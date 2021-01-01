« previous next »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:24:35 am
Youre there today? Nice. Have fun mate. Hope its a good race.

Been here all weekend mate, some of the F2 races have been incredible. I'm so glad I'm sat under shelter today though!
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:27:47 am
Been here all weekend mate, some of the F2 races have been incredible. I'm so glad I'm sat under shelter today though!
Wouldnt want that pasty pale Welsh skin getting burnt  :P
I like the idea of sprint races and it was much more watchable than qually for me (I normally don't bother).

Why 17 laps though? Why not 10? or 5?
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:47:06 am
I like the idea of sprint races and it was much more watchable than qually for me (I normally don't bother).

Why 17 laps though? Why not 10? or 5?
It's the distance, 100 km.
On some tracks it'll be more laps.
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 12:11:53 pm
It's the distance, 100 km.
On some tracks it'll be more laps.


Oh okay.

to be honest, I'd prefer it to be shorter as the real action is always going to be in the first few laps.
What about unlimited DRS in the sprints and Bernies sprinklers?
as if they'd bother ever having the sprint at a place like monaco.
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Today at 12:34:07 pm
What about unlimited DRS in the sprints and Bernies sprinklers?
Variable boost.

You gamble on your fuel load
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Today at 12:34:07 pm
What about unlimited DRS in the sprints and Bernies sprinklers?

Unlimited DRS would just end up cancelling out its effect to the point you may as well not have it.

While Im not against the sprint race its taken the anticipation out of the main race for me. Id personally have a sprint championship that is totally separate from the main Championship with a quali session on the Friday that would have the top 10 reversed for the grid.
Then have the normal Saturday qualifying for the main GP as normal on the Saturday (when they had FP2 this week) followed by the sprint race late afternoon.
10 laps.
Whoever runs out of fuel closest to the finish line wins.
Must finish within a designated time.
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 01:03:07 pm
10 laps.
Whoever runs out of fuel closest to the finish line wins.
Must finish within a designated time.

Every car smashing it around the course in 1st gear, maximum revs...
Quote from: Dalglish to Rush on Today at 01:02:58 pm
Unlimited DRS would just end up cancelling out its effect to the point you may as well not have it.

DRS should be like a power-up. You collect the DRS token at the detection point and can then use it wherever you choose on the lap. Tokens expire the next time you go through the same detection point.
