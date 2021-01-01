« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge

voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
someone in the crowd actually in a ferrari shirt on ted's notebook after the race. this race must have been the fewest people in ferrari gear of any race in years.
Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 08:13:15 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
someone in the crowd actually in a ferrari shirt on ted's notebook after the race. this race must have been the fewest people in ferrari gear of any race in years.

I'm a big fan of Ted but he really needed to stop saying "Maximum Verstappening" the first time he said it :lmao
Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 08:29:27 pm
I think the budget cap will be raised rather shortly. The big three are already pissed off at the repair bills not being covered, let alone not being able to spend any of the revenue they bring in. If they form a united front then Liberty and the FIA will have no choice but to raise it by some tenths of millions to the pre-covid planned number. Which in effect is a number the other teams can't reach.
jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4003 on: Today at 01:23:49 am
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:35:26 pm
Well I think we can all agree that was boring

Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 03:35:29 pm
Is there not a better track in the Netherlands? That was fucking dreadful.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:36:58 pm
Yeah that track doesnt promote overtaking and there are far too many back markers.

It seemed like there was some pretty close racing through the field in fairness, although the battle at the front never quite lit up like people might have hoped for.

I stand by what I said last week though - I wouldn't want every circuit to actively encourage overtaking in the way that (e.g.) the double straights of Abu Dhabi and Turkey do; there should be some circuits where qualifying is of greater importance and where there's greater emphasis put on the team strategists.  Hopefully the changes to the regulations next year do help with following cars and creating more overtaking opportunities on some of the circuits where it's currently very difficult.  If this race were to be run again next week, I'd be inclined to run it with the tyres a step softer in order to punish them a bit more and ensure it was a two-stopper (or more!*) for most.

From what I saw, the Verstappen's Dutch fans were very fair to Hamilton - Hamilton, in turn, seemed keen to reach out to them in a positive manner, offering lots of positives to the circuit, the fans, and Verstappen himself.  Everyone seemed to come out of that quite well, given the concerns in advance.

*This reminds me of Schumacher's four stopper at Magny-Cours, and in turn reminds me that earlier in the weekend I did think of Zandvoort's second sector as being a bit like the second sector of the French circuit.
paulrazor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4004 on: Today at 08:43:01 am
the banked corners were stunning, especially on board shots as i kept thinking theyd slide into the barriers, found myself wincing a lot

but i thought that was a dull race
Logged
Graeme

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4005 on: Today at 09:57:45 am
Anyone see Mazepins block on Schumacher at the end of lap 1? Mick was so much quicker I think it was a bit of a shithouse move. Difficult when Mazepins daddy pays the bills.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4006 on: Today at 10:02:01 am
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 09:57:45 am
Anyone see Mazepins block on Schumacher at the end of lap 1? Mick was so much quicker I think it was a bit of a shithouse move. Difficult when Mazepins daddy pays the bills.

there definitely doesn't seem to be any love lost between the 2 of them.
paulrazor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4007 on: Today at 10:03:12 am
yep, poor form

believe something happened between them in practice/qualifying?
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4008 on: Today at 10:04:18 am
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 09:57:45 am
Anyone see Mazepins block on Schumacher at the end of lap 1? Mick was so much quicker I think it was a bit of a shithouse move. Difficult when Mazepins daddy pays the bills.

I think that stemmed from quali and the block on Vettel. Schumacher tried to overtake Mazepin to get the clear space for his fast run when mazepin was told he would be first.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4009 on: Today at 12:33:40 pm
Big F1 news as Valtteri Bottas signs for Alfa Romeo for '2022 season and beyond'

Paving the way for George Russell to join Mercedes...

Stick him on gardening leave.
b_joseph

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4010 on: Today at 12:45:53 pm
With both championships still up in the air...its a risk to have him around and to be relying on him.

Hopefully he wont do anything silly.
paulrazor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4011 on: Today at 12:47:27 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 12:45:53 pm
With both championships still up in the air...its a risk to have him around and to be relying on him.

Hopefully he wont do anything silly.
he went for FL yesterday after being told not too

Though i thought it was needless to bring him in so late if he wasnt allowed

he was about a minute ahead of 4th, he could have backed off 10 seconds a lap if his tyres were that bad
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #4012 on: Today at 12:50:39 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 12:45:53 pm
With both championships still up in the air...its a risk to have him around and to be relying on him.

Hopefully he wont do anything silly.

depends how much he wants any (probably not insignificant) bonus he'll be due for championship wins I guess.
