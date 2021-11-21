Can't say I get the comparisons.
Plus the amount of posts saying I hope Bottas takes Max out (like that hasn't happened this season) really is crazy. Don't seem like fans of the sport to me, there's uncompromising and aggressive and then there's blatant cheating which alot are advocating.
Don't seem like fans of the sport to me, there's uncompromising and aggressive and then there's blatant cheating which alot are advocating.
Isn't this like his seventh season but only now alot are offended by his driving and his history outside the sport? Why exactly? Because he's challenging for the WDC? I mean his driving hasn't even changed, still as uncompromising as ever like when he first debuted.
That's sort of the point isn't it? He's not a 17 year old rookie with a 'I'm going here and if we crash, so be it' attitude anymore....but he shouldn't be a 24 year old experienced driver with the same mindset seven years later. But yeah probably because he's challenging for the WDC too. Its a lot easier to turn a blind eye when he's crashing into people in the midfield, its a bit tougher when he's ruining races (and quite possibly a championship) by doing the same thing.
Kinda hope Max does run Lewis off just for the fallout in here
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pretty sure Max never bit or racially abused anyone. Can't say I get the comparisons. Then again he did push Lewis wide which is much worse obviously.The levels of vitriol towards Verstappen are something else Isn't this like his seventh season but only now alot are offended by his driving and his history outside the sport? Why exactly? Because he's challenging for the WDC? I mean his driving hasn't even changed, still as uncompromising as ever like when he first debuted.Plus the amount of posts saying I hope Bottas takes Max out (like that hasn't happened this season) really is crazy. Don't seem like fans of the sport to me, there's uncompromising and aggressive and then there's blatant cheating which alot are advocating.
I must have missed the "amount of posts saying I hope Bottas takes Max out". I think a lot of people on this site are Hamilton fans so not surprising that Max isn't mister popularity. The last two seasons Verstappen had seemed to mature a bit but this season being able to challenge for the top spot has definitely brought out the borderline crazy driving again. He is supposed to mature with time, not get more dangerous. Personally I've never liked him before this, but maybe that's just me.
I must have missed the "amount of posts saying I hope Bottas takes Max out". I think a lot of people on this site are Hamilton fans so not surprising that Max isn't mister popularity. The last two seasons Verstappen had seemed to mature a bit but this season being able to challenge for the top spot has definitely brought out the borderline crazy driving again. He is supposed to mature with time, not get more dangerous. Personally I've never liked him before this, but maybe that's just me.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.32]