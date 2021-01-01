yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
So Max is going to crash into Lewis, got it.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Max saying he's treated unfairy. Wow he's more deluded than Karen Horner. Imagine if Mazepin did what he did last race immediate DSQ.
f1 drivers are invariably a bunch of whining little bitches when they feel they've been wronged somehow.
In December 2008, with the couple effectively separated, Verstappen appeared in court in Tongeren, Belgium, charged with assaulting his wife.[35]
Channel 4 done a deal with SKY and will air this weekends race live on Free to air TVChannel 4 will have the pre and post race coverage but will show SKY's feed for the actual race with Croft and Brundle on commentary
Excellent news, I can watch the race on my phone at least, cant see the battery lasting the whole race mind but its a start.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Get yourself a portable powerbank/battery mate
Its not just the drivers, the fans can be a bit whiny at times too
Wonder if Hamilton is using the old engine for fp1 and fp2. Think they did that last week.
Even Perez was near the Mercs
Hope it gets closer in front!
I think Max will get pole relatively easily to be honest. But I think mercs might be slightly better in the race.
Interesting, why do you think that?
Hoping Verstappen blatently tries to take Hamilton out, but only succeeds in ending his own race.Hamilton limps on with a damaged car and snatches 10th.Verstappen is shown up even more as the whiney, spoilt baby he is.
Verstappen has been and is the perfect gift for the F1 owners, especially with the older generation slowly fading out of the sport. A crazy talented kid thats super easy to root against, because he's both annoying on and off the track. I can imagine people actively rooting against him for the next decade. He'll probably win it one day, but he'll remain a prick. Though ratings wise im sure F1 is happy with someone like him on the grid
