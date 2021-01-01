« previous next »
Online TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 04:07:16 pm »
Good old Ferrari
Offline Melbred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 04:09:00 pm »
Team Lando it is.
Online jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 04:09:15 pm »
McLaren could be in for a good day, Bottas is the dark horse though.
Online west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 04:11:40 pm »
Leclerc fastest lap!
Online jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 04:12:58 pm »
Kimi making Perez work. 😀
Online Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 04:13:05 pm »
Seems sorted and Leclerc actually faster than Lewis.  Somebody's cleaning up at the bookies this weekend.
Online bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 04:15:03 pm »
Dammit, Norris slow in the pits. Bottas is taking this if Leclerc goes pop.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 04:15:08 pm »
Oh no Norris with a really crap stop
Online jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 04:15:39 pm »
McLaren have bugged up Norriss first stop. :butt
Online voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 04:16:45 pm »
In comes boat arse, he should get in front of norris now
Online jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 04:18:29 pm »
Bottas is so lucky he done bugger all to deserve it. Norris past Alonso at least.
