« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 112071 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,631
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4880 on: Today at 02:34:47 pm »
100 wins isnt too shabby I guess
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,532
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4881 on: Today at 02:35:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:32:41 pm
I disagree, at that stage he could have been finishing loads of laps down. It's not like he's going for a title win he could afford to gamble.

If he boxes after Hamilton came in then he'd have finished second
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,201
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4882 on: Today at 02:35:21 pm »
Laughing...crying...confused...madness
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,392
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4883 on: Today at 02:35:24 pm »
100 not out.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,631
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4884 on: Today at 02:35:29 pm »
After all that, the first two are what everyone would have expected a week ago.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,442
  • Truthiness
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4885 on: Today at 02:35:49 pm »
Huge result for Verstappen.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,060
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4886 on: Today at 02:36:04 pm »
After all that bottas is 5th so it's a net gain for merc.

Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,392
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4887 on: Today at 02:36:17 pm »
Gutted for Norris, hopefully he learns from this lesson.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,705
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4888 on: Today at 02:36:21 pm »
Verstappen getting second after taking that engine is massive.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,060
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4889 on: Today at 02:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:35:06 pm
If he boxes after Hamilton came in then he'd have finished second
if he'd come in when the team suggested he'd have won
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,971
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4890 on: Today at 02:37:34 pm »
 Anything can happen in F1, and it usually does

Murray Walker
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,201
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4891 on: Today at 02:38:04 pm »
Well theres Max's slice of luck that people have been asking for.

7 to go
Logged

Online Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,662
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4892 on: Today at 02:38:28 pm »
What a race, what a season
Logged
YNWA

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,092
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4893 on: Today at 02:39:04 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:36:47 pm
if he'd come in when the team suggested he'd have won

 Yeah, it was a mistake from Lando, but it should never have been just a "suggestion" from Mclaren. 
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,034
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4894 on: Today at 02:39:33 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:36:47 pm
if he'd come in when the team suggested he'd have won

Yep, awful thinking an he will learn, but suppose its a lot easier sat at home rather than skidding around a wet track at insane speeds with Hamilton hunting you down, but thats why you have to trust the team.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,060
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4895 on: Today at 02:41:37 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 02:39:04 pm
Yeah, it was a mistake from Lando, but it should never have been just a "suggestion" from Mclaren. 

That's the difference between a team used to winning and not I guess.






Fun race that today though.
Logged

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4896 on: Today at 02:43:26 pm »
Heartbroken, Russell fucked by Williams strategy to pit early and gutted for Norris too.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,392
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4897 on: Today at 02:43:58 pm »
Never thought anyone would catch Schumacher, let alone pass him and reach 100 wins.

Unbelievable.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,092
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4898 on: Today at 02:44:15 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:41:37 pm
That's the difference between a team used to winning and not I guess.






Fun race that today though.
True.  Thoroughly enjoying this season in general. 
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,255
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4899 on: Today at 02:44:36 pm »
Earlier on in this race we had people having a go at Mercedes for their tactics, but surprise surprise, they ended up winning the race. It just proves you don't know what's going to happen. Everyone will say Lando should have gone in and if  he had who knows where he'd have finished. All the way through this race it was changing conditions and I suspect that Lando was staying out longer than was originally planned, as the car felt good. The team was asking him during the race how long he felt able to stay out until the lap stop. It was the same here, there comes a time if you have left the pit stop decision so late, it's risky anyway. If anything it appeared that Mercedes had checked the rain better than McLaren did overall.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,265
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4900 on: Today at 02:45:51 pm »
The team would've had the data on the other racers who'd made the tyre switch, that's why they wanted to get Lando in.  It's on him for wanting to stay out, but it's just experience.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,971
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4901 on: Today at 02:47:19 pm »
Its worth remembering if it didnt rain yesterday its unlikely Norris would have had pole, so the rain giveth and the rain taketh away.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,627
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4902 on: Today at 02:48:14 pm »
Been watching the F1 thing on netflix. Haven't watched F1 in years as it had just got boring, but the netflix thing had renewed my interest.
I'm still on season 2 (2019) and I see McLaren has got it's act together. How have they done that?
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,392
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4903 on: Today at 02:48:17 pm »
Lando was being overtaken by cars who were on inters, that should have been the clue to come in.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,296
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4904 on: Today at 02:49:05 pm »
Great strategy from Mercedes as usual
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,255
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4905 on: Today at 02:49:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 02:47:19 pm
Its worth remembering if it didnt rain yesterday its unlikely Norris would have had pole, so the rain giveth and the rain taketh away.

Yes, I agree with that. Either way he's had experience of leading a race I think he could yet get a win before the end of this season. Move on to the next race. Congrats to Lewis anyway on his 100th win.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,971
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4906 on: Today at 02:51:10 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:49:05 pm
Great strategy from Mercedes as usual

:D
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,532
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4907 on: Today at 02:51:58 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:44:36 pm
Everyone will say Lando should have gone in and if  he had who knows where he'd have finished.

This is easy Jill. Everyone ended up pitting so it was a free stop and as there was about 30s between 2nd and 3rd unless McLaren majorly fucked up pitting him onto Inters he'd have finished second at worst. It was a huge mistake not to pit, especially after Hamilton had pitted. He could have won but second was nailed on.
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,201
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4908 on: Today at 02:53:30 pm »
Yeah, Lando should have pitted but its not like he is battling for a position in the standings.

He is trying to get a race win, so for him, its worth the risk trying to be the joker in the pack. It just didnt work out. Lewis on the other hand, the main issue was just making sure he covered Max. Easier decision to make
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,255
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4909 on: Today at 02:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:51:58 pm
This is easy Jill. Everyone ended up pitting so it was a free stop and as there was about 30s between 2nd and 3rd unless McLaren majorly fucked up pitting him onto Inters he'd have finished second at worst. It was a huge mistake not to pit, especially after Hamilton had pitted. He could have won but second was nailed on.

It wouldn't have been easy as they would have been one of the last to stop, as a lot had already pitted and would already have been out on the circuit. Anyway, considering were McLaren have come from, it's small fry what's happened today. I wasn't sure this team could ever get back to challenging for races but now they are, so happy days.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,255
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4910 on: Today at 02:55:49 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 02:53:30 pm
Yeah, Lando should have pitted but its not like he is battling for a position in the standings.

He is trying to get a race win, so for him, its worth the risk trying to be the joker in the pack. It just didnt work out. Lewis on the other hand, the main issue was just making sure he covered Max. Easier decision to make

Exactly.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4911 on: Today at 02:57:38 pm »
Think Max will win the championship now. Hamilton has to take a 4th PU and the majority of the circuits favour Red Bull. If Hamilton doesn't take a 4th engine then it'll be a case of managing what he has and risking a dnf
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,532
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4912 on: Today at 02:58:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:54:57 pm
It wouldn't have been easy as they would have been one of the last to stop, as a lot had already pitted and would already have been out on the circuit. Anyway, considering were McLaren have come from, it's small fry what's happened today. I wasn't sure this team could ever get back to challenging for races but now they are, so happy days.

It was easy as everyone pitted so it was a free pit stop for him. McLaren called it wrong, Hamilton ignored a call to box but the team kept telling him to and he boxed the next lap and won the race.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Up
« previous next »
 