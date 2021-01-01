« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 94490 times)

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,116
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3960 on: Today at 03:35:26 pm »
Well I think we can all agree that was boring
Logged

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3961 on: Today at 03:35:29 pm »
Is there not a better track in the Netherlands? That was fucking dreadful.
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,135
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3962 on: Today at 03:36:03 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 03:33:42 pm
That's bullshit from Mercedes.

Why pit Bottas for new tyres if he's not allowed to go for a fast lap?
Because all that would happen is what eventually happened.

Bottas acting like a twat for the sake of being a twat


Gtreat weekend from max though. Fully deserved.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3963 on: Today at 03:36:58 pm »
Yeah that track doesnt promote overtaking and there are far too many back markers.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3964 on: Today at 03:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:35:12 pm
Because their other driver had the extra point and hes fighting for the championship?

Then why not just let Bottas do it and pit Lewis anyway? It all worked out in the end but it was needless of Mercedes to tell him to abort the fast lap. Or do it a couple of laps earlier because Lewis was never winning that race.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3965 on: Today at 03:37:39 pm »
Great stuff. Max too good.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3966 on: Today at 03:39:27 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 03:37:16 pm
Then why not just let Bottas do it and pit Lewis anyway? It all worked out in the end but it was needless of Mercedes to tell him to abort the fast lap. Or do it a couple of laps earlier because Lewis was never winning that race.
They probably didnt want to pit Hamilton as it risks a failure of some description that might cause a DNF. It was an unnecessary risk.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,116
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 03:39:37 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 03:37:39 pm
Great stuff. Max too good.

*Fans over the last 6 years* yeah well the person in the fastest car is always going to win the race...
Logged

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 03:41:00 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 03:36:03 pm
Because all that would happen is what eventually happened.

Bottas acting like a twat for the sake of being a twat


Gtreat weekend from max though. Fully deserved.

That's all Bottas has ever done. Surely they're not dumb/naive enough to think that Bottas wouldn't go for the fastest lap regardless of what they say?
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,682
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 03:42:36 pm »
Seems like a great "stadium" but a poor track for racing, too short and little room for overtaking.

Flawless from Max. Keeps the world championship very finely poised. And interesting for a change.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,186
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 03:43:08 pm »
More banked corners. Thats the lesson.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 03:44:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:43:08 pm
More banked corners. Thats the lesson.
The banked corners look great and its interesting seeing one car go low and another go high, but did they help the racing? Dont think there were many (any?) overtakes on the last of 3rd corners.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 03:45:28 pm »
Bit of a shit afternoon for McLaren. Norris got fairly close to Ocon then nothing came of it. No idea what kind of strategy McLaren set up for Ricciardo but he finished nowhere yet again.

Excellent end of the race for Alonso to finish in P6 and well done to Max for winning his home grand prix!
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,381
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 03:46:04 pm »
They really allowed to have someone sing the winners anthem?!?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,186
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 03:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:44:43 pm
The banked corners look great and its interesting seeing one car go low and another go high, but did they help the racing? Dont think there were many (any?) overtakes on the last of 3rd corners.
I think we can see the potential for them being good from this race.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3975 on: Today at 03:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:44:43 pm
The banked corners look great and its interesting seeing one car go low and another to high, but did they help the racing? Dont think there were many (any?) overtakes on the last of 3rd corners.

It was interesting to watch the cars take different approaches but that's as far as it goes. They didn't really do anything for this race in particular.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,081
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3976 on: Today at 03:49:23 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:39:37 pm
*Fans over the last 6 years* yeah well the person in the fastest car is always going to win the race...

It's only Max' car the fastest out of the two Red Bulls though throughout the weekend yet again though right?  Odd that. 
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3977 on: Today at 03:51:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:46:53 pm
I think we can see the potential for them being good from this race.
I think theyre too short to be useful like at Indy 500.

Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 03:46:57 pm
It was interesting to watch the cars take different approaches but that's as far as it goes. They didn't really do anything for this race in particular.
Yeah I agree
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,116
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3978 on: Today at 03:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 03:49:23 pm
It's only Max' car the fastest out of the two Red Bulls though throughout the weekend yet again though right?  Odd that. 

I'm being facetious but it is interesting how different the discourse is when Hamilton persistently beats his partner in the fastest car as opposed to when Max has been doing it week in week out. Truth is the best drivers with the best cars win races.
Logged

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3979 on: Today at 03:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 03:49:23 pm
It's only Max' car the fastest out of the two Red Bulls though throughout the weekend yet again though right?  Odd that. 

The Red Bull is clearly the fastest car on the grid, let's not pretend otherwise. That's not to say Max isn't a fantastic driver, he is and he was the driver I most supported until the behaviour of him and Red Bull at Silverstone left a bitter taste for me. Perez was where he was due to a fuck up in qualifying not because its a shit car.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3980 on: Today at 03:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 03:49:23 pm
It's only Max' car the fastest out of the two Red Bulls though throughout the weekend yet again though right?  Odd that.
Yeah the second Red Bull was slow as it has been for the last three or four years. Almost like they prioritise one driver.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,116
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3981 on: Today at 03:53:38 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:52:56 pm
Yeah the second Red Bull was slow as it has been for the last three or four years. Almost like they prioritise one driver.

Nooo, only Mercedes do that...
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,186
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3982 on: Today at 03:56:45 pm »
Thought it was poor from Bottas.  Your team mate is going for the championship and youre in the same car and nowhere.

He may have a problem with Mercedes, but it doesnt seem fair to put that onto your team mate
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3983 on: Today at 03:58:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:56:45 pm
Thought it was poor from Bottas.  Your team mate is going for the championship and youre in the same car and nowhere.

He may have a problem with Mercedes, but it doesnt seem fair to put that onto your team mate

F1 is better with a bit of shithousery every now and again. It's pretty clear he's leaving so he doesn't have anything to lose by racing for himself.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3984 on: Today at 03:59:04 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 03:53:38 pm
Nooo, only Mercedes do that...
True, Rosberg did enjoy favouritism  ;D
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,831
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3985 on: Today at 04:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 03:52:56 pm
Yeah the second Red Bull was slow as it has been for the last three or four years. Almost like they prioritise one driver.

Or Verstappen is just much faster?
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3986 on: Today at 04:27:51 pm »
I think Bottas actions there pretty much confirm hes lost his seat. No point in trying to keep them sweet any more
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3987 on: Today at 04:30:52 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 04:27:51 pm
I think Bottas actions there pretty much confirm hes lost his seat. No point in trying to keep them sweet any more
It would be hilarious if they replace him with Vandoorne for the rest of the season after today  ;D
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3988 on: Today at 04:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 03:49:23 pm
It's only Max' car the fastest out of the two Red Bulls though throughout the weekend yet again though right?  Odd that.

Always conveniently left out. Perez is fifth in the championship and that's in part because Verstappen blew up in Baku. Aside from that he has another podium compared to Bottas who has 7. Not something I'd consider dominant. Bottas would of been WDC the last two seasons if it hadn't been for Lewis and we all know Bottas is far from the best driver on the grid. Is in the best car though.

Every practice and qualy he is way off Max, like 3 quarters of a second to a second, even that is unheard of between Lewis and Bottas who usually has the upper hand by 3 tenths or so. Perez isnt a bad driver and I think it's quite obvious now with the amount of team mates max has had Including Gasly, Albon and now Checo (who do fine everywhere else) that he is just ridiculously more talented.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:51:14 pm by naYoRHa2b »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 