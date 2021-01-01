So what's the point of having another practice tomorrow morning?



Why not practice 1 and 2 on a Friday



Qualifying for sprint race on sat, sprint race Saturday night



Sunday main race.



That is what I don't get and I don't think has ever been explained.The only way I can think about it in my head is that the quali session today is the equivalent to free practice 2 in a normal race weekend.Tomorrow is the equivalent of Free practice 3 and the sprint race is the quali. Parc ferme rules don't apply until after the sprint race.The idea is that you have some excitement spread across Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Rather than 2 practice sessions on a Friday that no one really cares about (not even some of the teams sometimes) you have people in seats and eyes on TV.F1 probably took more money today on merch and drinks than they have done at every previous Friday session for the last 3 seasons combined across the entire calendar. Had more viewers for a Friday than they ever have.