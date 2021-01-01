Verstappen has been and is the perfect gift for the F1 owners, especially with the older generation slowly fading out of the sport. A crazy talented kid thats super easy to root against, because he's both annoying on and off the track. I can imagine people actively rooting against him for the next decade. He'll probably win it one day, but he'll remain a prick. Though ratings wise im sure F1 is happy with someone like him on the grid



You dont know any of that at all. Listening to some of you its not like you have heard of Senna or Schumacher. They both had their share of clashes being involved in bitter disputes with other drivers. Yet with experience and maturity they began to settle down once they won titles. Whose to say Verstappen wont be the same?