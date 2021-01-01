« previous next »
Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge

Dave McCoy

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7560 on: Yesterday at 11:32:06 pm
As a relative newcomer to the sport and with no prior allegiance Max just comes off as so desperate to win that he'll do anything and now that his car is clearly inferior it's doubled.  I said a couple of races ago that to me it's as if Verstappen doesn't even want fans as I don't see how you could support him at all aside from just not wanting to see Hamilton or Mercedes win again.  I can definitely see in Abu Dhabi if it's clear he's going to lose that he'll lose his head badly.  Ideally Ferrari or McLaren would become more competitive to change things up but for now all I care about is seeing Verstappen getting crushed and crying like a girl while hopefully not killing anybody in the process.
Dave McCoy

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7561 on: Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm
Just to add my favorites so far are Boatass and Toto.



Al 666

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7562 on: Yesterday at 11:38:56 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:58:18 pm
Michael Masi also should have told Mercedes BEFORE telling redbull that he's going to tell Max to let Lewis past. The guy needs binning. He's worse than Mike Riley.

I am pretty sure it wasn't Masi's decision. Red Bull told Masi that they were voluntarily going to give up the place. They then told Mad Max to give the place back before the message could be passed on to Hamilton.

Red Bull also told Verstappen to give it back tactically. Given they were approaching the DRS line I think they knew what they were doing. Force Hamilton off the racing line on to the dirty part of a debris strewn track and then take the place back using DRS.

It was basically what Richarlison did in the Derby gave the ball back and then pressed immediately. A couple of sportsmen who don't understand sportsmanship and have no concern for their opponents welfare. 
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7563 on: Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:32:06 pm
As a relative newcomer to the sport and with no prior allegiance Max just comes off as so desperate to win that he'll do anything and now that his car is clearly inferior it's doubled.  I said a couple of races ago that to me it's as if Verstappen doesn't even want fans as I don't see how you could support him at all aside from just not wanting to see Hamilton or Mercedes win again.  I can definitely see in Abu Dhabi if it's clear he's going to lose that he'll lose his head badly.  Ideally Ferrari or McLaren would become more competitive to change things up but for now all I care about is seeing Verstappen getting crushed and crying like a girl while hopefully not killing anybody in the process.

There has been drivers like this before in Formula One, ones that test boundaries and often go too far. The likes of Senna, Schumacher when he was beginning. They have fans because they are on the edge and when they arent risking others they have a huge level of skill and so are exciting too watch. I was a Senna fan but thats not to say I agreed with everything he did on the track. Max is similar in that he has incredible car control and that excites fans. While some drivers start off like this they usually calm down after winning a title or two. I hope Max does the same until then FIA need to be tougher with the penalties.
vivabobbygraham

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7564 on: Yesterday at 11:47:02 pm
Another magnificent drive by Lewis including avoiding shocking attempts by Verstappen to shunt him off the track...again. I fear it will happen in Abu Dhabi though. Two desperate men with a win at all costs mentality in Verstappen and the snake, Horner. Fair means or foul and Masi in cahoots with them. That's not grand prix racing that's Demolition Derby stuff and fucking life threatening. Lewis needs pole next week cos any chance the Dutchman gets, he'll have him off
Dave McCoy

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7565 on: Yesterday at 11:51:05 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm
There has been drivers like this before in Formula One, ones that test boundaries and often go too far. The likes of Senna, Schumacher when he was beginning. They have fans because they are on the edge and when they arent risking others they have a huge level of skill and so are exciting too watch. I was a Senna fan but thats not to say I agreed with everything he did on the track. Max is similar in that he has incredible car control and that excites fans. While some drivers start off like this they usually calm down after winning a title or two. I hope Max does the same until then FIA need to be tougher with the penalties.

I've watched the Senna documentary.  Maybe it's completely slanted in how it presents Senna but he comes off as very charismatic and you can see why people loved him.  Max comes off as a petulant prick who needed his Dad to kick his ass when he was younger.  Didn't know Max's Dad was also an F1 driver so that probably explains a lot.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7566 on: Yesterday at 11:52:41 pm
the snake!
Skeeve

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7567 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:28:32 pm
part of me would find it funny if verstappen tried something daft next weekend, binned it, DNF'd and hamilton scraped home in 10th.

in reality I won't care who won by this time next week either way.

Funnier one for me would be Bottas taking out Mazepin Verstappen as a parting gift to Mercedes.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7568 on: Yesterday at 11:54:49 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
Funnier one for me would be Bottas taking out Mazepin Verstappen as a parting gift to Mercedes.

I don't want him or horner feeling hard done by.
deck the pauls with boughs of razor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7569 on: Yesterday at 11:56:45 pm
Quote from: **** The Pain Away. on Yesterday at 02:06:14 pm
What is so scary about it?
the on boards. Walls just appearing almost out of nowhere. With cars on limit. Quite narrow. In 26 years watching F1 I've never seen a track quite like it

14 pages since I commented earlier

Nuts race. Said it before I'll say it again.

Max is mental. Absolute danger that fella. Everyone wants to see a new champion but not like this.

He's a lunatic. Honestly if mazepin done what he does everyone would want him kicked out of the sport
vivabobbygraham

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7570 on: Today at 12:03:57 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
Funnier one for me would be Bottas taking out Mazepin Verstappen as a parting gift to Mercedes.

50 Pence

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7571 on: Today at 12:15:01 am
"At Turn 21 the driver of car 33 [Verstappen] was given the instruction to give back a position to car 44 [Hamilton] and was told by the team to do so 'strategically'. Car 33 slowed significantly at Turn 26.


"However, it was obvious that neither driver wanted to take the lead prior to DRS detection line 3. The driver of Car 33 stated that he was wondering why Car 44 had not overtaken and the driver of Car 44 stated that, not having been aware at that stage that Car 33 was giving the position back, was unaware of the reason Car 33 was slowing.

"In deciding to penalise the driver of Car 33, the key point for the Stewards was that the driver of car 33 then braked suddenly (69 bar) and significantly, resulting in 2.4g deceleration.


"Whilst accepting that the driver of Car 44 could have overtaken Car 33 when that car first slowed, we understand why he (and the driver of Car 33) did not wish to be the first to cross the DRS [line]. However, the sudden braking by the driver of Car 33 was determined by the Stewards to be erratic and hence the predominant cause of the collision and hence the standard penalty of 10 seconds for this type of incident, is imposed."
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7572 on: Today at 12:37:03 am
Two things I took from that race...
1... Max is a dangerous c*nt.
2... Max is a dangerous c*nt.
wozzer

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7573 on: Today at 01:19:32 am
I fucking hate whinger spice,i get hes defending his team , but come on
Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7574 on: Today at 04:59:09 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 12:37:03 am
Two things I took from that race...
1... Max is a dangerous c*nt.
2... Max is a dangerous c*nt.
This. Plus Horner is piece of shit.

Max is going to hurt someone and it's going to be entirely due to the FIA and Horner giving him carte blanche to act in any manner he deems fit.

Max's comment after being told he won driver of the day was pathetic. He's a petulant spoilt little brat who is exactly like his father. I hope he gets taken out in the first corner at Abu Dhabi. I can't imagine the other drivers are happy with him right now, he's a danger to every single one of them.
Peabee

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7575 on: Today at 05:41:13 am
Nailed on that Verstappen has another go at ending Hamiltons race in the final GP. He would win the championship if theyre level on points as he has one more win.
keyop

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7576 on: Today at 06:24:44 am
Verstappen is the Luis Suarez of Formula 1.

Tons of natural talent and a huge desire to win, but ultimately slightly crazy, and will bite you when things aren't going his way, and is willing to cheat to get a victory.
TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7577 on: Today at 06:51:28 am
If red bull hadnt put medium tyres on, theyd have won.  Thats the deal here, a huge mistake.

(Assuming Max would have actually bothered to take the corners of course!).

They also need to amend the rule about giving back a place.  If you give a place back, you shouldnt be able to retake the position for three corners.  It would stop this silly thing where you can give back a place in name only.
Persephone

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7578 on: Today at 07:15:39 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:51:28 am
If red bull hadnt put medium tyres on, theyd have won.  Thats the deal here, a huge mistake.

(Assuming Max would have actually bothered to take the corners of course!).

They also need to amend the rule about giving back a place.  If you give a place back, you shouldnt be able to retake the position for three corners.  It would stop this silly thing where you can give back a place in name only.
Totally agree. Lots of rules need adjusting, because yesterday was absolutely farcical.
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7579 on: Today at 07:23:06 am
Yes rules need adjustments but the biggest thing is the FIA needs someone in place who has the balls to take decisions  at races. Not someone acting as if hes a delegate from the UN in a war zone.
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7580 on: Today at 07:33:35 am
Said it about Grosjean and I was very nearly right.

This guy Verstappen is going to kill someone one day if he doesn't learn.
clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7581 on: Today at 07:50:43 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:51:28 am
If red bull hadnt put medium tyres on, theyd have won.  Thats the deal here, a huge mistake.

(Assuming Max would have actually bothered to take the corners of course!).

They also need to amend the rule about giving back a place.  If you give a place back, you shouldnt be able to retake the position for three corners.  It would stop this silly thing where you can give back a place in name only.

Would he have overtaken Hamilton at the start with the hard tyres though?

But has anyone had 3 penalties before in a single race?
Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7582 on: Today at 07:59:37 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:51:28 am
If red bull hadnt put medium tyres on, theyd have won.  Thats the deal here, a huge mistake.

(Assuming Max would have actually bothered to take the corners of course!).

They also need to amend the rule about giving back a place.  If you give a place back, you shouldnt be able to retake the position for three corners.  It would stop this silly thing where you can give back a place in name only.
Hamilton received a 25s penalty in Spa for immediately overtaking Raikkonen after giving him the place back. Lost the race win and was demoted to third.

But deliberately hitting someone and forcing other drivers off the track isnt as bad apparently.
Craig 🤔

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7583 on: Today at 08:01:16 am
The moment the FIA saw any sort of heavy breaking on the telemetry is the moment they should have given a harsh penalty. The fact they gave him a penalty which didnt punish him at all is a joke and opens it up to him doing it again next week - which is what has gone on for a while now and is why we all knew he was going to try something this race is he got a chance.
clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7584 on: Today at 08:08:59 am
When you let someone past you don't brake you just ease off the accelerator surely?

I think Max needs phycological help. He looked unhinged at the end of the race. I really don't think his Dad helps him at all but makes it worse.
fucking baubles

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7585 on: Today at 08:16:25 am
If theyd wanted to actually make the last race interesting theyd have found a way to dock Max a point. Now the incentive for him is just to make sure hes close enough to take Lewis out, and Lewis is in a position where his only real chance is starting on pole and Max not getting second
rob1966

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7586 on: Today at 08:40:59 am
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 08:16:25 am
If theyd wanted to actually make the last race interesting theyd have found a way to dock Max a point. Now the incentive for him is just to make sure hes close enough to take Lewis out, and Lewis is in a position where his only real chance is starting on pole and Max not getting second

Work a pit stop strategy to get Verstappen behind Bottas and then slam the anchors on and take him out. After all, brake checking and having the following car hit the back of you is all within the rules now isn't it?
carling

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7587 on: Today at 08:47:37 am
You can only give Max the benefit of the doubt so many times.  It's clear that crash to win is on the table.  The odds must be super low for him and Hamilton to collide in Abu Dhabi.
clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7588 on: Today at 08:54:09 am
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 08:16:25 am
If theyd wanted to actually make the last race interesting theyd have found a way to dock Max a point. Now the incentive for him is just to make sure hes close enough to take Lewis out, and Lewis is in a position where his only real chance is starting on pole and Max not getting second

The last few weekends have certainly made me feel it would now be a travesty of justice if Max won and his massively over aggressive driving with very soft penalties shouldnt' warrant being the winner.

Before all this really started whilst i thought he'd pushed the boundaries in many races he kind of deserved it with how good he and redbull have been in terms of strategy whereas Mercedes and Lewis in fairness have made a few mistakes. But honestly not anymore.
sminp

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7589 on: Today at 08:54:53 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:51:28 am
If red bull hadnt put medium tyres on, theyd have won.  Thats the deal here, a huge mistake.

(Assuming Max would have actually bothered to take the corners of course!).

They also need to amend the rule about giving back a place.  If you give a place back, you shouldnt be able to retake the position for three corners.  It would stop this silly thing where you can give back a place in name only.

That one is a quite simple change for me. If you give a place back then you should also not get DRS at the next detection zone regardless of time gap.
Lusty

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7590 on: Today at 08:56:26 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:51:28 am
If red bull hadnt put medium tyres on, theyd have won.  Thats the deal here, a huge mistake.

(Assuming Max would have actually bothered to take the corners of course!).

They also need to amend the rule about giving back a place.  If you give a place back, you shouldnt be able to retake the position for three corners.  It would stop this silly thing where you can give back a place in name only.
With hard tyres I don't think he would have taken the lead at the restart, and Hamilton would have driven off into the sunset.  He had a pretty significant pace advantage when he wasn't stuck in Verstappen's dirty air.  You would imagine that pace advantage would have been even higher had Max not been on the quicker tyre.

I think track position is pretty important when it comes to beating that Mercedes.
clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7591 on: Today at 08:58:24 am
So Abu Dhabi.

What car should be the qucikest? I think with the new track layout it's going to be close. On the old track I'd have said redbull.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7592 on: Today at 08:59:03 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:58:24 am
So Abu Dhabi.

What car should be the qucikest? I think with the new track layout it's going to be close. On the old track I'd have said redbull.
Given the new layout, Mercedes should be faster in S1 and S2 with Red Bull faster in S3.
Craig 🤔

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7593 on: Today at 09:04:31 am
Quote from: sminp on Today at 08:54:53 am
That one is a quite simple change for me. If you give a place back then you should also not get DRS at the next detection zone regardless of time gap.

Think I like the cant over take for 3 corners change better. Would mean you cant be sly regardless of DRS and put the one gaining the place on the dirty line then steam into the first corner on the racing line and get ahead straight away which is what Max ended up doing.
clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #7594 on: Today at 09:37:25 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:04:31 am
Think I like the cant over take for 3 corners change better. Would mean you cant be sly regardless of DRS and put the one gaining the place on the dirty line then steam into the first corner on the racing line and get ahead straight away which is what Max ended up doing.

That would be perfect. So easy to implement too, no idea why they don't fix these things immediately.
