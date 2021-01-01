« previous next »
Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #5000 on: Yesterday at 10:05:42 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:01:37 pm
Yes, but I think hes reached the point of being under rated now. 

The smoothest driver Ive ever seen maybe his dad was too?  That would be interesting.  Hill also had some really good drives with Arrows and Jordan.  Hes no Hamilton or Schumacher, but hes not schmuck either

Yeah, he redeemed himself a fair bit at Arrows and Jordan to be fir but dont forget were talking about world champions here, so the pool is pretty small in terms of who hes up against and the bar is pretty high.
Offline Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #5001 on: Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm »
The least deserving champion in my lifetime in hindsight is probably Vettel in 2010. He did everything in his power to lose the title in an utterly dominant car but redeemed himself in '11 and '13.

Alonso, Hamilton or even Rosberg in that Red Bull and it'd been a walkover.

Having said that, I believe Vettel and Rosberg over their whole careers had rather similar levels and that Seb had about five seasons when he drove really well including a couple at Ferrari. It was just that 2010 was one of those really bad Vettel seasons masked by an incredible car.

That Autosport named him driver of the year in 2010 over Alonso when he piloted an almost self-driving rocketship and still almost lost didn't age well  ;D
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #5002 on: Yesterday at 11:19:57 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:59:48 pm
Whats the driver driving?
No, Who's the driver driving.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online mattD

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #5003 on: Today at 12:02:46 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:01:37 pm
Yes, but I think hes reached the point of being under rated now. 

The smoothest driver Ive ever seen maybe his dad was too?  That would be interesting.  Hill also had some really good drives with Arrows and Jordan.  Hes no Hamilton or Schumacher, but hes not schmuck either

Agree with all of this.

I don't understand the Damon Hill bashing. Unbelievable as he was a well worthy champion.

Yes, he isn't nearly up there with the likes of Senna, Prost and Schumacher, but he did race against all three of them and wasn't all that far behind them on the race track too.

His autobiography 'Watching The Wheels' is sensational if you have the chance to read it - sports autobiographies are usually extremely dull and mediocre but his one is just hands down one of the most impressive autobiographies I've read (it helps that he wrote it himself without a ghost writer). I wouldn't say I was a Hill fan as I was too young to have tribal loyalties when he won in 1996 but my respect for the man increased tenfold after reading his book. A very thoughtful, introspective character, whose modesty belies some incredible achievements for a man who was very late to single seat racing. You can't fault his fearlessness though, especially when he describes his biking days - that above all is what gave him the winning ability I think and his biking experiences gave him an edge over most F1 drivers in terms of mentality I think.

He's a brilliant driver. Not a great one like the multiple WCs (Raikonnen is probably the best '1' time world champion who you feel if he applied himself would have been in the category of 'greatest ever' perhaps?), but aside from Kimi, I can't think of other one time champions who deserved it more than Damon.
Online mattD

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #5004 on: Today at 12:15:50 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:14:57 pm
For me Schumi will always be considered greater than Hamilton because he had the courage at the peak of his career to take on the project of resurrecting Ferrari. At the time they were the biggest joke in the paddock culminating in their exhaust falling off on the grid. The seasons he had fighting Hakkinen in a far superior McLaren are what made him truly great alongside his titles at Benetton against a superior Williams. It is a poorly kept secret that Schumi could have walked into McLaren (Coulthard allegedly had a clause in his fixed term contract allowing Ron Dennis to terminate if Schumi joined McLaren) where he could have won the title every year for a decade.

That said I think Lewis is capable of doing the same but unfortunately he has opted to stay under the safety blanket of this Mercedes. Hard to blame him for taking guaranteed titles and success but as a sports fan it would have been great to see him take on a faster car over a whole season. The closest weve had is Vettels Ferrari which was only ever good for half a season.

Compare that to Alonso who tried to do the same as Schumi and got very close with Ferrari but who will likely end up with just 2 titles. Had Alonso taken the fastest car as Im sure he could have, hed have won 5 or more.

And yes Lewis is a fairer driver than Schumi and didnt stoop to the same levels of skulduggery, before anyone states the obvious!

Schumacher was just the smartest driver ever, certainly in terms of emotional intelligence. We can talk about pure driving talent and maybe argue a faster driver like Senna but in terms of winning mentality, nobody has ever bettered Schumacher. He had the foresight and perspective to be able to ensure he always had the right team around him and ally himself with great minds so he was always able to think outside of his own abilities. Compared to somebody like Alonso, whose petulance and immaturity cost him dearly within his own teams and his career decisions, and its night and day. There's a reason why a talent like Alonso only won two titles and it isn't bad luck.

Schumacher liked a challenge and was a team player. I was pleasantly surprised to hear that his return to the sport with Mercedes changed many opinions of him in the paddock (listening to various interviews on the podcast 'Beyond The Grid'). Ex rival mechanics and engineers were overwhelmed by how impressive he was as an individual and the personable qualities he showed to ensure a strong team ethic. There was no selfishness or ego there at all and those who spoke highly of him were those who considered him a cold hearted cheat in his original F1 career. While he didn't do anything of note driving wise, his comeback revealed a lot more about his personality, and its true that he was less guarded during his comeback, so it was easier to see why it was that teams regarded him with so much devotion.
