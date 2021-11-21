I must have missed the "amount of posts saying I hope Bottas takes Max out". I think a lot of people on this site are Hamilton fans so not surprising that Max isn't mister popularity.



The last two seasons Verstappen had seemed to mature a bit but this season being able to challenge for the top spot has definitely brought out the borderline crazy driving again. He is supposed to mature with time, not get more dangerous.



Personally I've never liked him before this, but maybe that's just me.



He is involved in a tense, close run title chase though, he is still to win his first title and at one stage he was in full control of it now he's less so. I would say drivers like Verstappen mature once they have won that title. I was a big fan of Senna and he was the absolute same. Once he wins a title whether this year or next I am pretty sure he will realise he doesn't need to punt people off and cause the number of confrontations he does. He will hopefully learn to win a title with less risk and more common sense. It doesn't happen in a year though. The mistake he made at the last race in qualifying reminded me of the one Ayrton made in Monaco when he was out on his own. It's like it almost becomes too easy for them, and gives them a false perception in invincibility until they make the mistake...