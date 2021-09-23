« previous next »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4560 on: September 23, 2021, 02:33:18 pm »
Finally managed to get another couple of books, Ross Brawn and Johnny Herbert's ones.  Should be good when I get a spare minute to read them!
Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 "Gives you whinge…"
« Reply #4561 on: September 23, 2021, 06:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on September 19, 2021, 08:49:38 am
I would still venture that Stroll would be a very strong title contender in IndyCar considering drivers who were let's just say it not great in junior categories like Palou and O'Ward are fighting for the title there. That's part of IndyCar's problem, the racing is great but the quality of driving is so low that Ericsson has won multiple races in one season.

So, I would still say that Stroll is the best open wheel driver from the US/Canada region but it doesn't say much nowadays.

I don't doubt he'd do ok, if not well, especially over time in Indycar.  But not straight away.

He'd have to (re)learn how to drive without power steering and get into the constant habit of actually racing 19+ other drivers vs the F1 qualifying + frequent de facto processional.  Plus, he'd have to learn to competitively drive ovals (220-240mph w/out killing anyone)-- or sit them out like RG largely has done. 

I think the Indycar driver quality is maybe higher than you give credit.  Like others, I give top marks for F1 driver skills as it is deserved.  But Indycar to its credit is a more ballsy affair than F1, and presents some different challenges. I would reckon he'd need some time for these adjustments before he was a champion.  Pure conjecture on my part.

He'd be better than Cody Ware in any event.  That's not conjecture.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4562 on: September 23, 2021, 06:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Van Halen on September 23, 2021, 06:43:36 pm
I think the Indycar driver quality is maybe higher than you give credit.  Like others, I give top marks for F1 driver skills as it is deserved.  But Indycar to it's credit is a more ballsy affair than F1, and presents some different challenges. I would reckon he'd need some time for these adjustments before he was a champion.  Pure conjecture on my part.

Álex Palou is set to become IndyCar champion. His junior category CV is abysmal in comparison to Stroll:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C3%81lex_Palou#Career_summary

Prior to getting the Ganassi drive out of the blue he never flexed in any series. Grosjean was among the worst F1 drivers who objectively never figured out the brakes of any car, yet took pole in a Dale Coyne car in his second race. The IndyCar drivers were very lucky that Alonso never did a full season at Andretti is all I'm saying  ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 "Gives you whinge…"
« Reply #4563 on: September 23, 2021, 08:29:21 pm »
LOL.  I hear you.
While RG hasn't truly done anything on the track (shit car tbf) that several others haven't done as well this season (everyone has ran into JJ!), his profile and personality have been a huge positive for which i am grateful.

The more and better drivers that go to Indy the better.
Races have been a blast this year and here's hoping Long Beach serves up a good finale!

Cheers
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4564 on: September 23, 2021, 10:17:34 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on September 23, 2021, 10:55:40 am
Giovanazzi had some decent quali runs recently, might be worth another go

very surprised schumacher and mazespin stay put

speaking of schumachers what did you lot think of his netflix

great insight into him, could have been more (I dont mean show current pics or videos of him) but only so much one can cram into an hour and a half

The Schumacher Hakkinen rivalry really was fantastic wasnt it?

With Schumacher Jr, I dont see what the point in leaving him at Haas is. I know they have put all their efforts in to next years car so maybe it will be more competitive and allow everyone to see how good he is or isnt, but if next years car is as shit and this years Im not sure what hes getting by driving such a dog of a car with a shit teammate from which hes not going to learn anything either.

As for the documentary, thought it was ok but no more. Your only going to watch it if your an F1 fan, and if your an F1 fan it doesnt really tell you anything you dont already know unless you were too young to have watched him at the time. I had only been watching F1 for a couple of seasons when Senna died so missed the bulk of his career so found the Senna film/documentary really worth watching so I would encourage younger F1 fans to watch Schumacher but if your over 40 dont expect too much.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4565 on: Yesterday at 11:10:52 am »
Wet qualifying and race certainly favours red bull again. Their high downforce package is better than the mercs.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4566 on: Yesterday at 11:12:20 am »
Don't think 2 laps behind the safety car when Verstappen has a 3 place grid penalty particularly helps them to be honest...
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4567 on: Yesterday at 11:45:40 am »
Will be interesting to see how Red Bull handle this. Does the fact its a wet race mean you take the penalty for changing engine, start at the back and hope that the chaos of a wet race, possible safety cars can help them get towards a podium place, or is trying to get past 15 odd cars in wet weather too risky so they dont change the engine, take the 3 place penalty and go from there?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4568 on: Yesterday at 11:45:43 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:12:20 am
Don't think 2 laps behind the safety car when Verstappen has a 3 place grid penalty particularly helps them to be honest...

They will race this time. It's not going to be as wet as Spa.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4569 on: Yesterday at 01:25:19 pm »
SO Max starts at the back. Basically he was going to have to do this at some point anyway. Makes the 3 place grid penalty non existant.

If you look at the tracks left I'll be shocked if Max doesn't win it from here. I fully believe at monza he was more than happy to take himself and Lewis out.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4570 on: Yesterday at 01:25:24 pm »
Max takes the new engine

Will start from the back
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4571 on: Yesterday at 01:52:15 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:25:19 pm
SO Max starts at the back. Basically he was going to have to do this at some point anyway. Makes the 3 place grid penalty non existant.

If you look at the tracks left I'll be shocked if Max doesn't win it from here. I fully believe at monza he was more than happy to take himself and Lewis out.

Itll be a monumental flop if he doesnt
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4572 on: Yesterday at 01:59:04 pm »
Which circuits do you guys see as favouring the Red Bull?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4573 on: Yesterday at 02:03:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:59:04 pm
Which circuits do you guys see as favouring the Red Bull?

Austin, Mexico City and Interlagos. Istanbul and Abu Dhabi could go either way. I consider this one, Losail and Jeddah as advantage Mercedes.

I don't see any significant calendar bias towards Red Bull in that sense.

As for a rain race to above posters, I don't see any real issue here, Eau Rouge and mountain mist were the problem at Spa. This is a flat track with fewer edgy spots and generally quite slow corner speeds in the wet.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4574 on: Yesterday at 02:14:12 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 01:25:24 pm
Max takes the new engine

Will start from the back
Don't feel that people should be able to do this when they have a penalty already in place.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4575 on: Yesterday at 02:33:35 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 02:03:36 pm
Austin, Mexico City and Interlagos. Istanbul and Abu Dhabi could go either way. I consider this one, Losail and Jeddah as advantage Mercedes.

I don't see any significant calendar bias towards Red Bull in that sense.

As for a rain race to above posters, I don't see any real issue here, Eau Rouge and mountain mist were the problem at Spa. This is a flat track with fewer edgy spots and generally quite slow corner speeds in the wet.

See, I see it as the complete opposite. Austin, Mexico and Brazil are low downforce power circuits and I cant see how they favour Red Bull, the Mercedes had the edge in Italy in terms of pace but shot themselves in the foot with a poor start for Hamilton in the Sprint qualifying.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4576 on: Yesterday at 03:33:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 02:33:35 pm
See, I see it as the complete opposite. Austin, Mexico and Brazil are low downforce power circuits and I cant see how they favour Red Bull, the Mercedes had the edge in Italy in terms of pace but shot themselves in the foot with a poor start for Hamilton in the Sprint qualifying.
Mexico and Brazil, the altitude seems to favour the Honda PU. Max had dominated a bunch of those races over the past 4 years.

I think Austin is up in the air...Abu Dhabi should be even. Istanbul and Saudi should be Merc. Qatar ( if it happens ), no idea.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4577 on: Yesterday at 03:38:33 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:25:19 pm
SO Max starts at the back. Basically he was going to have to do this at some point anyway. Makes the 3 place grid penalty non existant.

If you look at the tracks left I'll be shocked if Max doesn't win it from here. I fully believe at monza he was more than happy to take himself and Lewis out.
Seems daft that Max essentially bypasses the 3 place penalty though.  He hasn't been given a penalty at all, in essence.
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4578 on: Yesterday at 03:42:53 pm »
It is what it is. I'm sure he wouldn't have taken the engine penalty this weekend if he knew he'd have to serve the three place penalty next race
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4579 on: Yesterday at 03:44:05 pm »
Quote from: CornerFlag on Yesterday at 03:38:33 pm
Seems daft that Max essentially bypasses the 3 place penalty though.  He hasn't been given a penalty at all, in essence.

Imagine the whining if Hamilton did the same.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4580 on: Yesterday at 03:47:07 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:42:53 pm
It is what it is. I'm sure he wouldn't have taken the engine penalty this weekend if he knew he'd have to serve the three place penalty next race
That should be the rule. Red Bull saying they had to change at some point so they haven't lost anything.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4581 on: Yesterday at 05:02:59 pm »
Hell still start behind any other drivers who take penalties as well. Think LeClerc is and there may be others.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4582 on: Yesterday at 05:37:56 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 03:44:05 pm
Imagine the whining if Hamilton did the same.

Well theres whining going on now
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4583 on: Yesterday at 05:45:53 pm »
They need to change that rule really. You can only serve one penalty at a time..would stop this kind of thing immediately.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: The 2021 Formula 1
« Reply #4584 on: Yesterday at 05:47:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 01:59:04 pm
Which circuits do you guys see as favouring the Red Bull?

Brazil and Mexico for sure. The others all look 50:50. None (now Japan has been removed) favour the mercs.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4585 on: Yesterday at 05:55:08 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 05:45:53 pm
They need to change that rule really. You can only serve one penalty at a time..would stop this kind of thing immediately.

But he's serving several penalties for the engine units being changed, should he have to serve them over one race or over several as well? I'm not even sure this is a loophole and we've all been expecting it since the grid penalty was taken and I'm fairly sure Linudden mentioned them taking their engine penalties at Sochi anyway? Any team would have done this.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4586 on: Yesterday at 05:59:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:55:08 pm
But he's serving several penalties for the engine units being changed, should he have to serve them over one race or over several as well? I'm not even sure this is a loophole and we've all been expecting it since the grid penalty was taken and I'm fairly sure Linudden mentioned them taking their engine penalties at Sochi anyway? Any team would have done this.

There's an obvious difference between an engine penalty and a penalty for being at fault for a collision. I didn't mean individual engine parts so sorry if that wasn't obvious. I don't think you should be allowed to serve both at once. Max doesn't really have a penalty now. I don't blame redbull for this. Obvious decision to make. But they should change the rules on it. Just my opinion.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4587 on: Yesterday at 06:05:35 pm »
The whole engine penalty thing needs to be looked at. Im not going to get into the whole whose fault the crash at Silverstone was or wasnt, but lets for a minute pretend and agree that its Hamiltons - is it right Verstappen has to have a new engine because of that crash and go to the back of the grid for a crash that wasnt his fault? Hamilton had his punishment (again lets not get into whether it was lenient or harsh), but Verstappen has had had two race weekends ruined for the one crash. That doesnt seem right either.

Then add to that the number of races has been up in the air so much how does a team know how hard it can run its engines when the number of races or even where they are keeps changing. Just as we want to see drivers push hard in races and not worry about conserving tyres all the time, it shouldnt become about engine preservation either. It could also encourage teams to just not bother with a race if the car takes damage and just pull into the pits rather then trying to complete the race. Verstappen completed the Hungarian GP with a damaged car and added another 200 miles to the engine, but people pay to watch drivers like him. Next time they might just throw in the towel and save some mileage.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4588 on: Yesterday at 06:08:22 pm »
f1 is all about finding loopholes and this is just another one.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4589 on: Yesterday at 06:11:23 pm »
Verstappen starting behind Leclerc could cost him dearly on Sunday if he gets away behind. The problem there is that he'll be blocked behind someone well and truly capable of finishing in the top five going through the field at a slower rate than he'd been able to do. I definitely expect the Ferrari to be fast enough to keep any car without a tyre advantage behind at a track like this - especially with the new engine helping to put on more wing for corner speed and tyre management.

On the other hand, Sochi is the worst track on the calendar to start on pole at. It's happened multiple times that the guy in third took the lead at the start. Incidentally, the favourite for that position will now be Norris who has a Mercedes engine and nothing to lose. Him splitting the Mercedes cars with Hamilton behind or taking the lead and then pre-emptively undercutting like at Monza could turn a walk in the park to a nightmare for Hamilton with just fine margins against him. In the unlikely event that Pérez nails a qualifying and then takes advantage of the tow, he's not going to lift at all and it might end up even worse, alternatively driving slow on purpose. So in either case, they have to nail the start or else they can be in big trouble again.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4590 on: Yesterday at 06:12:13 pm »
:D

Lets not get into right or wronglets just agree it was Hamiltons fault and his punishment was lenient and work with that.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4591 on: Yesterday at 06:13:59 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 05:59:12 pm
There's an obvious difference between an engine penalty and a penalty for being at fault for a collision. I didn't mean individual engine parts so sorry if that wasn't obvious. I don't think you should be allowed to serve both at once. Max doesn't really have a penalty now. I don't blame redbull for this. Obvious decision to make. But they should change the rules on it. Just my opinion.

It probably should be looked at but Red Bull and Verstappen have done nothing wrong here. The FIA allow it so they've done it.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4592 on: Yesterday at 07:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:13:59 pm
It probably should be looked at but Red Bull and Verstappen have done nothing wrong here. The FIA allow it so they've done it.


The alternative becomes unworkable, everyone does it, it is what it is.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4593 on: Today at 12:33:02 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 06:12:13 pm
:D

Lets not get into right or wronglets just agree it was Hamiltons fault and his punishment was lenient and work with that.

Assuming your referring to my post the key words were pretend and agree because people wont agree but since you seem a bit sensitive lets change Silverstone for Hungary, Hamilton for Bottas and Verstappen for Perez.

:D
