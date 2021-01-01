« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Down

Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 thread  (Read 59361 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,448
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2400 on: Today at 05:20:16 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:19:16 pm
Why? He assumes everyone will just continue to get out his way. His aggression and carelessness in the past has made others make it easy for him..
For me, you cant count back like that.

But these things happen, sometimes for you, sometimes against.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2401 on: Today at 05:20:38 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:19:16 pm
Why? He assumes everyone will just continue to get out his way. His aggression and carelessness in the past has made others make it easy for him..

brundle has many times said the same thing about the way senna used to drive. basically, you decide whether there's going to be an accident or not because he's not giving up.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,448
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2402 on: Today at 05:21:52 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:20:38 pm
brundle has many times said the same thing about the way senna used to drive. basically, you decide whether there's going to be an accident or not because he's not giving up.
Yes, that was the case. Some drivers hated him for it too.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,342
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2403 on: Today at 05:23:10 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:20:38 pm
brundle has many times said the same thing about the way senna used to drive. basically, you decide whether there's going to be an accident or not because he's not giving up.

Lets also remember Hamiltons hero is Ayrton Senna as well and I would agree with the summary above.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2404 on: Today at 05:23:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:23:10 pm
Lets also remember Hamilton is Ayrton Senna as well and I would agree with the summary above.

sorry but your opinions come from a position of obvious bias.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,448
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2405 on: Today at 05:24:25 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:23:52 pm
sorry but your opinions come from a position of obvious bias.
Weve all got bias..

Wouldnt it be bring if we all tonight the same?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online RedInside

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2406 on: Today at 05:24:56 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 05:16:26 pm
Serious question - do the Hamilton haters on here genuinely think that hes more aggressive and unfair in his racing than Max?

Max is so much more aggressive than Lewis, sometimes it makes him win races and sometimes he bins it. Luckily for Lewis luck is almost always on his side in such moments and he mostly comes out on top somehow. Even if he fucks up himself, something will go right for him. Thats why I think he will win the title this year. Max is already at 2 DNF and will get more.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,632
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2407 on: Today at 05:25:16 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:23:52 pm
sorry but your opinions come from a position of obvious bias.

Thats all of us here.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,970
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2408 on: Today at 05:25:54 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:23:52 pm
sorry but your opinions come from a position of obvious bias.

In fairness, so do yours. 
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2409 on: Today at 05:26:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:19:05 pm
No, I dont think Hamilton is overly aggressive, its one of his strongest points, he uses his brain where as others like Max use a combination of heart and balls and thats not always sensible or a slight at Hamilton. But that doesnt mean Hamilton doesnt or cant make mistakes, and thats what today was for me.
Thats fair enough - a level headed assessment.

Some of the comments on here are making out that this is the worst thing theyve seen a driver do (as if he did a Schumacher and turned into him) and they he should be banned from the sport and at the very least have his judgement in this life or the next!  Baffling the hatred he gets, when others do similar or worse. All rational objectivity goes out the window when it comes to him.
Logged

Offline Melbred

  • Kim cloned.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2410 on: Today at 05:28:50 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 05:26:28 pm
Thats fair enough - a level headed assessment.

Some of the comments on here are making out that this is the worst thing theyve seen a driver do (as if he did a Schumacher and turned into him) and they he should be banned from the sport and at the very least have his judgement in this life or the next!  Baffling the hatred he gets, when others do similar or worse. All rational objectivity goes out the window when it comes to him.

He completely took out the driver opposing him. The issue was that his "penalty" was soft, and has gotten him well back into the Championship.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2411 on: Today at 05:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 05:25:54 pm
In fairness, so do yours. 

I don't really give a fuck who wins this year, mercedes just winning races and championships is boring as shit. I'd have preferred leclerc to win today as I said.


I do enjoy laughing at toys being chucked out of prams though.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2412 on: Today at 05:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Melbred on Today at 05:30:02 pm
Yeah nice, Hitler "jokes".

I was talking about Sebastian Kurz.

Jumping to conclusions is on you.
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,067
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2413 on: Today at 05:32:04 pm »
The problem with stuff like this is everyone has a short and convenient memory.

Horner will act like Max is whiter than white and forget the times where Max as been reckless on track.

Mercedes will do the same...but on the flip side of protesting innocence. While knowing they would argue aggression if the incident was the other way around.


The only thing to wait for is the next time they are side by side...turn one in Hungary. Or the long left hander turn two. Vettel crumbled in 2018 and now we get to see how Max reacts
Logged

Offline Melbred

  • Kim cloned.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2414 on: Today at 05:32:24 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 05:31:31 pm
I was talking about Sebastian Kurz.

Jumping to conclusions is on you.

Whatever helps you sleep at night.
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,894
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2415 on: Today at 05:32:55 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 05:31:31 pm
I was talking about Sebastian Kurz.

Jumping to conclusions is on you.
Well why didn't you say Sebastian Kurz?
Oh, it's because you meant Hitler and are now trying to back out of it.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2416 on: Today at 05:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Melbred on Today at 05:32:24 pm
Whatever helps you sleep at night.
Ambien usually.
Logged

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,970
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2417 on: Today at 05:34:29 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:29:55 pm
I don't really give a fuck who wins this year, mercedes just winning races and championships is boring as shit. I'd have preferred leclerc to win today as I said.


I do enjoy laughing at toys being chucked out of prams though.

My mistake.  Not having a pop or anything, but I thought that you were a Lewis fan given your posts.
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2418 on: Today at 05:35:55 pm »
Shit show of a thread these last two pages ::)
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,632
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2419 on: Today at 05:37:14 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 05:26:28 pm
Thats fair enough - a level headed assessment.

Some of the comments on here are making out that this is the worst thing theyve seen a driver do (as if he did a Schumacher and turned into him) and they he should be banned from the sport and at the very least have his judgement in this life or the next!  Baffling the hatred he gets, when others do similar or worse. All rational objectivity goes out the window when it comes to him.

Schumacher was no saint obviously, but neither was Senna but Senna gets a pass from everyone where as Schumacher was the devil incarnated, theres always been a double standard when it came to Schumacher.

As others have said, todays the issue was the punishment, not the mistake. What if the title goes down to the wire, or Verstappen misses the next race - was a 10 second penalty a fair reflection of the impact of the mistake?
Logged

Online IgorBobbins

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,202
  • BOBBINS!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2420 on: Today at 05:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 05:32:55 pm
Well why didn't you say Sebastian Kurz?
Oh, it's because you meant Hitler and are now trying to back out of it.
Wouldnt be the first time hes made weird/distasteful remarks on here, if memory serves.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,448
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2421 on: Today at 05:39:58 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:37:14 pm
Schumacher was no saint obviously, but neither was Senna but Senna gets a pass from everyone where as Schumacher was the devil incarnated, theres always been a double standard when it came to Schumacher.

As others have said, todays the issue was the punishment, not the mistake. What if the title goes down to the wire, or Verstappen misses the next race - was a 10 second penalty a fair reflection of the impact of the mistake?
No, I think it was overly harsh.

But, if we all agreed it wouldnt be much fun eh?  Max has done worse, Lewis has done worse too.

We cant complain about no one overtaking and call for draconian punishments when they do in my opinion.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,438
  • feck off
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2422 on: Today at 05:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 05:34:29 pm
My mistake.  Not having a pop or anything, but I thought that you were a Lewis fan given your posts.

I have been in the past just because he's really fucking good. but what more does he need to do now? about 700 wins, as many championships as schumacher and whatever else.

I do also enjoy the cryarsing.

but verstappen is also really fucking good and if he wins the championship this year he'll deserve it. so I'm not really too fussed either way.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,448
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2423 on: Today at 05:43:50 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 05:42:58 pm
I have been in the past just because he's really fucking good. but what more does he need to do now? about 700 wins, as many championships as schumacher and whatever else.

but verstappen is also really fucking good and if he wins the championship this year he'll deserve it. so I'm not really too fussed either way.
Yes where I am too
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 56 57 58 59 60 [61]   Go Up
« previous next »
 