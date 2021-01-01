« previous next »
Online TepidT2O

  Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,306
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4440 on: Today at 07:41:19 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:39:25 pm
Ok so a question I have that hasn't been discussed, did Mercedes really need to pit Hamilton that early seeing as his tyres were still in a pretty good place? Could he not have gone on for a few more laps?
If the pit stop goes well no one asks this of course
Online losCHUNK

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4441 on: Today at 07:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:39:25 pm
Ok so a question I have that hasn't been discussed, did Mercedes really need to pit Hamilton that early seeing as his tyres were still in a pretty good place? Could he not have gone on for a few more laps?

TBF right after max's slow stop I was saying pit Hamilton, he could've gone longer but would've still been trying to pass the likes of lando on track
Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,308
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4442 on: Today at 07:46:09 pm »
Quote from: losCHUNK on Today at 07:43:28 pm
TBF right after max's slow stop I was saying pit Hamilton, he could've gone longer but would've still been trying to pass the likes of lando on track

Doing it on softs would have been a lot easier than on the mediums though no? He had clean air for the first time and they didn't really give it to him, it seems like they changed strategy based on Max's poor stop
Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,315
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4443 on: Today at 07:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:39:25 pm
Ok so a question I have that hasn't been discussed, did Mercedes really need to pit Hamilton that early seeing as his tyres were still in a pretty good place? Could he not have gone on for a few more laps?
I think they did. They wanted Hamilton in front running on mediums pulling away. If they had waited much longer the window could have closed. Look how close it was with the slow pit stop, could have been worse.
Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,885
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4444 on: Today at 07:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:39:25 pm
Ok so a question I have that hasn't been discussed, did Mercedes really need to pit Hamilton that early seeing as his tyres were still in a pretty good place? Could he not have gone on for a few more laps?

They were trying to get him ahead of the McLaren Id guess.
Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,308
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 07:49:05 pm »
Just watching the highlights, how good was Norris's pass passed Leclerc at Curve Grande after the green flag?! Was on the grass for a little bit, could have easily spun the car.

Quote from: mobydick on Today at 07:46:44 pm
I think they did. They wanted Hamilton in front running on mediums pulling away. If they had waited much longer the window could have closed. Look how close it was with the slow pit stop, could have been worse.

Yeah I guess so but they didn't leave it long to find out whether Lewis had the pace in clean air.
Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,239
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4446 on: Today at 07:49:32 pm »
What were Maxs times on new yards compared to Hamilton on old hards?

Hamiltons stop was about 2s longer than it should have been, if hed lost 2s on track then did a good pit stop he could have come out in the same position or even behind.
Online losCHUNK

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4447 on: Today at 07:52:26 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:46:09 pm
Doing it on softs would have been a lot easier than on the mediums though no? He had clean air for the first time and they didn't really give it to him, it seems like they changed strategy based on Max's poor stop

Maybe, but in my mind he was racing max.  Going longer meant he was in a fight, the slow stop looked like a bit of a gift, with max being 2 cars ahead.  I think they knew when they brought him in n all, that they was gonna have to overtake max if he went longer.  Track position innit, I think that's the mindset anyway.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,306
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4448 on: Today at 08:02:06 pm »

Even with the halo Hamilton was very lucky.  You can see his head is pushed down.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 08:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:25:56 pm
Mercedes have caused a lot of their own problems this season.

Yeah..it's their worst season for a while in that regard.
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4450 on: Today at 08:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 07:39:25 pm
Ok so a question I have that hasn't been discussed, did Mercedes really need to pit Hamilton that early seeing as his tyres were still in a pretty good place? Could he not have gone on for a few more laps?

Apparently he lost 0.5 seconds to Ricciardo on the previous lap and was right on the bubble of getting ahead of Norris.
Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,885
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4451 on: Today at 08:07:54 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:06:31 pm
Yeah..it's their worst season for a while in that regard.

They are under pressure for once and no ones impervious.
Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,113
  • Boom!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4452 on: Today at 08:11:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:02:06 pm

Even with the halo Hamilton was very lucky.  You can see his head is pushed down.


Let's not kid ourselves, today could have been a very tragic day but for some amazing luck and brilliant engineering. That pic is scary and shows how close Lewis was to death. It's even more appalling to see that Verstappen didn't even bother to check on him, even knowing his car went right over the Mercedes.

Great result though for McLaren, so happy to see them up on the podium, which as a long suffering McLaren fan I'd given up hope of in the last few years.  There's rightfully going to be a massive party over there tonight.
Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,885
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4453 on: Today at 08:18:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:02:06 pm

Even with the halo Hamilton was very lucky.  You can see his head is pushed down.



Problem is what can they do. They put a bar across the top of the halo and it stops what we saw happen today but stops them being able to get out of the car to quick if theres a fire.

It wont happen yet but sooner or later they will end up having to put some kind of F16 type of canopy over the drivers and that tops anything hitting them on the head and protects them from fuel and fire.
Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,239
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4454 on: Today at 08:19:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:02:06 pm

Even with the halo Hamilton was very lucky.  You can see his head is pushed down.
Just watching the highlights, and Verstappen is trying to accelerate while his tyres are almost on Hamiltons head.  :o

What a cock, lucky to only get three place penalty.
Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,308
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4455 on: Today at 08:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:06:36 pm
Apparently he lost 0.5 seconds to Ricciardo on the previous lap and was right on the bubble of getting ahead of Norris.

Then that makes a lot more sense
