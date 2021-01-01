« previous next »
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4120 on: Today at 05:24:44 pm »
Already stupid
Offline IgorBobbins

  • BOBBINS!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4121 on: Today at 05:25:07 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:15:02 pm
Just incase you were under any illusions about the Red Bull PU being superior to the Mercedes...

It's not. It's inferior. 6kph slower down the straight at zandvoort and then here.
But isnt that because theyve turned the engine down to help it last longer before they have to change it?
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4122 on: Today at 05:32:02 pm »
It's possible the merc might be a slightly better car on this track.
Offline b_joseph

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4123 on: Today at 05:34:44 pm »
Bottas PU penalty...will start from the back, according to BBC
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4124 on: Today at 05:36:58 pm »
So does Bottas start at the back in the sprint race?

Edit - no he doesnt.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4125 on: Today at 05:37:28 pm »
Bottas only job for the sprint race will be to hold up every single car behind
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4126 on: Today at 05:38:01 pm »
Near miss incident in the pitlane.

This race is a farce
Offline bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4127 on: Today at 05:38:35 pm »
And now in the pitlane ffs. This is dangerous.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4128 on: Today at 05:39:20 pm »
Love the little yellow duck with a red flag on the wall exiting the pits.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4129 on: Today at 05:41:22 pm »
That camera in Russell's helmet looks so good
Offline b_joseph

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4130 on: Today at 05:46:52 pm »
How are points given out in a sprint race, if you take grid penalties for the actual race?
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4131 on: Today at 05:48:20 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 05:46:52 pm
How are points given out in a sprint race, if you take grid penalties for the actual race?

Because they possibly didn't think it through properly.
Offline jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4132 on: Today at 05:55:09 pm »
It great seeing both the McLaren boys there.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4133 on: Today at 05:59:48 pm »
I wonder how it'll be next year with the change in regs. Probably not all that different.

It might be worth doing something totally weird around here and having single lap quali and a sprint.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4134 on: Today at 06:01:36 pm »
Gasly outstanding again.
Online fucking appalled

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4135 on: Today at 06:02:36 pm »
Blimey, Bottas as ever causing problems in qualifying
Offline b_joseph

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4136 on: Today at 06:03:52 pm »
Mercedes need a rogue Norris to get himself involved tomorrow because as it stands, Lewis and Max starting from the front on Sunday wouldnt be great for him

Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4137 on: Today at 06:06:37 pm »
Verstappen pretending to kick Norris was quite funny. It's good seeing people just pratting around.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4138 on: Today at 06:07:34 pm »
That's horrible that they've made Massa ask Lewis a question about 2008.
Offline jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4139 on: Today at 06:07:39 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 06:06:37 pm
Verstappen pretending to kick Norris was quite funny. It's good seeing people just pratting around.

As far as they can be in F1, they are good friends.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4140 on: Today at 06:07:55 pm »
Sneaky Honda tow getting Verstappen his grid spot. I suspect the McLarens will bury the Red Bull during racing.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4141 on: Today at 06:09:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:07:39 pm
As far as they can be in F1, they are good friends.

A few of them seem to be, it'll be interesting to see if they all still are in a few years after competing against each other for wins and championships.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4142 on: Today at 06:15:57 pm »
Nice to see the best 2 good little soldiers in Massa and Bottas do a little fist bump
Offline bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4143 on: Today at 06:16:41 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:15:57 pm
Nice to see the best 2 good little soldiers in Massa and Bottas do a little fist bump

It's Massa's turn to bring a new picture of Lewis for their dartboard.
Offline jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4144 on: Today at 06:39:35 pm »
I missed that Hare, lucky escape.
Online Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4145 on: Today at 07:05:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:39:35 pm
I missed that Hare, lucky escape.
If the car catches the hare, he will race for free.

If the hare escapes, I want a new motorhome for me ma.
Online west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4146 on: Today at 07:08:52 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:32:02 pm
It's possible the merc might be a slightly better car on this track.

No, that absolutely cant be the case. The Red Bull is the best car ever, and the Mercedes the F1 equivalent of a Reliant Robin with a wheel missing.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4147 on: Today at 07:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Today at 07:05:36 pm
If the car catches the hare, he will race for free.

If the hare escapes, I want a new motorhome for me ma.
I still remember Stefan Johannson hitting a stag in practice for the Austrian Grand Prix

A hare is small fry!
Online iamnant

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4148 on: Today at 07:20:20 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 06:01:36 pm
Gasly outstanding again.
Having a brilliant season. Really loves that Alpha Tauri -- would be interesting to see how he would get on with a second go at the RB no 2 spot.
