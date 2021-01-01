Bottas vs Pérez in qualifying:
Bahrain (Q2) +0.473
Imola (Q3) -0.452
Portugal (Q3) +0.542
Spain (Q3) +0.818
Monaco (Q3) +0.972
Azerbaijan (Q3) -0.738
France (Q3) +0.069
Austria (Q3) +0.133
Styria (Q3) -0.059
Britain (Q3) +0.614
Hungary (Q3) +0.687
Belgium (Q3) -0.390 (wet)
Netherlands (Q1) +0.311
Going by this, doesn't appear the Red Bull is a rocketship mate, as much as I understand your passion Lobo
As for Leclerc if people don't get it after:
1) taking pole at Singapore with a car that couldn't turn.
2) finishing 2nd in Austria with no straightline speed at all.
3) qualifying 4th at the Bahrain oval with a brutal bhp difference.
4) clinching pole at Baku in spite of a 2 km straight with a Ferrari engine.
5) beating Bottas by a mile on pure merit on a power track like Silverstone in a Ferrari.
I don't know but I don't think I can help