Didn't expect Verstappen to get a penalty to be honest, personally I thought they would take no further action due them both being out of the race and (in my view) both of them could have done more to prevent the incident from happening. At the end of the day you rarely yield to your Championship rival - Senna, Schumacher and Prost et al wouldn't either.



These two are the best drivers in the best cars on the grid, and when they're racing the 18 other drivers they show that. However when they race each other it seems like they turn into Taki Inoue and Yuji Ide - they just don't leave each other space. Unless they start doing so (which I doubt) they will collide again this season.



If that was any other combination of drivers, they both would have been fine, it's a perfectly reasonable overtaking spot (I remember Hamilton took the lead from Raikkonen a few years back there) as long as you don't squeeze someone onto the sausages. Verstappen has a habit of running people out of road on corners, which in fairness seems to be part of the sport now, and has done so to Hamilton both in this race and at Imola. I remember Lewis doing that to Rosberg on occasions too so its not like Max is the only one.



Saying that though it does seem like the sport needed a Championship battle like this, I've seen more people on my social media into F1 than ever before, including friends who I never knew could have been into F1.



