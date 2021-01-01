Thats fair enough - a level headed assessment.
Some of the comments on here are making out that this is the worst thing theyve seen a driver do (as if he did a Schumacher and turned into him) and they he should be banned from the sport and at the very least have his judgement in this life or the next! Baffling the hatred he gets, when others do similar or worse. All rational objectivity goes out the window when it comes to him.
Schumacher was no saint obviously, but neither was Senna but Senna gets a pass from everyone where as Schumacher was the devil incarnated, theres always been a double standard when it came to Schumacher.
As others have said, todays the issue was the punishment, not the mistake. What if the title goes down to the wire, or Verstappen misses the next race - was a 10 second penalty a fair reflection of the impact of the mistake?