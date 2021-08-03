« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 81091 times)

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,907
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3320 on: August 3, 2021, 10:41:52 pm »
Has anyone heard the leaked team radio from the Hamilton / Alonso battle?

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMdTY2drm/
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,051
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3321 on: August 4, 2021, 12:39:50 am »

 ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Cf8FX_js2-Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Cf8FX_js2-Q</a>
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,368
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3322 on: August 4, 2021, 09:15:10 am »
:lmao
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,051
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3323 on: Today at 05:27:46 pm »
Seb on Grill the grid, where the drivers had to name past champions. Wow:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LH9yXEpoMEw
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 79 80 81 82 83 [84]   Go Up
« previous next »
 