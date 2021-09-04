Wonder since max is getting a penalty anyway that he takes the new engine here. I know it will piss off the crowds but get it out the way earlyLooks like Robert Kubica is coming in for Kimi which is nice to see.
"if" being f1 backwards and all that, but if hamilton and verstappen struggle/have penalties and the ferrari pace is true we could get a somewhat surprise winner tomorrow.
Hamilton will probably be on the front row regardless and easily win based on race pace/pit strategy. Ferrari will deliberately set the car up for one-lap speed due to the track characteristics and hope for the best so there's no chance of a win this time. Beating Bottas with one car just like at Silverstone would be amazing in itself.
no penalty for verstappen so it seems (and rightfully so I think after seeing the footage)
Perez isn't a bad driver but Verstappen is too good. Makes every team mate look bad.
Regardless...you have to be faster than that
Got to check the tyre barrier and get all the gravel off the track.
Mazepin in the way as per usual
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]