What about unlimited DRS in the sprints and Bernies sprinklers?



Unlimited DRS would just end up cancelling out its effect to the point you may as well not have it.While Im not against the sprint race its taken the anticipation out of the main race for me. Id personally have a sprint championship that is totally separate from the main Championship with a quali session on the Friday that would have the top 10 reversed for the grid.Then have the normal Saturday qualifying for the main GP as normal on the Saturday (when they had FP2 this week) followed by the sprint race late afternoon.