Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 thread  (Read 54789 times)

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2040 on: Yesterday at 12:57:08 pm »
When does it all kick off today?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2041 on: Yesterday at 12:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 12:57:08 pm
When does it all kick off today?

Qualifying for qualifying starts at 6PM today, then qualification race is half 4 tomorrow and the actual race is 3 on Sunday
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2042 on: Yesterday at 01:17:40 pm »
I think if Mercs don't look as good here as the red bull it's season over.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2043 on: Yesterday at 01:25:27 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 12:38:05 pm
No. The driver that wins the sprint race will be given pole on their record. Not the person that is the fastest in quali tonight

Though I'm certainly not in the 'for' camp with regard to the concept of sprint qualifying overall, I actually agree with that - qualifying for the grand prix (and therefore to achieve pole position) is taking place tomorrow evening, albeit in a different format to what we're used to.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2044 on: Yesterday at 01:28:09 pm »
Very jealous of everyone visiting Silverstone this weekend - such glorious weather.  Haven't been to the (or indeed a) race since 2009, but I'll be making sure to be there next year.

Hope for everyone attending (and for the rest of us I suppose!) that testing and other precautions do the job and keep Covid-spread to a minimum off the back of this event.  Hopefully we can look back on it in a few weeks/months as one of a handful of successful 'comeback' events to celebrate, rather than anything more regrettable (like we experienced last spring).
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2045 on: Yesterday at 02:42:54 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 12:59:35 pm
Qualifying for qualifying starts at 6PM today, then qualification race is half 4 tomorrow and the actual race is 3 on Sunday

Its all on Channel 4 too for those who dont have Sky Sports
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2046 on: Yesterday at 03:03:55 pm »
30 minutes into practice

Red Bull 1-2 (mediums)

Mercedes 4-5 (mediums, 1.6 and 1.8 seconds behind)

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2047 on: Yesterday at 03:31:34 pm »
Stick a fork in this season - its done.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2048 on: Yesterday at 03:39:02 pm »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2049 on: Yesterday at 03:42:52 pm »
Its only practice but Norris just keeps on impressing.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2050 on: Yesterday at 03:54:20 pm »
So you get points if you get top 3 in the sprint race too :D

If the gap at the top is less than 40 points after this weekend Lewis will have done well.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2051 on: Yesterday at 06:02:42 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:17:40 pm
I think if Mercs don't look as good here as the red bull it's season over.

^ it's over.

How have the red bull suddenly got this quick..maybe a Ferrari like change with the engine?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2052 on: Yesterday at 06:04:44 pm »
No wind, lovely hot sunny afternoon in the south of England on a Friday night.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2053 on: Yesterday at 06:09:30 pm »
Max with a massive wobble and still 0.4 seconds ahead
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2054 on: Yesterday at 06:10:14 pm »
yeah this season is dead now. Makes a huge mistake and still quickest
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2055 on: Yesterday at 06:11:15 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:02:42 pm
^ it's over.

How have the red bull suddenly got this quick..maybe a Ferrari like change with the engine?
I think Honda have fast tracked their development, because theyre buggering off after this year.  The car is a beast -  and Max is just class.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2056 on: Yesterday at 06:41:37 pm »
Get in Mr Friday!!!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2057 on: Yesterday at 06:43:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 06:02:42 pm
^ it's over.

How have the red bull suddenly got this quick..maybe a Ferrari like change with the engine?

Just Max's engine though. Honda said Sergio had to use the 2020 engine.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2058 on: Yesterday at 06:45:19 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:41:37 pm
Get in Mr Friday!!!
Stupendous lap
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2059 on: Yesterday at 06:50:20 pm »
When do you start having the conversation about Russell wasting his peak F1 years in a non-championship challenging car?

His stock is so high. He is obviously nailed on for Bottas seat but if it doesn't happen next season, does he start leaning towards maybe talking to McLaren or at least starting to force the issue
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2060 on: Yesterday at 06:53:51 pm »
No need to think about tyres here. Just push them to the absolute limit
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2061 on: Yesterday at 06:59:16 pm »
That was nice to watch. Track to himself, crowd cheering him on and hooked up 7th place
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2062 on: Yesterday at 07:01:31 pm »
Hamilton had that won right until the last corner

But it didn't matter
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2063 on: Yesterday at 07:02:57 pm »
Thank fuck for that...Lewis absolutely lost it at Vale but the 1st lap won it for him
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2064 on: Yesterday at 07:03:06 pm »
damn thought he'd fucked it after 2 supreme sectors
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2065 on: Yesterday at 07:03:28 pm »
Good use of the slipstream from Bottas.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2066 on: Yesterday at 07:11:48 pm »
All the bed wetting stopped now?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2067 on: Yesterday at 07:19:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:11:48 pm
All the bed wetting stopped now?

:D

To be fair though, its their home track and Lewis is the greatest qualifier ever so scraping it by 7 hundredths of a second probably still isnt filling them with massive confidence.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2068 on: Yesterday at 08:05:19 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:19:01 pm
:D

To be fair though, its their home track and Lewis is the greatest qualifier ever so scraping it by 7 hundredths of a second probably still isnt filling them with massive confidence.

Thats probably fair, but Hamilton and the team are 7 time champions so probably deserve a bit of faith from their supporters rather then being written off. Plenty of bigger gaps then this have been closed at the less then half way point of the season.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2069 on: Yesterday at 08:09:01 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:19:01 pm
:D

To be fair though, its their home track and Lewis is the greatest qualifier ever so scraping it by 7 hundredths of a second probably still isnt filling them with massive confidence.
Although if he hadnt had to correct towards the end, he could well have been further clear.

Possibly of more worry fir Lewis is the way Max has started each race.. Nearly perfect starts
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2070 on: Yesterday at 10:03:03 pm »
So what's the point of having another practice tomorrow morning?

Why not practice 1 and 2 on a Friday

Qualifying for sprint race on sat, sprint race Saturday night

Sunday main race.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2071 on: Yesterday at 10:15:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:03:03 pm
So what's the point of having another practice tomorrow morning?

Why not practice 1 and 2 on a Friday

Qualifying for sprint race on sat, sprint race Saturday night

Sunday main race.

That is what I don't get and I don't think has ever been explained.

The only way I can think about it in my head is that the quali session today is the equivalent to free practice 2 in a normal race weekend.

Tomorrow is the equivalent of Free practice 3 and the sprint race is the quali. Parc ferme rules don't apply until after the sprint race.

The idea is that you have some excitement spread across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Rather than 2 practice sessions on a Friday that no one really cares about (not even some of the teams sometimes) you have people in seats and eyes on TV.

F1 probably took more money today on merch and drinks than they have done at every previous Friday session for the last 3 seasons combined across the entire calendar. Had more viewers for a Friday than they ever have.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2072 on: Yesterday at 10:44:01 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 01:28:09 pm
Very jealous of everyone visiting Silverstone this weekend - such glorious weather.  Haven't been to the (or indeed a) race since 2009, but I'll be making sure to be there next year.

Hope for everyone attending (and for the rest of us I suppose!) that testing and other precautions do the job and keep Covid-spread to a minimum off the back of this event.  Hopefully we can look back on it in a few weeks/months as one of a handful of successful 'comeback' events to celebrate, rather than anything more regrettable (like we experienced last spring).

Yeah don't count on this being a success. Rudimental played a DJ set and there were thousands crammed together dancing and jumping all over each other. I'd be surprised if cases didn't hit 70/80k in the next week or so.

Qualifying was great though, those cars look so quick on the circuit. Was sat on Becketts and wow seeing them flat out was amazing. They brought the McClaren V8s out afterwards and the sound was incredible ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2073 on: Today at 12:45:02 am »
The covid screening was non existent. We went in about 7:40 this morning and it was a 0.2 second glance at my phone.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2074 on: Today at 01:08:16 am »
The noise of the crowd for Lewis and George. Fantastic.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2075 on: Today at 01:10:57 am »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #2076 on: Today at 05:11:18 am »
Good sprint race quali pace from the mercs, but I'm a little doubtful that that pace will carry over into the race given the predicted track temps.
