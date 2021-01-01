« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge  (Read 77488 times)

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,546
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3240 on: Yesterday at 09:46:44 pm »
Well I think that kind of sums it up.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,012
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3241 on: Yesterday at 09:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:45:19 pm
Dr's have no idea what they're looking for when it comes to Long Covid. No one really does. Just because Mane had tests doesn't mean he doesn't have it.

Probably because of how the NHS works.

Long covid comes and goes in waves. There are not many days that I don't feel it to some extent, even if that's only like 5% (I know exactly what Lewis means about never having felt right since) but you just get on with it. You can deal. Then sometimes the wave rises and it just fucks you good. So you try and see a doctor, but due to the way the NHS is (currently even worse) by the time you actually see a doctor or get tests, the worst has passed.

Not criticising the NHS, love  them to death, it's just frustrating.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,879
  • JFT96
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3242 on: Yesterday at 10:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:50:18 pm
Probably because of how the NHS works.

Long covid comes and goes in waves. There are not many days that I don't feel it to some extent, even if that's only like 5% (I know exactly what Lewis means about never having felt right since) but you just get on with it. You can deal. Then sometimes the wave rises and it just fucks you good. So you try and see a doctor, but due to the way the NHS is (currently even worse) by the time you actually see a doctor or get tests, the worst has passed.

Not criticising the NHS, love  them to death, it's just frustrating.

It's more to do with it being a completely new issue and no one really knows how to treat it properly. We're getting better but we aren't there yet. We used to do graded exercise programmes for those with long covid but we now know this makes things worse so we now know that people need to do exercise and activity within their energy envelope for that day, don't use up all your energy tokens as that's what's the main driver behind post exertions malaise. It can certainly be managed fairly well now but it'll be much better managed in the next few years.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3243 on: Yesterday at 10:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:01:33 pm
Puts Manes struggles last season into perspective.

Said it several times last season his performances had fallen off a cliff after he had Covid.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,122
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3244 on: Yesterday at 10:12:42 pm »
Anyway. Enjoy the summer break everyone. See you all for Spa

I'll just leave with a few hand granades  :P

The crash at Silverstone should have been a racing incident and there is no argument that would convince me that there was fault on any of the drivers.

The Bottas crash today was less of a racing incident but should have been considered one with the drivers not used to how their cars would be in the wet. The race should have started behind the safety car to let the drivers get used to driving on that track.

There is no way of ever having a GOAT F1 drivers because of the eras each driver drove. But Schumacher is by far a better driver than Hamilton

Have a good August. Liverpool kick off 2 weeks.  :wave
Logged

Offline mc_red22

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,435
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3245 on: Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:58:51 pm
It was a strange one. I missed qualifying yesterday and had to stop watching today as soon as the race was over  because the kids were playing up so didnt hear any of the booing today either but there was a noticeable roar from the crowd when he overtook Alonso, and again I think when he overtook Sainz. Before the race started Kravitz pointed out there was a few British fans there too, but the crowd sounded louder then what still looked like not that many British fans.

It felt like a Silverstone type road when he overtook both drives, bizarre stuff. What a defensive performance from Alonso btw, unbelievable.
Logged

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,012
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3246 on: Yesterday at 10:20:56 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:04:07 pm
It's more to do with it being a completely new issue and no one really knows how to treat it properly. We're getting better but we aren't there yet. We used to do graded exercise programmes for those with long covid but we now know this makes things worse so we now know that people need to do exercise and activity within their energy envelope for that day, don't use up all your energy tokens as that's what's the main driver behind post exertions malaise. It can certainly be managed fairly well now but it'll be much better managed in the next few years.

I'm actually in a rough patch right now, have been for a couple of weeks which is crap. However the first week I was on a caravan holiday and there was a pool. I found that a trip to the pool and some light swimming (in between looking after the kids) helped me immeasurably.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,238
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3247 on: Yesterday at 10:23:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:10:12 pm
Vettel disqualified. Someones head should roll for that mistake



That is crap.  :(
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,012
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3248 on: Yesterday at 10:23:27 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm
It felt like a Silverstone type road when he overtook both drives, bizarre stuff. What a defensive performance from Alonso btw, unbelievable.

Alonso won that for Ocon.

That's not to take away from what Ocon achieved, but if Hamilton passes Alonso on that first try, which he was sooooooo close to doing, then Hamilton wins the GP.

Proper team performance. Great to see.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,999
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3249 on: Yesterday at 10:27:10 pm »
Aston Martin have notified the FIA of their intention to appeal against Sebastian Vettel's disqualification from the Hungarian Grand Prix
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,769
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3250 on: Yesterday at 10:46:13 pm »
Bottas got that all wrong today but conditions didn't help. Chaotic start

What a result though.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,387
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3251 on: Yesterday at 10:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:27:10 pm
Aston Martin have notified the FIA of their intention to appeal against Sebastian Vettel's disqualification from the Hungarian Grand Prix
Im not sure how they will appeal. Unless they have a fuel tank leak or similar, its such a long established basic rule.

I would be interested in the grounds for the appeal
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,038
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 Gives you whinge
« Reply #3252 on: Today at 12:03:52 am »
Gutted. Unbelievably harsh if the fuel was in fact in there and I don't have a lot to cheer about as a Seb fan these days. 
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 