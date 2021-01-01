« previous next »
Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 180748 times)

« Reply #7800 on: Today at 02:08:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:04:35 pm
What happened to Bottas?
This is probably asked every second race ;D
« Reply #7801 on: Today at 02:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 02:07:11 pm
Very interesting front row and so pleased for Norris. Tomorrow's race is going to be nail biting.

The RB definitely had the qualifying pace but is it the race pace?

their race pace in practice 2 seemed very good.
« Reply #7802 on: Today at 02:09:15 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 02:07:53 pm
its because Bottas did a shit first lap and they needed him higher up but he fucked that up too LOL

Yeah probably it.
« Reply #7803 on: Today at 02:10:25 pm »
The booing of Hamilton really is shit
« Reply #7804 on: Today at 02:10:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:04:35 pm
What happened to Bottas?

He's shit.
« Reply #7805 on: Today at 02:10:41 pm »
This was always a one stop race but the new layout might change things. Puts more load on the tyres. Ferrari think it's going to be 2 stop and that's why they used the medium in Q1
