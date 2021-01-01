Anyway. Enjoy the summer break everyone. See you all for SpaI'll just leave with a few hand granadesThe crash at Silverstone should have been a racing incident and there is no argument that would convince me that there was fault on any of the drivers.The Bottas crash today was less of a racing incident but should have been considered one with the drivers not used to how their cars would be in the wet. The race should have started behind the safety car to let the drivers get used to driving on that track.There is no way of ever having a GOAT F1 drivers because of the eras each driver drove. But Schumacher is by far a better driver than HamiltonHave a good August. Liverpool kick off 2 weeks.