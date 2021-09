I think a large part of it was that both guys were really mad about the fucked up pit stops so absolutely no-one wanted to relent. In Hamilton's position I'd not pushed it that much considering he was on faster tyres and would've nailed the exit better lifting off sooner but at the same time I can understand sending a you shall not pass message. The problem was that Max had commited too much at that point and once he got launched he was always going to land at a very bad spot.Hamilton lifting there and he'd had a 50/50 chance at passing Norris and then he would've had a big tyre advantage on Ricciardo towards the end. Both guys definitely were having none of the thought of even temporarily giving away an advantage today though. It looked rather Vettel-ish from both this weekend either way.Still, Lewis was lucky today. Doesn't take much of an impact from the floor even at low speed to cause serious head injuries