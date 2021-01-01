« previous next »
Online kcbworth

« Reply #2480 on: Today at 03:01:28 am »
Never liked Lewis but have always thought of Max as a complete maniac on track and almost expected him to have been involved in these kinds of incidents many more times than he has, but somehow still I think this was Lewis fault and he should have received a harsher penalty.

The only thing that is slightly changing my mind is this comment from Vettel at 50 sec or so into this video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkAoSghdD6Y (7 Times Max Verstappen Clashed with his Rivals)
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

« Reply #2481 on: Today at 03:43:06 am »
Pleased for Hamilton
Online Persephone

« Reply #2482 on: Today at 05:51:43 am »
Hahaha Max unfollowed Lewis on Instagram apparently, Red Bull going full toddler meltdown. Honestly RB are coming out of this looking really bad, and it's highly distasteful. If they don't want to race competitively then they shouldn't even bother putting the car on the track, rather just keep Max in the simulator wrapped in bubble wrap.
Online Skeeve

« Reply #2483 on: Today at 07:00:27 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:11:37 pm
Well yes, we know the stewards decided it was only worth 10 seconds but if we all just accepted their decision without question or debate this topic would be pretty boring!


For all those whinging about it being lenient, what do you think the penalty should have been then?
Offline Passmaster Molby

« Reply #2484 on: Today at 07:03:40 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 05:51:43 am
Hahaha Max unfollowed Lewis on Instagram apparently, Red Bull going full toddler meltdown. Honestly RB are coming out of this looking really bad, and it's highly distasteful. If they don't want to race competitively then they shouldn't even bother putting the car on the track, rather just keep Max in the simulator wrapped in bubble wrap.

RB have done all their upgrades this season, so basically everything is on this season for them to win the title. If Mercedes pip them to it this year then they will never win it. They are under huge pressure to win it this season as next year Mercedes will be a much better car than theirs.
Online Darren G

« Reply #2485 on: Today at 07:14:36 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:03:40 am
RB have done all their upgrades this season, so basically everything is on this season for them to win the title. If Mercedes pip them to it this year then they will never win it. They are under huge pressure to win it this season as next year Mercedes will be a much better car than theirs.

 You have absolutely no way of knowing that.
Online Skeeve

« Reply #2486 on: Today at 07:22:04 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:01:29 pm
But that's my point. Because Max's history drivers give him more room and are more apprehensive around him. Hamilton says similar in his post race interview. They all know how aggressive he is and expects others to back down.

Haven't there already been a couple of cases of this already this season where Hamilton has had to back off or risk a crash, perhaps this one will make Verstappen realise that his usual tactics won't work every time and think twice about them.
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 07:24:05 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 07:22:04 am
Haven't there already been a couple of cases of this already this season where Hamilton has had to back off or risk a crash, perhaps this one will make Verstappen realise that his usual tactics won't work every time and think twice about them.

Yeah, in the sprint race the other day for Silverstone. Hamilton was pissed that he couldnt get past. Made sure he did this time.
Online Darren G

« Reply #2488 on: Today at 07:35:11 am »
Stewards report: 

"The Stewards reviewed video and telemetry evidence,".   "Cars 33 [Verstappen] and 44 [Hamilton] entered turn 9 with Car 33 in the lead and Car 44 slightly behind and on the inside.

"Car 44 was on a line that did not reach the apex of the corner, with room available to the inside.

"When Car 33 turned into the corner, Car 44 did not avoid contact and the left front of Car 44 contacted the right rear of Car 33. Car 44 is judged predominantly at fault."
Online Persephone

« Reply #2489 on: Today at 07:53:45 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 07:03:40 am
RB have done all their upgrades this season, so basically everything is on this season for them to win the title. If Mercedes pip them to it this year then they will never win it. They are under huge pressure to win it this season as next year Mercedes will be a much better car than theirs.
This is definitely their best chance and I think they'll do it but between Horner and Marko they are a severely unlikeable bunch.
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
« Reply #2490 on: Today at 07:59:51 am »
Lewis has received racist abuse online after yesterdays racing incident
Online IgorBobbins

« Reply #2491 on: Today at 08:04:49 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:59:51 am
Lewis has received racist abuse online after yesterdays racing incident
No surprise there, unfortunately.
Online Persephone

« Reply #2492 on: Today at 08:05:14 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:59:51 am
Lewis has received racist abuse online after yesterdays racing incident
That's not even remotely surprising, but still rather depressing. The lowest scum bags always seem to scream the loudest in these situations.
Online sminp

« Reply #2493 on: Today at 08:18:38 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 07:35:11 am
Stewards report: 

"The Stewards reviewed video and telemetry evidence,".   "Cars 33 [Verstappen] and 44 [Hamilton] entered turn 9 with Car 33 in the lead and Car 44 slightly behind and on the inside.

"Car 44 was on a line that did not reach the apex of the corner, with room available to the inside.

"When Car 33 turned into the corner, Car 44 did not avoid contact and the left front of Car 44 contacted the right rear of Car 33. Car 44 is judged predominantly at fault."

Thats a load of shit. If he wasnt reaching the apex he wasnt gonna be far off it and there was plenty of room on the outside. Ive always preferred Max over other drivers but that was on him more than Hamilton yesterday and the behaviour of Max and Horner since the crash has been terrible.
Offline voodoo ray

« Reply #2494 on: Today at 08:22:29 am »
considering none of these things are accidental, I find the use of the word 'predominantly' quite interesting there. makes me wonder what would have happened had verstappen's race not been ended by the shunt.
Online Darren G

« Reply #2495 on: Today at 08:26:56 am »
He was miles off being on a line for the apex.  As I've said, my personal opinion is that it was a racing incident, but Lewis isn't going to hit the apex from where he is just prior to contact.
Offline Lusty

« Reply #2496 on: Today at 09:01:04 am »
Having finally caught up with it, I think both drivers could have avoided it, but I think the term 'predominately at fault' is about right and I don't have an issue with the penalty.  If Lewis is anywhere near that apex he can claim it was the racing line and none of this is an issue.  With that said, Max has got plenty of room too and could have backed out of it.  Maybe 70% Lewis and 30% Max.

If it's the other way around though I think Max would do what Lewis did but Lewis wouldn't have done what Max did if that makes sense.

At the same time, Max is a massive crybaby and Horner has always been a bad grass.
Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
« Reply #2497 on: Today at 09:18:41 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:01:04 am
Having finally caught up with it, I think both drivers could have avoided it, but I think the term 'predominately at fault' is about right and I don't have an issue with the penalty.  If Lewis is anywhere near that apex he can claim it was the racing line and none of this is an issue.  With that said, Max has got plenty of room too and could have backed out of it.  Maybe 70% Lewis and 30% Max.

If it's the other way around though I think Max would do what Lewis did but Lewis wouldn't have done what Max did if that makes sense.

At the same time, Max is a massive crybaby and Horner has always been a bad grass.

Thanks for the explanation (Netflix F1 new fan here so was completely confused by the explanation last night).

One more question for a new fan regarding the way Verstappen was defending his lead, I haven't seen that sort of really focussed blocking further down the field - is the convention (or rule) that you can only drive like that defending #1.

As a new fan it was a really terrific start to the race, such a pity he went off.
Offline clinical

« Reply #2498 on: Today at 09:21:11 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 07:59:51 am
Lewis has received racist abuse online after yesterdays racing incident

The images I've seen of it all seen to be dutch sounding names. Probably been angered more by Max and Christian Horner's crying.



I reckon Max goes out for revenge next race. He seems the type.
Offline Graeme

« Reply #2499 on: Today at 09:29:52 am »
For all the finger pointing at Max and Horners reactions, you cant say if roles were completely reversed that Lewis and Toto wouldnt be exactly the same, or worse.
Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
« Reply #2500 on: Today at 09:38:49 am »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 09:18:41 am
Thanks for the explanation (Netflix F1 new fan here so was completely confused by the explanation last night).

One more question for a new fan regarding the way Verstappen was defending his lead, I haven't seen that sort of really focussed blocking further down the field - is the convention (or rule) that you can only drive like that defending #1.

As a new fan it was a really terrific start to the race, such a pity he went off.

I presume this is a reference to the 'weaving' that we saw at times during the weekend (Alonso was also quite blatantly doing this during Saturday's sprint).  It's not so much "blocking" but rather attempting to 'break the tow' (that is, the 'slipstream' effect created when following closely behind another car - mainly on straights - that reduces the impact of air resistance and therefore enables the following car to close the distance), which is generally considered permissible (though I think warnings have been issued in the past in extreme cases).

"Blocking" would be where the leading driver is seen to change their line when in the 'breaking zone' for the upcoming corner in response to an attempted overtake by the following car - the following car sees the previously-available space that they were driving into reduced/occupied by the blocking car ahead and therefore has 'nowhere to go'...it's likely this will lead to them needing to leave the track/their line or to lock the tyres due to having to increase the braking to a level that the tyres can't handle.  I guess another more passive form of blocking (albeit upon actually reaching the corner) would be instances whereby the leading or overtaking car opts not to turn in to the corner despite being considered to be on the more advantageous line, effectively running the other driver out of space (I'd say that yesterday's collision was an extreme consequence of a mild example of this).

Verstappen blocking Raikkonen in Hungary:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FGaCcTzpgD0

Rosberg blocking Hamilton in Austria:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ixmGVL4dedI
Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
« Reply #2501 on: Today at 09:38:51 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 09:29:52 am
For all the finger pointing at Max and Horners reactions, you cant say if roles were completely reversed that Lewis and Toto wouldnt be exactly the same, or worse.

Well.you cant say they would either, since it wasnt Lewis and Toto making the statements.
Online TepidT2O

« Reply #2502 on: Today at 10:30:24 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 09:29:52 am
For all the finger pointing at Max and Horners reactions, you cant say if roles were completely reversed that Lewis and Toto wouldnt be exactly the same, or worse.
Yeah of course

We all see things through bias
Online sminp

« Reply #2503 on: Today at 10:35:05 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 09:29:52 am
For all the finger pointing at Max and Horners reactions, you cant say if roles were completely reversed that Lewis and Toto wouldnt be exactly the same, or worse.

Not sure about that. I reckon theyd have tried to blame Max for the crash but Im not convinced theyd have made the extreme statements red bull were making. It sounded like they were accusing Hamilton of trying to kill Max at one point.
Online Persephone

« Reply #2504 on: Today at 10:38:14 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 09:29:52 am
For all the finger pointing at Max and Horners reactions, you cant say if roles were completely reversed that Lewis and Toto wouldnt be exactly the same, or worse.
Worse than Helmut Marko's toy throwing tantrum yesterday? I highly doubt that. RB management have been been the epitome of hypocritical about this incident. Yesterday 3 similar situations were shown where Max was the aggressor and Lewis pulled out to avoid a collision, for once Hamilton decided to hold his line and see how it played out. In those previous incidents RB were crowing about Max being aggressive and "having his elbows out". If they can dish it out they need to accept the consequences if the other party doesn't give way.
