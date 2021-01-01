Thanks for the explanation (Netflix F1 new fan here so was completely confused by the explanation last night).



One more question for a new fan regarding the way Verstappen was defending his lead, I haven't seen that sort of really focussed blocking further down the field - is the convention (or rule) that you can only drive like that defending #1.



As a new fan it was a really terrific start to the race, such a pity he went off.



I presume this is a reference to the 'weaving' that we saw at times during the weekend (Alonso was also quite blatantly doing this during Saturday's sprint). It's not so much "blocking" but rather attempting to 'break the tow' (that is, the 'slipstream' effect created when following closely behind another car - mainly on straights - that reduces the impact of air resistance and therefore enables the following car to close the distance), which is generally considered permissible (though I think warnings have been issued in the past in extreme cases)."Blocking" would be where the leading driver is seen to change their line when in the 'breaking zone' for the upcoming corner in response to an attempted overtake by the following car - the following car sees the previously-available space that they were driving into reduced/occupied by the blocking car ahead and therefore has 'nowhere to go'...it's likely this will lead to them needing to leave the track/their line or to lock the tyres due to having to increase the braking to a level that the tyres can't handle. I guess another more passive form of blocking (albeit upon actually reaching the corner) would be instances whereby the leading or overtaking car opts not to turn in to the corner despite being considered to be on the more advantageous line, effectively running the other driver out of space (I'd say that yesterday's collision was an extreme consequence of a mild example of this).Verstappen blocking Raikkonen in Hungary:Rosberg blocking Hamilton in Austria: