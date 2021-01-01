Well I think we can all agree that was boring



Is there not a better track in the Netherlands? That was fucking dreadful.



Yeah that track doesnt promote overtaking and there are far too many back markers.



It seemed like there was some pretty close racing through the field in fairness, although the battle at the front never quite lit up like people might have hoped for.I stand by what I said last week though - I wouldn't want every circuit to actively encourage overtaking in the way that (e.g.) the double straights of Abu Dhabi and Turkey do; there should be some circuits where qualifying is of greater importance and where there's greater emphasis put on the team strategists. Hopefully the changes to the regulations next year do help with following cars and creating more overtaking opportunities on some of the circuits where it's currently very difficult. If this race were to be run again next week, I'd be inclined to run it with the tyres a step softer in order to punish them a bit more and ensure it was a two-stopper (or more!*) for most.From what I saw, the Verstappen's Dutch fans were very fair to Hamilton - Hamilton, in turn, seemed keen to reach out to them in a positive manner, offering lots of positives to the circuit, the fans, and Verstappen himself. Everyone seemed to come out of that quite well, given the concerns in advance.*This reminds me of Schumacher's four stopper at Magny-Cours, and in turn reminds me that earlier in the weekend I did think of Zandvoort's second sector as being a bit like the second sector of the French circuit.