Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 178575 times)

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7680 on: Yesterday at 01:15:18 pm »
    • @hartejack
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7681 on: Yesterday at 01:44:13 pm »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7682 on: Yesterday at 01:48:27 pm »
brilliant

The Alfa Romeo is one beautiful looking car

Kimi is on beyond the grid this week if anyone wants to check it out.

He was on it before and I found it dull as ditchwater but ill give this one a go

He was different thats for sure.

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7683 on: Yesterday at 02:22:06 pm »
So Max is going to crash into Lewis, got it.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7684 on: Yesterday at 02:48:48 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 02:22:06 pm
So Max is going to crash into Lewis, got it.


See, I get bigging up your own driver, but this is silly. To be nearly as good as Hamilton would be an astonishing achievement for any driver.  But better? Its silly, and I think rather insulting to Hamilton. Its just unsportsmanlike
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7685 on: Yesterday at 02:48:56 pm »
Softest compound tyres

+



+

Drivers going for the title not afraid to go close
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7686 on: Yesterday at 02:50:37 pm »
Max saying he's treated unfairy. Wow he's more deluded than Karen Horner. Imagine if Mazepin did what he did last race immediate DSQ.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7687 on: Yesterday at 02:50:56 pm »
Apparently Pirelli didn't know this kind of curb would be used so it's likely the drivers in the simulators wouldn't have know about them so they may need to change a few of their driving lines into corners
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7688 on: Yesterday at 03:00:45 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:50:37 pm
Max saying he's treated unfairy. Wow he's more deluded than Karen Horner. Imagine if Mazepin did what he did last race immediate DSQ.

Its honestly like those United fans who were utterly convinced referees were out to get them in the 90s and 00s, and everyone else is sat there going ' ???'
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7689 on: Yesterday at 03:42:28 pm »
Appears Redbull have a bunch of Karens working for them  ;)
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7690 on: Yesterday at 03:43:52 pm »
f1 drivers are invariably a bunch of whining little bitches when they feel they've been wronged somehow.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7691 on: Yesterday at 05:04:23 pm »
Also Max somehow has more penalty points than even Grosjean, lol?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7692 on: Yesterday at 05:35:16 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:43:52 pm
f1 drivers are invariably a bunch of whining little bitches when they feel they've been wronged somehow.

Its not just the drivers, the fans can be a bit whiny at times too ;)
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7693 on: Yesterday at 05:54:02 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  7, 2021, 07:01:37 pm
In December 2008, with the couple effectively separated, Verstappen appeared in court in Tongeren, Belgium, charged with assaulting his wife.[35]
Bloody Hell I live in Tongeren...
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7694 on: Yesterday at 05:55:35 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:50:37 pm
Max saying he's treated unfairy. Wow he's more deluded than Karen Horner. Imagine if Mazepin did what he did last race immediate DSQ.
He said he gets treated different to other drivers and hes right.

Hes treated far more leniently.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7695 on: Yesterday at 06:09:32 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:49:00 am
Channel 4 done a deal with SKY and will air this weekends race live on Free to air TV

Channel 4 will have the pre and post race coverage but will show SKY's feed for the actual race with Croft and Brundle on commentary

Excellent news, I can watch the race on my phone at least, cant see the battery lasting the whole race mind but its a start.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7696 on: Yesterday at 06:52:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:09:32 pm
Excellent news, I can watch the race on my phone at least, cant see the battery lasting the whole race mind but its a start.
Get yourself a portable powerbank/battery mate  :)
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7697 on: Yesterday at 06:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗@xmas on Yesterday at 06:52:58 pm
Get yourself a portable powerbank/battery mate  :)

Well if its anything like last week I might need a mobile generator!

If all goes to plan I should be in the car and on the way home by the time the race starts so the car charger should keep me going.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7698 on: Yesterday at 09:26:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:35:16 pm
Its not just the drivers, the fans can be a bit whiny at times too ;)

Just thinking that. Kinda ironic moaning on about drivers and the like acting like "Karens" whilst the posts themselves display the exact same traits.   ::)
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7699 on: Yesterday at 10:49:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:35:16 pm
Its not just the drivers, the fans can be a bit whiny at times too ;)

this thread is indeed proof of that but that's partizanship for you I guess
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7700 on: Today at 09:57:14 am »
Not sure about the circuit changes, they have removed all the fiddly bits and now its just straights and fast corners. They really should try keep some variety in the circuits.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7701 on: Today at 10:19:44 am »
Wonder if Hamilton is using the old engine for fp1 and fp2. Think they did that last week.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7702 on: Today at 10:29:06 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:19:44 am
Wonder if Hamilton is using the old engine for fp1 and fp2. Think they did that last week.

Its pretty sure its standard procedure for most teams most weekends to user the lesser engine on Fridays and the better on Saturday and Sunday.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7703 on: Today at 10:47:56 am »
Even Perez was near the Mercs

Hope it gets closer in front!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7704 on: Today at 10:49:35 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:47:56 am
Even Perez was near the Mercs

Hope it gets closer in front!


I think Max will get pole relatively easily to be honest. But I think mercs might be slightly better in the race.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7705 on: Today at 12:45:38 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:49:35 am

I think Max will get pole relatively easily to be honest. But I think mercs might be slightly better in the race.
Interesting, why do you think that?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7706 on: Today at 12:52:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:45:38 pm
Interesting, why do you think that?

redbull seem to get the softer tyres working better and these are the softest tyres available. 
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7707 on: Today at 02:02:03 pm »
Kimi into the barrier at the end of FP2.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7708 on: Today at 02:02:33 pm »
Max 0.65 off Lewis's pace in this session.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7709 on: Today at 02:06:40 pm »
Mercedes got the softs working very well in that sessionmuch easier than last week.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7710 on: Today at 02:19:14 pm »
Even free practice sounds exciting!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7711 on: Today at 02:23:56 pm »
Hopefully it wont be a snooze fest with one driving into the sunset, would be the perfect end to the season if it goes untill the last couple of laps
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7712 on: Today at 02:23:58 pm »
Hoping Verstappen blatently tries to take Hamilton out, but only succeeds in ending his own race.

Hamilton limps on with a damaged car and snatches 10th.

Verstappen is shown up even more as the whiney, spoilt baby he is.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7713 on: Today at 02:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:23:58 pm
Hoping Verstappen blatently tries to take Hamilton out, but only succeeds in ending his own race.

Hamilton limps on with a damaged car and snatches 10th.

Verstappen is shown up even more as the whiney, spoilt baby he is.
Verstappen has been and is the perfect gift for the F1 owners, especially with the older generation slowly fading out of the sport. A crazy talented kid thats super easy to root against, because he's both annoying on and off the track. I can imagine people actively rooting against him for the next decade. He'll probably win it one day, but he'll remain a prick. Though ratings wise im sure F1 is happy with someone like him on the grid
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7714 on: Today at 02:55:22 pm »
Quote from: RedInside on Today at 02:37:29 pm
Verstappen has been and is the perfect gift for the F1 owners, especially with the older generation slowly fading out of the sport. A crazy talented kid thats super easy to root against, because he's both annoying on and off the track. I can imagine people actively rooting against him for the next decade. He'll probably win it one day, but he'll remain a prick. Though ratings wise im sure F1 is happy with someone like him on the grid
Netflix must be the happiest of all. This season is a literal gold mine for them.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7715 on: Today at 02:57:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:23:58 pm
Hoping Verstappen blatently tries to take Hamilton out, but only succeeds in ending his own race.

Hamilton limps on with a damaged car and snatches 10th.

Verstappen is shown up even more as the whiney, spoilt baby he is.

Like in '97
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7716 on: Today at 02:58:13 pm »
Quote from: RedInside on Today at 02:37:29 pm
Verstappen has been and is the perfect gift for the F1 owners, especially with the older generation slowly fading out of the sport. A crazy talented kid thats super easy to root against, because he's both annoying on and off the track. I can imagine people actively rooting against him for the next decade. He'll probably win it one day, but he'll remain a prick. Though ratings wise im sure F1 is happy with someone like him on the grid

The Luis Suarez of F1.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7717 on: Today at 02:59:00 pm »
By all accounts Suarez is a lovely guy off the pitch though so not quite the same.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7718 on: Today at 03:15:55 pm »
Quote from: RedInside on Today at 02:37:29 pm
Verstappen has been and is the perfect gift for the F1 owners, especially with the older generation slowly fading out of the sport. A crazy talented kid thats super easy to root against, because he's both annoying on and off the track. I can imagine people actively rooting against him for the next decade. He'll probably win it one day, but he'll remain a prick. Though ratings wise im sure F1 is happy with someone like him on the grid

You dont know any of that at all. Listening to some of you its not like you have heard of Senna or Schumacher. They both had their share of clashes being involved in bitter disputes with other drivers. Yet with experience and maturity they began to settle down once they won titles. Whose to say Verstappen wont be the same?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
