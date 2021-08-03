Hardly confusing. It's an F1 appeal.



That's being said, the second he stopped on the track it was game over for him.



He probably had a better chance had he done the in lap and come in with not enough fuel. Faulty fuel pumps, weights of the car and fuel etc were always clutching at straws when they require the physical fuel.



1L of fuel is a stupid metric by anyone standards though. Any modern analytical measurements could do viscosity, density, carbon chain length distribution, and combustion testing on less than 100ml. Should also be mentioned that in F1 fuel is measured by weight in all parts of F1 except this one rule which requires a set volume. Fuel is different volumes at different temperatures which is why there is always a set weight of fuel in the car rather than a set volume. Pulling 1L of fuel out of a hot F1 car after a race in 52*C track temperature is different to pulling 1L of fuel at Silverstone at 19*C



Plus testing random cars at races is another stupid way of doing it. Take samples from every car or none at all.



Gutted for Vettel but Aston Martin have shown in the past how close they get in the grey areas of F1 rules (*cough* pink mercedes). They should know better