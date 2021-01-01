What happened to Bottas?
Very interesting front row and so pleased for Norris. Tomorrow's race is going to be nail biting. The RB definitely had the qualifying pace but is it the race pace?
its because Bottas did a shit first lap and they needed him higher up but he fucked that up too LOL
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 1.13]