Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge (Read 81091 times)
Graeme
Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,907
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
«
Reply #3320 on:
August 3, 2021, 10:41:52 pm »
Has anyone heard the leaked team radio from the Hamilton / Alonso battle?
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMdTY2drm/
Darren G
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,051
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
«
Reply #3321 on:
August 4, 2021, 12:39:50 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cf8FX_js2-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cf8FX_js2-Q</a>
Welshred
CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 33,368
JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
«
Reply #3322 on:
August 4, 2021, 09:15:10 am »
Darren G
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,051
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
«
Reply #3323 on:
Today
at 05:27:46 pm »
Seb on Grill the grid, where the drivers had to name past champions. Wow:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LH9yXEpoMEw
