Gotcha, the arguements I've been seeing is that Hamilton should've used the curb, which might have been what he was getting at?



It was relative to the degree that Lewis missed the apex. Palmer says that 'some people think that the apex is right up on the curb, but that's not where Hamilton has been driving all weekend'. Now, that's clearly bollocks as you can see from the shot that I posted. Palmer is essentially trying to reinvent the apex for Copse to support an argument. He's not trying to say that Lewis' trajectory would have led to him being on inside line (the same line as in quali) that I posted, but that somehow the wider line is the apex as evidenced by Lewis supposedly taking a wide line into the corner throughout the weekend, which is clearly bollocks.Regarding your response to naYoRHa2b regarding the understeer: by suggesting that both drivers had similar lock, you're somewhat contradicting your own point as you can see a marked difference in turn-in/car response at said lock between the two. You can also see lateral slide from Lewis' car prior to the contact. If you cannot see underrsteer in the clips, then fair enough. Your opinion is your opinion and you're entitled to it. Even the likes of Hill though though, who have it as a racing incident have acknowledged that Lewis had what was significant understeer into that corner.Regarding this line: "When someone has a right to challenge for a corner n all, I don't think that gives someone the right to take their line off them, Max turns in twice, 2nd being more aggressive."I see it as Lewis taking Max line off him, not the other way around. The "Max turns in twice" is a comment that I've seen elsewhere as evidence of Max being aware of where Lewis was and even being ridiculously compared to Schumacher's double turn of the wheel on Villeneuve at Jerez. It's not a double turn in from Max though, but a rear end correction. There's plenty of onboard of Max doing the same thing into/during corners without anyone else even being there. There's a telemetry trace of Schumacher on youtube through Bridge, a similarly fast corner and you can see by the steering trace that he did the same.My initial take was 'racing incident', but having looked more at the incident I am inclined to agree with the stewards as it being predominantly Lewis fault. Whether the 10 second penalty was sufficient is an argument that could be debated endlessly and is too subjective, with too many intangibles to be worthwhile.The only other thing that I'll say is that the argument I've seen (more elsewhere than here to be fair) that this incident is somehow a result of Max being generally too aggressive is bullshit. Max is one of three drivers currently on the grid with zero penalty points, whereas Lewis has been involved in variations of this incident for three seasons running now. I can't help but feel that if the roles were reversed that there would be accusations of 'pattern behaviour' and the like from many lewis' fans.