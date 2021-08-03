« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge

Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,912
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3320 on: August 3, 2021, 10:41:52 pm
Has anyone heard the leaked team radio from the Hamilton / Alonso battle?

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMdTY2drm/
Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3321 on: August 4, 2021, 12:39:50 am

 ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cf8FX_js2-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cf8FX_js2-Q</a>
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,698
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3322 on: August 4, 2021, 09:15:10 am
:lmao
Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3323 on: August 9, 2021, 05:27:46 pm
Seb on Grill the grid, where the drivers had to name past champions. Wow:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LH9yXEpoMEw
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,698
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3324 on: August 9, 2021, 05:33:40 pm
Quote from: Darren G on August  9, 2021, 05:27:46 pm
Seb on Grill the grid, where the drivers had to name past champions. Wow:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LH9yXEpoMEw

Incredible isn't it?

Led to this from Lando too :lmao

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yruYTbhpbE
Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3325 on: August 9, 2021, 05:42:34 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August  9, 2021, 05:33:40 pm
Incredible isn't it?

Led to this from Lando too :lmao

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yruYTbhpbE

Yeah, I chuckled when I heard that too.  Couldn't believe the number of people who got pissed off over it. 
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,025
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3326 on: August 9, 2021, 06:10:39 pm
Watching the MotoGP yesterday from Austria, first Marquez cuts under Aleix Espargaro who was wide and left a tiny gap, hits him and he goes flying off track into the runoff for the corner. Then someone crashed, a following bike hits it, bursts into flames and red flag. You then see Espargaro having a right go at Marquez on the ride back to the pits. The comms started taking the piss about sending emails and diagrams to the stewards. Restart, first corner, Marquez lets the brakes off and again punts Aleix off the track.

Both classed as racing incidents ;D
sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3327 on: August 9, 2021, 06:40:27 pm
Quote from: Darren G on August  9, 2021, 05:42:34 pm
Yeah, I chuckled when I heard that too.  Couldn't believe the number of people who got pissed off over it. 

Literally everyone F1 insta account I follow is full of people raging at Lando in the comments and saying it wasn't a joke and that he's a dickhead. The stuff people get offended by is quite unbelievable, I'm pretty sure Vettel would have laughed at the joke.
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,698
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3328 on: August 9, 2021, 06:54:08 pm
Quote from: sminp on August  9, 2021, 06:40:27 pm
Literally everyone F1 insta account I follow is full of people raging at Lando in the comments and saying it wasn't a joke and that he's a dickhead. The stuff people get offended by is quite unbelievable, I'm pretty sure Vettel would have laughed at the joke.

I'm pretty sure the paddock will be taking the piss out of Vettel after it and he'll probably laugh along with it. Its Lando, he makes jokes like that, just let him be
sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,751
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3329 on: August 9, 2021, 07:20:32 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August  9, 2021, 06:54:08 pm
I'm pretty sure the paddock will be taking the piss out of Vettel after it and he'll probably laugh along with it. Its Lando, he makes jokes like that, just let him be

Totally agree, I love Lando it's other people I'm calling idiots 🙂
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3330 on: August 9, 2021, 07:30:09 pm
saw that the other day and fair play to vettel. pretty impressive to know that, especially working backwards.

Quote from: sminp on August  9, 2021, 06:40:27 pm
Literally everyone F1 insta account I follow is full of people raging at Lando in the comments and saying it wasn't a joke and that he's a dickhead. The stuff people get offended by is quite unbelievable, I'm pretty sure Vettel would have laughed at the joke.

people are idiots.
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,698
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3331 on: August 9, 2021, 08:11:29 pm
Talking of Vettel, he lost his appeal.

Aston Martin said there was a fuel leak that led to the issue they had, the stewards said it wasn't a relevant appeal.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,025
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3332 on: August 9, 2021, 08:46:51 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August  9, 2021, 08:11:29 pm
Talking of Vettel, he lost his appeal.

Aston Martin said there was a fuel leak that led to the issue they had, the stewards said it wasn't a relevant appeal.

 ???
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,911
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3333 on: August 9, 2021, 08:49:37 pm
Quote from: sminp on August  9, 2021, 06:40:27 pm
Literally everyone F1 insta account I follow is full of people raging at Lando in the comments and saying it wasn't a joke and that he's a dickhead. The stuff people get offended by is quite unbelievable, I'm pretty sure Vettel would have laughed at the joke.

Whats happened to humour?...
gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,229
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3334 on: August 9, 2021, 09:02:29 pm
Hardly confusing. It's an F1 appeal.

That's being said, the second he stopped on the track it was game over for him.

He probably had a better chance had he done the in lap and come in with not enough fuel. Faulty fuel pumps, weights of the car and fuel etc were always clutching at straws when they require the physical fuel.

1L of fuel is a stupid metric by anyone standards though. Any modern analytical measurements could do viscosity, density, carbon chain length distribution, and combustion testing on less than 100ml. Should also be mentioned that in F1 fuel is measured by weight in all parts of F1 except this one rule which requires a set volume. Fuel is different volumes at different temperatures which is why there is always a set weight of fuel in the car rather than a set volume. Pulling 1L of fuel out of a hot F1 car after a race in 52*C track temperature is different to pulling 1L of fuel at Silverstone at 19*C

Plus testing random cars at races is another stupid way of doing it. Take samples from every car or none at all.

Gutted for Vettel but Aston Martin have shown in the past how close they get in the grey areas of F1 rules (*cough* pink mercedes). They should know better
Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3335 on: August 10, 2021, 06:30:23 am
Quote from: Peabee on August  9, 2021, 08:49:37 pm
Whats happened to humour?...

Covid.

We live in an angry world now unfortunately and I've fallen into that trap myself on occasions. I think also that non-British people struggle with dry humour to varying degrees. Living in Australia, I've noticed that Kiwi's in particular don't get it.
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,698
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3336 on: August 11, 2021, 03:24:47 pm
https://www.ayrtonsenna.com.br/en/vitoria-de-senna-com-tatica-ousada-na-hungria-completa-30-anos/?n=152436178956524

30 years since Senna won in Hungary using soft tyres on the right and hard tyres on the left, not sure if that would even be possible to do nowadays :D
Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3337 on: August 11, 2021, 11:43:33 pm
30 years!?  My God.   And I agree, regs aside I don't think that would be possible today.  I also noticed the pole position gap in that article. 1.2 seconds gap to second over a 1:16 lap in what wasn't even the fastest car at that stage of the season.  Nobody will convince me that there has been a quicker driver over a single lap.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,862
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3338 on: August 18, 2021, 09:17:28 am
Japanese GP cancelled. :(
Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,912
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3339 on: August 18, 2021, 09:19:01 am
Seems a strange one that you can host the Olympics but not an F1 race.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3340 on: August 18, 2021, 09:21:23 am
Quote from: Graeme on August 18, 2021, 09:19:01 am
Seems a strange one that you can host the Olympics but not an F1 race.

with all the kerfuffle over that I'm not surprised.
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,808
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3341 on: August 18, 2021, 10:37:23 am
Quote from: Darren G on August 11, 2021, 11:43:33 pm
30 years!?  My God.   And I agree, regs aside I don't think that would be possible today.  I also noticed the pole position gap in that article. 1.2 seconds gap to second over a 1:16 lap in what wasn't even the fastest car at that stage of the season.  Nobody will convince me that there has been a quicker driver over a single lap.
different times. you could be 3.5 seconds off pole then and be comfortably in the top 10.

that was another of his great drives.

Did you ever see the monaco on board in qualifying? 88 or 89 i cant remember, Hamilton said its his favourite video ever, the on board is actually scary. Amazing stuff

edit, 1990 I beg your pardon

put this full screen on a laptop

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GoHrQEbZcVk

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GoHrQEbZcVk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GoHrQEbZcVk</a>
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3342 on: August 18, 2021, 12:37:17 pm
Please no double race at same track to make up for it. Just leave it.
Dalglish to Rush

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3343 on: August 18, 2021, 06:17:27 pm
Wouldn't be surprised to another race at COTA or a reshuffle and a return to Bahrain and the outer speed track that they used at the end of last year.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3344 on: August 18, 2021, 06:23:31 pm
have another race at silverstone in late november when it's maybe about 7 degrees celsius.
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,698
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3345 on: August 18, 2021, 06:33:18 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 18, 2021, 06:23:31 pm
have another race at silverstone in late november when it's maybe about 7 degrees celsius.

"I can't get these tyres to work Bono!!!!" ;D
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,698
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3346 on: August 18, 2021, 06:33:43 pm
For what its worth I agree with no repeat tracks, would love to see somewhere new
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3347 on: August 18, 2021, 06:58:57 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August 18, 2021, 06:33:18 pm
"I can't get these tyres to work Bono!!!!" ;D

"this week pirelli have brought their new range of snow tyres"
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3348 on: August 18, 2021, 07:08:24 pm
sort of F1 related, but I saw this the other day which is weird as fuck

https://news.sky.com/story/formula-1-boss-nathalie-maillet-killed-in-double-murder-suicide-12384524
Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3349 on: August 20, 2021, 05:02:54 am
Quote from: Welshred on August 18, 2021, 06:33:18 pm
"I can't get these tyres to work Bono!!!!" ;D

....followed by a fastest lap.
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,808
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3350 on: August 20, 2021, 11:34:20 am
and a complaint about the tyres being "gone" just before
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3351 on: August 20, 2021, 11:35:55 am
in multiple former F1 driver news, it's le mans this weekend.
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,808
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3352 on: August 20, 2021, 11:43:44 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 20, 2021, 11:35:55 am
in multiple former F1 driver news, it's le mans this weekend.
just looking up. I wont be watching but name wise

one team you have Kamui Kobayashi who I used to like and in a way Jose Maria Lopez who was supposed to drive for usf1

one team you also have Sebastien Buemi, Brandon Hartley and Kazuki Nakajima

elsewhere Juan Pablo Montoya, Stoffel Vandoorne, Giedo Van De Garde, Anthony Davidson, Robert Kubica, Jan and Kevin Magnussen, Will Stevens, Felipe Nasr, Gainmaria Bruni and Giancarlo Fisichella. Think thats everyone (per wiki)
Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3353 on: August 21, 2021, 04:54:32 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 20, 2021, 11:35:55 am
in multiple former F1 driver news, it's le mans this weekend.

Aye. Always enjoy Le Mans. Some of the gte class racing is boss. Cool watching the prototypes blaze through the field too.
voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,730
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3354 on: August 21, 2021, 01:52:11 pm
https://twitter.com/FIAWEC/status/1429058660366442503

annoying that it doesn't show the whole lap
Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
Reply #3355 on: Today at 05:11:38 am
Yeah, would've liked to see the final section in particular.
