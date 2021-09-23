The whole engine penalty thing needs to be looked at. Im not going to get into the whole whose fault the crash at Silverstone was or wasnt, but lets for a minute pretend and agree that its Hamiltons - is it right Verstappen has to have a new engine because of that crash and go to the back of the grid for a crash that wasnt his fault? Hamilton had his punishment (again lets not get into whether it was lenient or harsh), but Verstappen has had had two race weekends ruined for the one crash. That doesnt seem right either.



Then add to that the number of races has been up in the air so much how does a team know how hard it can run its engines when the number of races or even where they are keeps changing. Just as we want to see drivers push hard in races and not worry about conserving tyres all the time, it shouldnt become about engine preservation either. It could also encourage teams to just not bother with a race if the car takes damage and just pull into the pits rather then trying to complete the race. Verstappen completed the Hungarian GP with a damaged car and added another 200 miles to the engine, but people pay to watch drivers like him. Next time they might just throw in the towel and save some mileage.