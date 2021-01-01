« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 95029 times)

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,887
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm »
someone in the crowd actually in a ferrari shirt on ted's notebook after the race. this race must have been the fewest people in ferrari gear of any race in years.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,131
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 08:13:15 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
someone in the crowd actually in a ferrari shirt on ted's notebook after the race. this race must have been the fewest people in ferrari gear of any race in years.

I'm a big fan of Ted but he really needed to stop saying "Maximum Verstappening" the first time he said it :lmao
Logged

Offline Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 08:29:27 pm »
I think the budget cap will be raised rather shortly. The big three are already pissed off at the repair bills not being covered, let alone not being able to spend any of the revenue they bring in. If they form a united front then Liberty and the FIA will have no choice but to raise it by some tenths of millions to the pre-covid planned number. Which in effect is a number the other teams can't reach.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,334
    • @hartejack
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 01:23:49 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:35:26 pm
Well I think we can all agree that was boring

Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 03:35:29 pm
Is there not a better track in the Netherlands? That was fucking dreadful.

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 03:36:58 pm
Yeah that track doesnt promote overtaking and there are far too many back markers.

It seemed like there was some pretty close racing through the field in fairness, although the battle at the front never quite lit up like people might have hoped for.

I stand by what I said last week though - I wouldn't want every circuit to actively encourage overtaking in the way that (e.g.) the double straights of Abu Dhabi and Turkey do; there should be some circuits where qualifying is of greater importance and where there's greater emphasis put on the team strategists.  Hopefully the changes to the regulations next year do help with following cars and creating more overtaking opportunities on some of the circuits where it's currently very difficult.  If this race were to be run again next week, I'd be inclined to run it with the tyres a step softer in order to punish them a bit more and ensure it was a two-stopper (or more!*) for most.

From what I saw, the Verstappen's Dutch fans were very fair to Hamilton - Hamilton, in turn, seemed keen to reach out to them in a positive manner, offering lots of positives to the circuit, the fans, and Verstappen himself.  Everyone seemed to come out of that quite well, given the concerns in advance.

*This reminds me of Schumacher's four stopper at Magny-Cours, and in turn reminds me that earlier in the weekend I did think of Zandvoort's second sector as being a bit like the second sector of the French circuit.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 