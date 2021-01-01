Earlier on in this race we had people having a go at Mercedes for their tactics, but surprise surprise, they ended up winning the race. It just proves you don't know what's going to happen. Everyone will say Lando should have gone in and if he had who knows where he'd have finished. All the way through this race it was changing conditions and I suspect that Lando was staying out longer than was originally planned, as the car felt good. The team was asking him during the race how long he felt able to stay out until the lap stop. It was the same here, there comes a time if you have left the pit stop decision so late, it's risky anyway. If anything it appeared that Mercedes had checked the rain better than McLaren did overall.