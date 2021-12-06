« previous next »
Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 177086 times)

Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7640 on: December 6, 2021, 07:45:59 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  6, 2021, 07:44:01 pm
I don't care about one race. that's why I mentioned the 20odd.

But if he wins it by a handful of points, which is entirely possible, then that one race is instrumental.

I get what you're saying, and prob agree in the grand scheme of things, and certainly wouldn't begrudge him becoming the Champion but there would be a bit of a * with it for me.
Offline Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7641 on: December 6, 2021, 07:48:10 pm »
For me the biggest farce this season was Spa. No driver should have been awarded any points for the shit show. The only reason they even went on track was to shaft the spectators.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7642 on: December 6, 2021, 07:48:28 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  6, 2021, 07:45:59 pm
But if he wins it by a handful of points, which is entirely possible, then that one race is instrumental.

I get what you're saying, and prob agree in the grand scheme of things, and certainly wouldn't begrudge him becoming the Champion but there would be a bit of a * with it for me.

over the course of a 24 race calendar or whatever it is you can point at numerous one-off instances of things happening or not happening as the case might be.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7643 on: December 6, 2021, 07:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  6, 2021, 07:45:59 pm
But if he wins it by a handful of points, which is entirely possible, then that one race is instrumental.

I get what you're saying, and prob agree in the grand scheme of things, and certainly wouldn't begrudge him becoming the Champion but there would be a bit of a * with it for me.
The 12.5pts he got for three laps behind the safety car in Spa would be more painful.
Offline Robbie-not-Fowler

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7644 on: December 6, 2021, 11:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on December  6, 2021, 07:50:13 pm
The 12.5pts he got for three laps behind the safety car in Spa would be more painful.


Absolutely. A driver born and brought up in Belgium, with a Belgian mother, is awarded 5 pts more that his bitter rival in a non-race in Belgium.


You can imagine the fury there would be from the anti-Hamilton brigade if the situation was reversed and Lewis had been awarded 5 more points than Verstappen in a non-race at the British G.P.
Offline Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7645 on: December 7, 2021, 05:37:28 am »
Quote from: Robbie-not-Fowler on December  6, 2021, 11:04:15 pm

Absolutely. A driver born and brought up in Belgium, with a Belgian mother, is awarded 5 pts more that his bitter rival in a non-race in Belgium.


You can imagine the fury there would be from the anti-Hamilton brigade if the situation was reversed and Lewis had been awarded 5 more points than Verstappen in a non-race at the British G.P.

Firstly, I think that you'll find that there was pretty much universal agreement on here that the situation was farcial regardless of driver support. Second, nationality has fuck all to do with it. By declaring it a race it meant that the fans were not entitled to refunds. It was about money, pure and simple and not nationalism.
Offline Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7646 on: December 7, 2021, 06:10:57 am »
Quote from: Darren G on December  7, 2021, 05:37:28 am
Firstly, I think that you'll find that there was pretty much universal agreement on here that the situation was farcial regardless of driver support. Second, nationality has fuck all to do with it. By declaring it a race it meant that the fans were not entitled to refunds. It was about money, pure and simple and not nationalism.
Totally agree here, this had nothing to do with Max and it being Belgium. It was about money and that's all. To suggest otherwise is proper tin foil hat territory.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7647 on: December 7, 2021, 07:02:28 am »
Quote from: Persephone on December  7, 2021, 06:10:57 am
To suggest otherwise is proper tin foil hat territory.

there's been loads of that over the past few weeks.......
Offline cormorant

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7648 on: December 7, 2021, 07:26:16 am »
Interesting article here on the sprint races for next season. Headline for the piece relates to the six proposed circuits but also some content about cost cap/budget issues and the possibility of awarding points to the top 10, rather than the current top 3. Article was published on Saturday so apologies if it's been posted already and I missed it in the midst of the last few days.

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/revealed-the-six-venues-where-f1-plans-sprint-races-in-2022/6850004/
Offline kevlumley

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7649 on: December 7, 2021, 09:10:08 am »
Quote from: Persephone on December  6, 2021, 07:48:10 pm
For me the biggest farce this season was Spa. No driver should have been awarded any points for the shit show. The only reason they even went on track was to shaft the spectators.
Agreed 100%. Masi did that.
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7650 on: December 7, 2021, 09:12:17 am »
Quote from: kevlumley on December  7, 2021, 09:10:08 am
Agreed 100%. Masi did that.

Masi needs to be binned off. He's been awful.
Offline kevlumley

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7651 on: December 7, 2021, 09:13:56 am »
Well he definitely makes fans suspicious.
Offline Robbie-not-Fowler

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7652 on: December 7, 2021, 02:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on December  7, 2021, 05:37:28 am
Firstly, I think that you'll find that there was pretty much universal agreement on here that the situation was farcial regardless of driver support. Second, nationality has fuck all to do with it. By declaring it a race it meant that the fans were not entitled to refunds. It was about money, pure and simple and not nationalism.


I'm not arguing about the financial aspects of this utterly ridiculous decision, I was speculating on the attitude of GP fans from outside the UK to this farce, which would no doubt be influenced to some degree by which driver they support.


It would be interesting to hear the views of Belgian & Dutch aficionados (who in the main seem very pro-Verstappen from what I've seen and read) on what transpired at Spa.


Just for the record I really want LH to win that record 8th GP Championship (....and what's more it's my birthday today, so happy birthday to me!).  :-)
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7653 on: December 7, 2021, 02:32:50 pm »
One thing everyone agress with is the Spa grand prix was a total joke and should have just been called off and fans refunded.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7654 on: December 7, 2021, 02:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Robbie-not-Fowler on December  7, 2021, 02:31:15 pm

I'm not arguing about the financial aspects of this utterly ridiculous decision, I was speculating on the attitude of GP fans from outside the UK to this farce, which would no doubt be influenced to some degree by which driver they support.


It would be interesting to hear the views of Belgian & Dutch aficionados (who in the main seem very pro-Verstappen from what I've seen and read) on what transpired at Spa.


Just for the record I really want LH to win that record 8th GP Championship (....and what's more it's my birthday today, so happy birthday to me!).  :-)

Happy birthday!
Online deck the pauls with boughs of razor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7655 on: December 7, 2021, 03:04:54 pm »
I remember when Montoya came in everyone loved the aggression, the forceful move on schumacher in brazil 01 and the forceful defence in austria 01

I dont think he was anywhere near as bad as verstappen though?
Offline Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7656 on: December 7, 2021, 04:13:46 pm »
Happy Birthday Robbie Not Fowler.

Quote from: deck the pauls with boughs of razor on December  7, 2021, 03:04:54 pm
I remember when Montoya came in everyone loved the aggression, the forceful move on schumacher in brazil 01 and the forceful defence in austria 01

I dont think he was anywhere near as bad as verstappen though?
Everyone loves aggressive drivers and the sport would be poorer without them, but the difference is that Max has become a bit unhinged. For him it's I'm going to do what I want and if I crash into you that's your fault for not yielding.

The blame I think it's entirely on RB and it's management, no one has pulled him up on it and told him to calm it down. Instead they're feeding into this victim mentality and it's become really ugly now. Marko and Verstappen snr have been making personal remarks about Hamilton and it's not on.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7657 on: December 7, 2021, 04:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on December  7, 2021, 04:13:46 pm
Happy Birthday Robbie Not Fowler.
Everyone loves aggressive drivers and the sport would be poorer without them, but the difference is that Max has become a bit unhinged. For him it's I'm going to do what I want and if I crash into you that's your fault for not yielding.

The blame I think it's entirely on RB and it's management, no one has pulled him up on it and told him to calm it down. Instead they're feeding into this victim mentality and it's become really ugly now. Marko and Verstappen snr have been making personal remarks about Hamilton and it's not on.
Who cares what Max's scumbag dad thinks? It is not hard to see why Max feels a sense of entitlement.
Offline CornerFlag

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7658 on: December 7, 2021, 04:33:06 pm »
Did anyone watch the C4 highlight package?  Coulthard's massively cradling some Verstappen/Horner balls all the way through.
Offline Graeme

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7659 on: December 7, 2021, 05:56:17 pm »
Im sure he still does show events for Red Bull Racing
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7660 on: December 7, 2021, 06:49:21 pm »
Jos isn't a scum bag.   He's just emotionally invested.
Online Lazy Craig @ Xmas

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7661 on: December 7, 2021, 06:50:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December  7, 2021, 06:49:21 pm
Jos isn't a scum bag.   He's just emotionally invested.

You taken a look at his run ins with the law?
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7662 on: December 7, 2021, 06:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  7, 2021, 06:50:57 pm
You taken a look at his run ins with the law?
oh

my

goodness....

Ive just googled it... he's had quite a time since he quit F1 hasn't he?

He might actually be a scum bag in hindsight!
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7663 on: December 7, 2021, 07:01:37 pm »
to avoid doubt:


After a 1998 incident at a karting track in which a man suffered a fractured skull, Verstappen and his father were found guilty in court of assault but were each given a five-year suspended jail sentence after reaching an out-of-court settlement with the victim.[34]

In December 2008, with the couple effectively separated, Verstappen appeared in court in Tongeren, Belgium, charged with assaulting his wife.[35] He was found not guilty of assault, but guilty of threatening Kumpen in text messages and of violating a previously issued restraining order. He was fined and sentenced to three months probational, suspended prison sentence.[36]

On 29 November 2011, the media reported allegations that Verstappen had assaulted his ex-girlfriend; Verstappen claimed to only have had a discussion with her.[37] In January 2012, he was arrested on attempted murder charges following accusations that he drove a car into his ex-girlfriend in Roermond,[38] but released two weeks later after the charge was withdrawn.[39] Verstappen and his ex-girlfriend, Kelly van der Waal, got back together and were married in 2014. They have one daughter, Blue Jaye, born in September 2014.[40] They divorced on 2 June 2017.
Offline Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7664 on: December 7, 2021, 07:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on December  7, 2021, 04:26:56 pm
Who cares what Max's scumbag dad thinks? It is not hard to see why Max feels a sense of entitlement.
No one should care what that POS thinks but it's yet more nonsense that gets pushed in the media about Lewis. Jos Verstappen should be persona non grata but is allowed to spout his bullshit for people to lap up.

Hopefully off the track Max is nothing like his father but on the track he's a danger no doubt. 
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7665 on: Yesterday at 01:06:09 pm »
Kingspan sponsorship deal with Mercedes has been mutually 'discontinued with immediate effect'.
Online deck the pauls with boughs of razor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7666 on: Yesterday at 04:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on December  7, 2021, 04:13:46 pm
Happy Birthday Robbie Not Fowler.
Everyone loves aggressive drivers and the sport would be poorer without them, but the difference is that Max has become a bit unhinged. For him it's I'm going to do what I want and if I crash into you that's your fault for not yielding.

The blame I think it's entirely on RB and it's management, no one has pulled him up on it and told him to calm it down. Instead they're feeding into this victim mentality and it's become really ugly now. Marko and Verstappen snr have been making personal remarks about Hamilton and it's not on.
Quote from: Dull Tools on December  7, 2021, 04:26:56 pm
Who cares what Max's scumbag dad thinks? It is not hard to see why Max feels a sense of entitlement.
yep agree with you both. Max is only making me like Lewis more

Offline Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7667 on: Yesterday at 06:54:54 pm »
This is a really interesting video on the Verstappen/ Hamilton crash using the race telemetry.
https://youtu.be/YZmBcQz457Q
Offline Peabee

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7668 on: Yesterday at 08:09:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December  7, 2021, 06:54:14 pm
oh

my

goodness....

Ive just googled it... he's had quite a time since he quit F1 hasn't he?

He might actually be a scum bag in hindsight!

Max started karting at 4 years old, so by the time he was racing at 7 (minimum age), he was way ahead of the other kids so it was too easy for him. His dad decided to instruct him to not overtake where it was easy but to overtake at unconventional parts of the track. He even stopped him overtaking on straights at some races if it was too easy.

No wonder he drives the way he does, but hes been like that for years so its down to the F1 bosses to rein him in surely?
Offline Skeeve

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7669 on: Today at 12:02:27 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December  6, 2021, 07:25:56 pm
he's been a right tit but he'll deserve it if he wins the championship over the 20odd races.

Depends how he gets enough points in the last race, he wouldn't deserve it if he takes himself and Hamilton out and he basically wins due to the farcical rained-off race.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7670 on: Today at 08:49:00 am »
Channel 4 done a deal with SKY and will air this weekends race live on Free to air TV

Channel 4 will have the pre and post race coverage but will show SKY's feed for the actual race with Croft and Brundle on commentary
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7671 on: Today at 08:54:26 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:49:00 am
Channel 4 done a deal with SKY and will air this weekends race live on Free to air TV

Channel 4 will have the pre and post race coverage but will show SKY's feed for the actual race with Croft and Brundle on commentary
That great, get to watch it for free AND don't have to listen to Coulthard.
Offline rob1966

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7672 on: Today at 09:05:39 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:02:27 am
Depends how he gets enough points in the last race, he wouldn't deserve it if he takes himself and Hamilton out and he basically wins due to the farcical rained-off race.

He's spent the week watching videos of Senna from Japan 1990 and Schumacher from Australia in 94
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7673 on: Today at 09:15:18 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December  7, 2021, 06:54:14 pm
oh

my

goodness....

Ive just googled it... he's had quite a time since he quit F1 hasn't he?

He might actually be a scum bag in hindsight!

There is no might about it, the guy is a bad, bad man.

Max seemed to be slightly more well adjusted, thank god.
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7674 on: Today at 10:28:46 am »
 I see Jos Verstappen running his mouth again having no respect for Lewis.

But then again he seems like no one should really have respect for Jos reading this (the "Controversy" part):

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jos_Verstappen

No wonder Max can't control his temper.
Offline jackh@xmas

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7675 on: Today at 10:33:59 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:28:46 am
I see Jos Verstappen running his mouth again having no respect for Lewis.

But then again he seems like no one should really have respect for Jos reading this (the "Controversy" part):

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jos_Verstappen

No wonder Max can't control his temper.

What's he said (rather than posting that same link/text again... ;D)?


Quote
Jos Verstappen admits Lewis Hamilton respect limited to exploits as a driver

Jos Verstappen admits he respects Lewis Hamilton but hinted that starts and ends with the Mercedes drivers exploits on the track.

The father of Max Verstappen has been seen emotionally reacting throughout races this season as his son takes the Red Bull to the brink of an F1 title.

But Hamilton, who has pulled level in pursuit of a record-breaking eighth world title, has no relationship with Verstappen senior beyond the track.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/motor-racing/formula1/lewis-hamilton-max-verstappen-f1-jos-b1971192.html
Online clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7676 on: Today at 10:36:28 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 06:54:54 pm
This is a really interesting video on the Verstappen/ Hamilton crash using the race telemetry.
https://youtu.be/YZmBcQz457Q

Simple rule changes that make sense to me at least:

1. No tyre change under a reg flag unless for a safety reason
2. No overtaking immediately after letting a driver back past, 3 corners was suggested and would be fair.
Online fucking baubles

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7677 on: Today at 10:36:57 am »
I'm sure Lewis Hamilton will be losing sleep that he doesn't have the respect of an 'alleged' repeated woman beater. And as an F1 driver someone who got fewer points in his entire career than Lewis did this week.
Online deck the pauls with boughs of razor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #7678 on: Today at 11:36:26 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 10:36:57 am
I'm sure Lewis Hamilton will be losing sleep that he doesn't have the respect of an 'alleged' repeated woman beater. And as an F1 driver someone who got fewer points in his entire career than Lewis did this week.
  ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

Id love Hamilton to mention that, as well as how he had more podiums in the first 3 races of his career than verstappen had his whole career
