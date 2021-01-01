Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Author
Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
TepidT2O
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today
at 04:07:16 pm »
Good old Ferrari
Melbred
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today
at 04:09:00 pm »
Team Lando it is.
jillc
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today
at 04:09:15 pm »
McLaren could be in for a good day, Bottas is the dark horse though.
west_london_red
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today
at 04:11:40 pm »
Leclerc fastest lap!
jillc
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today
at 04:12:58 pm »
Kimi making Perez work. 😀
Darren G
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today
at 04:13:05 pm »
Seems sorted and Leclerc actually faster than Lewis. Somebody's cleaning up at the bookies this weekend.
bradders1011
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today
at 04:15:03 pm »
Dammit, Norris slow in the pits. Bottas is taking this if Leclerc goes pop.
gazzalfc
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today
at 04:15:08 pm »
Oh no Norris with a really crap stop
jillc
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today
at 04:15:39 pm »
McLaren have bugged up Norriss first stop.
voodoo ray
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today
at 04:16:45 pm »
In comes boat arse, he should get in front of norris now
jillc
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today
at 04:18:29 pm »
Bottas is so lucky he done bugger all to deserve it. Norris past Alonso at least.
