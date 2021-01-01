The problem with stuff like this is everyone has a short and convenient memory.



Horner will act like Max is whiter than white and forget the times where Max as been reckless on track.



Mercedes will do the same...but on the flip side of protesting innocence. While knowing they would argue aggression if the incident was the other way around.





The only thing to wait for is the next time they are side by side...turn one in Hungary. Or the long left hander turn two. Vettel crumbled in 2018 and now we get to see how Max reacts