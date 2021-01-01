« previous next »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4440 on: Yesterday at 07:41:19 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
Ok so a question I have that hasn't been discussed, did Mercedes really need to pit Hamilton that early seeing as his tyres were still in a pretty good place? Could he not have gone on for a few more laps?
If the pit stop goes well no one asks this of course
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4441 on: Yesterday at 07:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
Ok so a question I have that hasn't been discussed, did Mercedes really need to pit Hamilton that early seeing as his tyres were still in a pretty good place? Could he not have gone on for a few more laps?

TBF right after max's slow stop I was saying pit Hamilton, he could've gone longer but would've still been trying to pass the likes of lando on track
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4442 on: Yesterday at 07:46:09 pm »
Quote from: losCHUNK on Yesterday at 07:43:28 pm
TBF right after max's slow stop I was saying pit Hamilton, he could've gone longer but would've still been trying to pass the likes of lando on track

Doing it on softs would have been a lot easier than on the mediums though no? He had clean air for the first time and they didn't really give it to him, it seems like they changed strategy based on Max's poor stop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4443 on: Yesterday at 07:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
Ok so a question I have that hasn't been discussed, did Mercedes really need to pit Hamilton that early seeing as his tyres were still in a pretty good place? Could he not have gone on for a few more laps?
I think they did. They wanted Hamilton in front running on mediums pulling away. If they had waited much longer the window could have closed. Look how close it was with the slow pit stop, could have been worse.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4444 on: Yesterday at 07:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
Ok so a question I have that hasn't been discussed, did Mercedes really need to pit Hamilton that early seeing as his tyres were still in a pretty good place? Could he not have gone on for a few more laps?

They were trying to get him ahead of the McLaren Id guess.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4445 on: Yesterday at 07:49:05 pm »
Just watching the highlights, how good was Norris's pass passed Leclerc at Curve Grande after the green flag?! Was on the grass for a little bit, could have easily spun the car.

Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 07:46:44 pm
I think they did. They wanted Hamilton in front running on mediums pulling away. If they had waited much longer the window could have closed. Look how close it was with the slow pit stop, could have been worse.

Yeah I guess so but they didn't leave it long to find out whether Lewis had the pace in clean air.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4446 on: Yesterday at 07:49:32 pm »
What were Maxs times on new yards compared to Hamilton on old hards?

Hamiltons stop was about 2s longer than it should have been, if hed lost 2s on track then did a good pit stop he could have come out in the same position or even behind.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4447 on: Yesterday at 07:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:46:09 pm
Doing it on softs would have been a lot easier than on the mediums though no? He had clean air for the first time and they didn't really give it to him, it seems like they changed strategy based on Max's poor stop

Maybe, but in my mind he was racing max.  Going longer meant he was in a fight, the slow stop looked like a bit of a gift, with max being 2 cars ahead.  I think they knew when they brought him in n all, that they was gonna have to overtake max if he went longer.  Track position innit, I think that's the mindset anyway.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4448 on: Yesterday at 08:02:06 pm »

Even with the halo Hamilton was very lucky.  You can see his head is pushed down.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4449 on: Yesterday at 08:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm
Mercedes have caused a lot of their own problems this season.

Yeah..it's their worst season for a while in that regard.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4450 on: Yesterday at 08:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
Ok so a question I have that hasn't been discussed, did Mercedes really need to pit Hamilton that early seeing as his tyres were still in a pretty good place? Could he not have gone on for a few more laps?

Apparently he lost 0.5 seconds to Ricciardo on the previous lap and was right on the bubble of getting ahead of Norris.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4451 on: Yesterday at 08:07:54 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 08:06:31 pm
Yeah..it's their worst season for a while in that regard.

They are under pressure for once and no ones impervious.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4452 on: Yesterday at 08:11:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:02:06 pm

Even with the halo Hamilton was very lucky.  You can see his head is pushed down.


Let's not kid ourselves, today could have been a very tragic day but for some amazing luck and brilliant engineering. That pic is scary and shows how close Lewis was to death. It's even more appalling to see that Verstappen didn't even bother to check on him, even knowing his car went right over the Mercedes.

Great result though for McLaren, so happy to see them up on the podium, which as a long suffering McLaren fan I'd given up hope of in the last few years.  There's rightfully going to be a massive party over there tonight.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4453 on: Yesterday at 08:18:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:02:06 pm

Even with the halo Hamilton was very lucky.  You can see his head is pushed down.



Problem is what can they do. They put a bar across the top of the halo and it stops what we saw happen today but stops them being able to get out of the car to quick if theres a fire.

It wont happen yet but sooner or later they will end up having to put some kind of F16 type of canopy over the drivers and that tops anything hitting them on the head and protects them from fuel and fire.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4454 on: Yesterday at 08:19:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:02:06 pm

Even with the halo Hamilton was very lucky.  You can see his head is pushed down.
Just watching the highlights, and Verstappen is trying to accelerate while his tyres are almost on Hamiltons head.  :o

What a cock, lucky to only get three place penalty.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4455 on: Yesterday at 08:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 08:06:36 pm
Apparently he lost 0.5 seconds to Ricciardo on the previous lap and was right on the bubble of getting ahead of Norris.

Then that makes a lot more sense
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4456 on: Yesterday at 08:26:36 pm »
That was Hamiltons first retirement in 63 races. Thats quite impressive.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4457 on: Yesterday at 08:27:16 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:19:03 pm
Just watching the highlights, and Verstappen is trying to accelerate while his tyres are almost on Hamiltons head.  :o

What a cock, lucky to only get three place penalty.

I'm not sure he was because only 1 wheel was spinning and it wasn't the one on hamilton's car. I'm putting that down to the car, not the driver but I'm hardly an expert on the workings of f1 cars.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4458 on: Yesterday at 08:28:24 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:27:16 pm
I'm not sure he was because only 1 wheel was spinning and it wasn't the one on hamilton's car. I'm putting that down to the car, not the driver but I'm hardly an expert on the workings of f1 cars.
I think that was down to the diff or something similar
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4459 on: Yesterday at 08:30:07 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:27:16 pm
I'm not sure he was because only 1 wheel was spinning and it wasn't the one on hamilton's car. I'm putting that down to the car, not the driver but I'm hardly an expert on the workings of f1 cars.
One wheel drive?  ;D

I only saw the left wheel spinning so assumed the right must have been too.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4460 on: Yesterday at 08:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:30:07 pm
One wheel drive?  ;D

I only saw the left wheel spinning so assumed the right must have been too.

No, the wheel over Hamiltons head doesnt spin for whatever reason.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4461 on: Yesterday at 08:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 08:11:28 pm
Let's not kid ourselves, today could have been a very tragic day but for some amazing luck and brilliant engineering. That pic is scary and shows how close Lewis was to death. It's even more appalling to see that Verstappen didn't even bother to check on him, even knowing his car went right over the Mercedes.

I think given that Hamilton was having a good go at reversing out the gravel that Max could reasonably assume he was ok.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4462 on: Yesterday at 08:47:35 pm »
it does make me laugh when people make wild assumptions about what people may or may not have been thinking or why they did or didn't do some action based on absolutely nothing.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4463 on: Yesterday at 08:51:43 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:47:35 pm
it does make me laugh when people make wild assumptions about what people may or may not have been thinking or why they did or didn't do some action based on absolutely nothing.

Well considering you had Hill and Herbert suggesting Verstappen deliberately took Hamilton off the road then you cant really blame anyone on here for saying anything.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4464 on: Yesterday at 08:59:39 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 08:47:35 pm
it does make me laugh when people make wild assumptions about what people may or may not have been thinking or why they did or didn't do some action based on absolutely nothing.

But after Verstappen and Red Bull's cry arsing about Hamilton's celebrations at Silverstone you'd have thought he'd have made a least a small public gesture to show he actually considered wondering whether Hamilton was ok rather than just walking off.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4465 on: Yesterday at 08:59:48 pm »
Have Red Bull asked Albon to recreate the crash showing how Hamilton could have given Verstappen more room yet?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4466 on: Yesterday at 09:02:58 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:59:39 pm
But after Verstappen and Red Bull's cry arsing about Hamilton's celebrations at Silverstone you'd have thought he'd have made a least a small public gesture to show he actually considered wondering whether Hamilton was ok rather than just walking off.

it might be because in general I expect f1 drivers to be a bunch of cryarses when things don't go their way that I don't really put much stock in it.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4467 on: Yesterday at 09:46:46 pm »
Didn't expect Verstappen to get a penalty to be honest, personally I thought they would take no further action due them both being out of the race and (in my view) both of them could have done more to prevent the incident from happening. At the end of the day you rarely yield to your Championship rival - Senna, Schumacher and Prost et al wouldn't either.

These two are the best drivers in the best cars on the grid, and when they're racing the 18 other drivers they show that. However when they race each other it seems like they turn into Taki Inoue and Yuji Ide - they just don't leave each other space. Unless they start doing so (which I doubt) they will collide again this season.

If that was any other combination of drivers, they both would have been fine, it's a perfectly reasonable overtaking spot (I remember Hamilton took the lead from Raikkonen a few years back there) as long as you don't squeeze someone onto the sausages. Verstappen has a habit of running people out of road on corners, which in fairness seems to be part of the sport now, and has done so to Hamilton both in this race and at Imola. I remember Lewis doing that to Rosberg on occasions too so its not like Max is the only one.

Saying that though it does seem like the sport needed a Championship battle like this, I've seen more people on my social media into F1 than ever before, including friends who I never knew could have been into F1.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4468 on: Yesterday at 09:58:34 pm »
Pretty fair outcome from the stewards imo. Haven't changed my viewpoint since seeing it initially, despite seeing the replays multiple times. Shoe on the other foot and Hamilton avoids that all day long. Think it highlighted how hot-headed Max can still get given the slow pit-stop and the catch 22 Lewis finds himself in with not having a superior car. Gonna be interesting to see how it all pans out.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4469 on: Yesterday at 10:02:04 pm »
The penalty is a bit of a joke but the precedent was set at Silverstone. If you are in the lead for the majority of the corner then you are in control and the other needs to yield. Hamilton was clearly ahead at the point of impact that he should have had control and Verstappen should have backed off.

That being said, it's stupid to rule on these incidents. It feels more that stewards are ruling on the the impact of the incident rather than the actual incident itself.

They cannot keep micromanaging every tiny disagreement because it takes away from the excitement of this wheel to wheel action we get from this season.

A great advert for the halo device. Saved another life today I think
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4470 on: Yesterday at 10:19:07 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 05:45:23 pm
BREAKING: Max Verstappen receives three-place grid penalty for the #RussianGP after Lewis Hamilton

That's very lenient!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4471 on: Today at 12:52:40 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:39:54 pm
No, the wheel over Hamiltons head doesnt spin for whatever reason.

If there is no traction then surely the electronics would shut down that wheel.
