ive seen in years and wont bother again. Trash and corrupt

Yeah I was neutral in this championship but fuck this bullshit. I cant watch fixed crap like this again.
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8245 on: Today at 02:38:26 pm »
They did that purely for the racing.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8246 on: Today at 02:38:27 pm »
Brilliant entertainment, incredible.
Online Brain Potter

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8247 on: Today at 02:38:28 pm »
Thats like being 3-0 up going into injury time, then the score being changed to 0-0 for stoppage time. Crap.
Online Christmas Time Mistletoe Andy Wine

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8248 on: Today at 02:38:29 pm »
I have to say Im not a fan of either so was watching neutrally really, but I was shaking, felt my heart pumping out my chest all that last lap. That was crazy! Wow!
Online Darkness

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8249 on: Today at 02:38:36 pm »
Amazing one of the greatest sporting moments what drama yet everyone rawk Mercedes hamilton fanboys are moaning  ::)
Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8250 on: Today at 02:38:37 pm »
Its only cars people.
Offline b_joseph

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8251 on: Today at 02:38:44 pm »
That was the best race Lewis raced all seasonthe irony
Online Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8252 on: Today at 02:38:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:37:21 pm
Toto should have stayed quite when it comes to no safety cars, karma has a way of biting you on the arse.
Yes sure it's Toto's fault not this absolute shit show that Masi allowed.
 
Online west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8253 on: Today at 02:38:52 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:38:19 pm
Doubt he's talking about Rawkites

Gets thrown around here all the time.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8254 on: Today at 02:39:05 pm »
Quote from: deck the pauls with boughs of razor on Today at 02:37:57 pm
Stewards made that up at the end as they went along.

That's what they've done all season.

Masi isn't decisive. Look at his "offer" in Jeddah

Online mc_red22

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8255 on: Today at 02:39:20 pm »
That's the last race I'll watch.
Online JovaJova

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8256 on: Today at 02:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 02:38:36 pm
Amazing one of the greatest sporting moments what drama yet everyone rawk Mercedes hamilton fanboys are moaning  ::)

How was it amazing, it was utterly farcical.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8257 on: Today at 02:39:27 pm »
The race was over until Latifi crashed and even then it needed one of the most bent decisions to still matter and just by pure chance thats what happens?  I mean come on
Online Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8258 on: Today at 02:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 02:38:36 pm
Amazing one of the greatest sporting moments what drama yet everyone rawk Mercedes hamilton fanboys are moaning  ::)
Oh look a troll has appeared. This isn't Twitter mate, go play there to wind people up.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8259 on: Today at 02:39:50 pm »
Well done Sainz

A sign of things to come for 2022  :)
Online fucking baubles

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8260 on: Today at 02:39:55 pm »
Speechless indeed

To see people crowing about the likes of Jos and Max Verstappen and Christian Horner celebrating after that is pretty grim, and it does say a lot about their moral compass.
Online jonkrux

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8261 on: Today at 02:39:56 pm »
Anyone saying people who feel robbed are pathetic. Give your heads a wobble. Clearly dodgy as fuck.
Online sminp

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8262 on: Today at 02:40:06 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on Today at 02:38:36 pm
Amazing one of the greatest sporting moments what drama yet everyone rawk Mercedes hamilton fanboys are moaning  ::)

Im a neutral. That was a disgrace
Online Ray K

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8263 on: Today at 02:40:09 pm »
Good race that.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8264 on: Today at 02:40:09 pm »
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 02:39:22 pm
How was it amazing, it was utterly farcical.
ah mate it was class ;D
Online PatriotScouser

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8265 on: Today at 02:40:11 pm »
Fantastic for the sport that we get another winner. It gets a bit boring otherwise.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8266 on: Today at 02:40:19 pm »
Well at least the presser will be interesting
Online Studgotelli

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8267 on: Today at 02:40:26 pm »
Gutted for Lewis
Online dirkster

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8268 on: Today at 02:40:30 pm »
I think I'm done with F1 now. That was an utter farce. How many about turns can race control make in the space of a few minutes.
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8269 on: Today at 02:40:44 pm »
Have they ever let lapped cars go and started safety car straight away? And only 5 cars.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8270 on: Today at 02:40:49 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 02:39:55 pm
Speechless indeed

To see people crowing about the likes of Jos and Max Verstappen and Christian Horner celebrating after that is pretty grim, and it does say a lot about their moral compass.
Toto half an hour ago was pleading for no safety car as it would harm them
Online Legs

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8271 on: Today at 02:40:49 pm »
Dont really understand F1 but that was weird to me.

Hamilton 11 seconds ahead with safety car then one lap race they are side by side 😏
Online Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8272 on: Today at 02:40:56 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 02:39:55 pm
Speechless indeed

To see people crowing about the likes of Jos and Max Verstappen and Christian Horner celebrating after that is pretty grim, and it does say a lot about their moral compass.
It's sickening, this was not won justly today it was handed to RB by Masi.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8273 on: Today at 02:41:01 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 02:40:30 pm
I think I'm done with F1 now. That was an utter farce. How many about turns can race control make in the space of a few minutes.
Dont think it was a farce, just luck.

Spa? That was a farce.
Online jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8274 on: Today at 02:41:08 pm »
Masi needs to explain the process as he has changed the rules on here. Was this to even up the earlier botch up they made beginning in Brazil when they they didn't act on that incident. So, this is the way they have evened it considering the earlier incident. It's crazy either way.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8275 on: Today at 02:41:10 pm »
race control seem to have got a bit too wrapped up in f1 being a tv show.

it's supposed to be a sport.
Online Mark Walters

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8276 on: Today at 02:41:11 pm »
Max was destroyed on the track for 57 laps. Didn't deserve to win this race but I guess strategy, luck and everything else plays a part.
Online Darkness

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8277 on: Today at 02:41:13 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 02:39:55 pm
Speechless indeed

To see people crowing about the likes of Jos and Max Verstappen and Christian Horner celebrating after that is pretty grim, and it does say a lot about their moral compass.
Virgil van Dijk
@VirgilvDijk
WHAT A BOSS!
@Max33Verstappen

Online PatriotScouser

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8278 on: Today at 02:41:24 pm »
Controversies aside, I can't help but think Mercedes got obsessed with track position, despite having the faster car and they had opportunities to pit for new tires and never took it.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #8279 on: Today at 02:41:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:38:52 pm
Gets thrown around here all the time.


Then I'll leave it to the thread regulars to sortv :-X
