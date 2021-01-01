For me Schumi will always be considered greater than Hamilton because he had the courage at the peak of his career to take on the project of resurrecting Ferrari. At the time they were the biggest joke in the paddock culminating in their exhaust falling off on the grid. The seasons he had fighting Hakkinen in a far superior McLaren are what made him truly great alongside his titles at Benetton against a superior Williams. It is a poorly kept secret that Schumi could have walked into McLaren (Coulthard allegedly had a clause in his fixed term contract allowing Ron Dennis to terminate if Schumi joined McLaren) where he could have won the title every year for a decade.



That said I think Lewis is capable of doing the same but unfortunately he has opted to stay under the safety blanket of this Mercedes. Hard to blame him for taking guaranteed titles and success but as a sports fan it would have been great to see him take on a faster car over a whole season. The closest weve had is Vettels Ferrari which was only ever good for half a season.



Compare that to Alonso who tried to do the same as Schumi and got very close with Ferrari but who will likely end up with just 2 titles. Had Alonso taken the fastest car as Im sure he could have, hed have won 5 or more.



And yes Lewis is a fairer driver than Schumi and didnt stoop to the same levels of skulduggery, before anyone states the obvious!



Schumacher was just the smartest driver ever, certainly in terms of emotional intelligence. We can talk about pure driving talent and maybe argue a faster driver like Senna but in terms of winning mentality, nobody has ever bettered Schumacher. He had the foresight and perspective to be able to ensure he always had the right team around him and ally himself with great minds so he was always able to think outside of his own abilities. Compared to somebody like Alonso, whose petulance and immaturity cost him dearly within his own teams and his career decisions, and its night and day. There's a reason why a talent like Alonso only won two titles and it isn't bad luck.Schumacher liked a challenge and was a team player. I was pleasantly surprised to hear that his return to the sport with Mercedes changed many opinions of him in the paddock (listening to various interviews on the podcast 'Beyond The Grid'). Ex rival mechanics and engineers were overwhelmed by how impressive he was as an individual and the personable qualities he showed to ensure a strong team ethic. There was no selfishness or ego there at all and those who spoke highly of him were those who considered him a cold hearted cheat in his original F1 career. While he didn't do anything of note driving wise, his comeback revealed a lot more about his personality, and its true that he was less guarded during his comeback, so it was easier to see why it was that teams regarded him with so much devotion.