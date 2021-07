I do wonder if they made this the norm if the qualy on a Friday would end up just becoming a glorified practice to TV viewers. It would be on when people are at work so likely a lot will know who finishes where before they get to see it - so a lot won't bother watching.



I also think the qualy as is is a bit more exciting. You're not banking on over takes (which don't happen at the best of times) and you've normally got at least 3 with the potential to get that fastest time.



I get that the Fri qualy would prob make in person race weekends more attractive, so ticket sales would be up, but for TV viewers I'm not sure if creating a better version of qualy would be the better option.