Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 95875 times)

voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm »
someone in the crowd actually in a ferrari shirt on ted's notebook after the race. this race must have been the fewest people in ferrari gear of any race in years.
Logged

Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 08:13:15 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
someone in the crowd actually in a ferrari shirt on ted's notebook after the race. this race must have been the fewest people in ferrari gear of any race in years.

I'm a big fan of Ted but he really needed to stop saying "Maximum Verstappening" the first time he said it :lmao
Logged

Linudden

  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 08:29:27 pm »
I think the budget cap will be raised rather shortly. The big three are already pissed off at the repair bills not being covered, let alone not being able to spend any of the revenue they bring in. If they form a united front then Liberty and the FIA will have no choice but to raise it by some tenths of millions to the pre-covid planned number. Which in effect is a number the other teams can't reach.
Logged

jackh

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 01:23:49 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:35:26 pm
Well I think we can all agree that was boring

Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 03:35:29 pm
Is there not a better track in the Netherlands? That was fucking dreadful.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:36:58 pm
Yeah that track doesnt promote overtaking and there are far too many back markers.

It seemed like there was some pretty close racing through the field in fairness, although the battle at the front never quite lit up like people might have hoped for.

I stand by what I said last week though - I wouldn't want every circuit to actively encourage overtaking in the way that (e.g.) the double straights of Abu Dhabi and Turkey do; there should be some circuits where qualifying is of greater importance and where there's greater emphasis put on the team strategists.  Hopefully the changes to the regulations next year do help with following cars and creating more overtaking opportunities on some of the circuits where it's currently very difficult.  If this race were to be run again next week, I'd be inclined to run it with the tyres a step softer in order to punish them a bit more and ensure it was a two-stopper (or more!*) for most.

From what I saw, the Verstappen's Dutch fans were very fair to Hamilton - Hamilton, in turn, seemed keen to reach out to them in a positive manner, offering lots of positives to the circuit, the fans, and Verstappen himself.  Everyone seemed to come out of that quite well, given the concerns in advance.

*This reminds me of Schumacher's four stopper at Magny-Cours, and in turn reminds me that earlier in the weekend I did think of Zandvoort's second sector as being a bit like the second sector of the French circuit.
Logged

paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 08:43:01 am »
the banked corners were stunning, especially on board shots as i kept thinking theyd slide into the barriers, found myself wincing a lot

but i thought that was a dull race
Logged
Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 09:57:45 am »
Anyone see Mazepins block on Schumacher at the end of lap 1? Mick was so much quicker I think it was a bit of a shithouse move. Difficult when Mazepins daddy pays the bills.
Logged

voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 10:02:01 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 09:57:45 am
Anyone see Mazepins block on Schumacher at the end of lap 1? Mick was so much quicker I think it was a bit of a shithouse move. Difficult when Mazepins daddy pays the bills.

there definitely doesn't seem to be any love lost between the 2 of them.
Logged

paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 10:03:12 am »
yep, poor form

believe something happened between them in practice/qualifying?
Logged
gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 10:04:18 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 09:57:45 am
Anyone see Mazepins block on Schumacher at the end of lap 1? Mick was so much quicker I think it was a bit of a shithouse move. Difficult when Mazepins daddy pays the bills.

I think that stemmed from quali and the block on Vettel. Schumacher tried to overtake Mazepin to get the clear space for his fast run when mazepin was told he would be first.
Logged

Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 12:33:40 pm »
Big F1 news as Valtteri Bottas signs for Alfa Romeo for '2022 season and beyond'

Paving the way for George Russell to join Mercedes...

Stick him on gardening leave.
Logged
b_joseph

  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 12:45:53 pm »
With both championships still up in the air...its a risk to have him around and to be relying on him.

Hopefully he wont do anything silly.
Logged

paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4011 on: Today at 12:47:27 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 12:45:53 pm
With both championships still up in the air...its a risk to have him around and to be relying on him.

Hopefully he wont do anything silly.
he went for FL yesterday after being told not too

Though i thought it was needless to bring him in so late if he wasnt allowed

he was about a minute ahead of 4th, he could have backed off 10 seconds a lap if his tyres were that bad
Logged
voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4012 on: Today at 12:50:39 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 12:45:53 pm
With both championships still up in the air...its a risk to have him around and to be relying on him.

Hopefully he wont do anything silly.

depends how much he wants any (probably not insignificant) bonus he'll be due for championship wins I guess.
Logged

fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4013 on: Today at 12:51:03 pm »
Didnt really see the issue yesterday with the fastest lap. You cant pit someone three laps from the end on fresh softs and not expect them to get a bit racey.

He's always come across as a good team-mate, I'd highly doubt they'll be concerned about him making trouble
Logged
Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4014 on: Today at 12:54:48 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:47:27 pm
he went for FL yesterday after being told not too

Though i thought it was needless to bring him in so late if he wasnt allowed

he was about a minute ahead of 4th, he could have backed off 10 seconds a lap if his tyres were that bad
Don't kow if it was ploy to try and encourage Red Bull to think anout pitting Verstappen again given they couldn't do it with Bottas just over 20s behind. Very unlikely to have worked though.

The thing is he's disobeyed team orders again and has shown he's racing for himself now. He was specifically told not to go for fastest lap and did it next lap taking an extra point away from his team-mate.

Personally I'd be looking at Vandoorn or someone else for the rest of the season. 
Logged
Wild Romany Boy

  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4015 on: Today at 12:57:34 pm »
Bottas has been an excellent team mate until now. I don't think he will cause too much mischief, but I wouldn't rule it out.

They still have to secure Constructors, if nothing else, because Red Bull have, hopefully, gone all out for the win this year.
Logged

voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4016 on: Today at 12:59:55 pm »
I can't personally see boat arse being that unprofessional.
Logged

gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4017 on: Today at 01:00:35 pm »
Bottas to Alfa Romeo confirmed
Logged

Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4018 on: Today at 01:16:34 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:59:55 pm
I can't personally see boat arse being that unprofessional.

I can, it's not the first time he's disobeyed team orders
Logged

sminp

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4019 on: Today at 01:18:12 pm »
Think that's a good move for both Bottas and Alfa, he brings a lot of experience and I think away from the spotlight at Merc and the pressure of being Hamilton's teammate he'll show he's a decent driver. It can't be easy being judged against Hamilton's performances every race.
Logged
paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4020 on: Today at 01:31:43 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:51:03 pm
Didnt really see the issue yesterday with the fastest lap. You cant pit someone three laps from the end on fresh softs and not expect them to get a bit racey.

He's always come across as a good team-mate, I'd highly doubt they'll be concerned about him making trouble
they asked him not too was the issue as the championship is tight and he could potentially cost his team mate a point

I did find it strange though that he was pitted and told not to go for it

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:54:48 pm
Don't kow if it was ploy to try and encourage Red Bull to think anout pitting Verstappen again given they couldn't do it with Bottas just over 20s behind. Very unlikely to have worked though.

 
that doesnt really make sense to be honest

highly doubtful a team would pit someone with 3 laps to go when leading by only 2 seconds or so
Logged
Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4021 on: Today at 01:46:27 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:31:43 pm

highly doubtful a team would pit someone with 3 laps to go when leading by only 2 seconds or so
According to the Sky graphic Verstappen's tyres were close to the limit. Given what happened to them in Baku on the same tyre they may have been tempted to pit if Mercedes stopped their cars. As I said it was unlikely to have worked.
Logged
Slick_Beef

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4022 on: Today at 01:46:31 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:31:43 pm
I did find it strange though that he was pitted and told not to go for it


The complete non-answer they gave when he asked "well why did you pit me then?" made it worse to be honest. "It's precautionary". Maybe I'm wrong but I assume they pitted Bottas so that they were sure they could box Lewis with no risk of him dropping back into 3rd with a slow stop and have an awkward moment on the last lap where Bottas had to let him past, like Ferrari back in the day.

Being a number 2 driver for several years must mess with your head so much. I remember Barrichello saying he just couldn't take it anymore.  I know it's their choice and they get well paid for it but still, I'm sure it could put you in a really dark place mentally over a long period of time.
Logged

paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4023 on: Today at 02:54:56 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 01:46:27 pm
According to the Sky graphic Verstappen's tyres were close to the limit. Given what happened to them in Baku on the same tyre they may have been tempted to pit if Mercedes stopped their cars. As I said it was unlikely to have worked.
ah right if both did yeah

to be honest I would have left hamilton out although with Bottas getting FL he had to come in, thing is though Verstappen has then a 24 second lead for 1-2 laps, rather than 3 seconds. I know by that stage it looked in the bag but if Verstappen locked up, went wide or spun then Hamilton might still not catch him after pitting. Gives more room for error at that stage when 2nd place pits.

Quote from: Slick_Beef on Today at 01:46:31 pm
The complete non-answer they gave when he asked "well why did you pit me then?" made it worse to be honest. "It's precautionary". Maybe I'm wrong but I assume they pitted Bottas so that they were sure they could box Lewis with no risk of him dropping back into 3rd with a slow stop and have an awkward moment on the last lap where Bottas had to let him past, like Ferrari back in the day.

Being a number 2 driver for several years must mess with your head so much. I remember Barrichello saying he just couldn't take it anymore.  I know it's their choice and they get well paid for it but still, I'm sure it could put you in a really dark place mentally over a long period of time.
yeah the non answer was a bit much but in middle of the lap he was told not to go FL and he did anyway

Barrichello definitely had enough of it and I couldnt blame him


Logged
jackh

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4024 on: Today at 02:59:41 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:54:56 pm
yeah the non answer was a bit much but in middle of the lap he was told not to go FL and he did anyway

Haven't looked at the times myself, but in the commentary they seemed to suggest that he'd quite obviously backed-off in the final sector.
Logged

RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4025 on: Today at 03:12:28 pm »
I remember Barrichello i think it was Barcelona in early 00's, was fastest in P1 & P2, and Schumacher for some reason was struggling in his car, the Saturday Schumacher had taken Barrichello's car to use in P3 and Qualy and Barrichello got the spare car. :D
Logged
Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4026 on: Today at 03:28:00 pm »
Something else that I don't like in F1 that's come into the spotlight this week. Engine suppliers shouldn't be getting a say in the driver market for teams that they supply engines to. It's bad enough that pay drivers steal some of the places on the grid as is. F1 teams should be able to decide who takes their seats and not have their engine supplier having a say in exchange for discounts.
Logged

paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4027 on: Today at 03:36:38 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 02:59:41 pm
Haven't looked at the times myself, but in the commentary they seemed to suggest that he'd quite obviously backed-off in the final sector.
i couldnt tell you off hand but yeah Hamiltons lap on new tyres was substantially faster

Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:12:28 pm
I remember Barrichello i think it was Barcelona in early 00's, was fastest in P1 & P2, and Schumacher for some reason was struggling in his car, the Saturday Schumacher had taken Barrichello's car to use in P3 and Qualy and Barrichello got the spare car. :D
I dont recall that but you only have to look at Austria 01 and 02 really

There was something about Silverstone 2012 I think it was when Webber one with the spare nose as the one new nose went on Vettels car having been transferred over and he famously said on radio after "not bad for a number 2 driver"

Logged
voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4028 on: Today at 03:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 03:28:00 pm
Something else that I don't like in F1 that's come into the spotlight this week. Engine suppliers shouldn't be getting a say in the driver market for teams that they supply engines to. It's bad enough that pay drivers steal some of the places on the grid as is. F1 teams should be able to decide who takes their seats and not have their engine supplier having a say in exchange for discounts.

they probably can if they don't want the discount. unless it's contracted obviously.
Logged

Linudden

  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4029 on: Today at 05:16:32 pm »
Alfa should be a good level for Bottas, in particular since the Ferrari engine will most likely be close next season so it should enable him to compete in the midfield well. He needs to improve his racecraft and consistency a lot though because his race pace has been a weakness ever since his Williams days. Which also spills over to a complete lack of wet-weather prowess. Having said that, at 32, I doubt he'll be able to iron out his weaknesses. I suspect he'll be able to get to Q3 a fair few times next season but not score that many points.

In the end I believe it's either Giovinazzi or Schumacher as his team mate. I can't see it any other way. When the music chairs stop I hope Latifi will be the odd one out now that Williams want to be more ambitious (Albon & de Vries), thus freeing up two 'junior' Ferrari seats also for next season and also reduces the number of paydrivers on the grid. If you don't outqualify your team mate once over such a long period of time, the F1 chance ought to be expired.

I do believe that Latifi could be a pretty good IndyCar driver in the future though.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:26:02 pm by Linudden »
Logged

Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4030 on: Today at 06:20:43 pm »
Schwartzman and Ilot are rumoured to be coming up from F2 aren't they?
Logged

Graeme

  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4031 on: Today at 06:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:16:32 pm
When the music chairs stop I hope Latifi will be the odd one out now that Williams want to be more ambitious (Albon & de Vries)

Won't happen. With such little prize money in recent years Williams will continue to take a pay driver. Been years since they didn't.
Logged

jackh

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4032 on: Today at 06:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:20:43 pm
Schwartzman and Ilot are rumoured to be coming up from F2 aren't they?

As they might have been last year, I suppose, though there aren't many seats left.

I'm only judging by Wikipedia, and trusting the sources (also assuming seats for Russell, Stroll, and Gasly) but it appears that the following are up for grabs:
 - 1 x Alfa Romeo
 - 1 x Alpha Tauri
 - 2 x Williams

It seems likely that you might be able to swap that available Alfa seat for a Haas seat if Ferrari decide to 'encourage' the promotion of Mick Schumacher (with Giovinazzi going to Ferrari as reserve driver).  The rumours over the weekend seemed to put Albon in pole position for the Williams seat alongside Latifi, whilst I'm inclined to think that Albon would be in the running for the Alpha Tauri seat alongside Gasly if Tsunoda continuing wasn't a sure thing.  That would only leave the seat alongside Mazepin at Haas (who I imagine stays due to the funding he brings), which perhaps goes to one of Schwartzman or Illot.
Logged

Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4033 on: Today at 06:57:40 pm »
As always with these things there's no smoke without fire so I am expecting Mick Schumacher to be in he Alfa Romeo next season and with Horner talking about Albon to Williams over the weekend I'm pretty sure that's going to happen too so yeah it doesn't leave very many seats.
Logged
