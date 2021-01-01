« previous next »
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 03:27:30 pm »
Raikonnen and vettel crashed
Offline sminp

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 03:28:46 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 03:26:09 pm
Ricciardo with a great drive today...and as I typred, passed by sainz

That was worth 2 places to Sainz because he closed the gap to Perez too
Offline mc_red22

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 03:29:09 pm »
Lando deserved 2nd but 3rd is a fantastic result!!
Online Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 03:30:03 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:27:30 pm
Raikonnen and vettel crashed

They should send Kimi the bill for that one.  100% on Kimi.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 03:32:28 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:16:03 pm
He has but the "its boring" shouts appear to have stopped for some reason

Sky weren't even showing Mazepin on the driver list for about 5 minutes there ;D

It might get boring after 7 years, not 7 races.

Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 03:32:37 pm »
Good race that.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 03:33:18 pm »
Let see how sprint racing goes in 2 weeks
Offline b_joseph

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 03:35:20 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 03:28:46 pm
That was worth 2 places to Sainz because he closed the gap to Perez too
8 point swing between Daniel and Carlos...could be huge by the end of the season.

Twas a good race.
Offline mc_red22

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 03:35:59 pm »
Love that cheer from the Dutch fans for Lando :lmao
Offline jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 03:37:50 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 03:35:59 pm
Love that cheer from the Dutch fans for Lando :lmao

Orange you know. 😀
Offline sminp

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1970 on: Yesterday at 03:38:50 pm »
Quote from: mc_red22 on Yesterday at 03:35:59 pm
Love that cheer from the Dutch fans for Lando :lmao

Im sure that was in part due to him costing Hamilton points but he deserved that cheering for his brilliant racing too
Online Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1971 on: Yesterday at 03:46:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 03:32:28 pm
It might get boring after 7 years, not 7 races.



....and not even that.  Mercedes won 3 of the first 4, so yeah, it's a tad different than having a single team 8/10ths clear in quali for half a decade.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1972 on: Yesterday at 04:16:05 pm »
verstappen today basically climbed up to the top of that bull statue thing in the middle of the circuit, whipped his dick out and pissed all over the opposition. another champion's drive.

Online Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1973 on: Yesterday at 05:08:52 pm »
 :lmao Subtle.
Offline west_london_red

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1974 on: Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm »
Interesting piece on C4 at the end of their coverage they had a interview with Ross Brawn and he mentioned Audi/Porsche are looking at entering the sport (again).
Offline RedSince86

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1975 on: Yesterday at 10:00:38 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:57:59 pm
Interesting piece on C4 at the end of their coverage they had a interview with Ross Brawn and he mentioned Audi/Porsche are looking at entering the sport (again).
That was in Autosport this week.

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/audi-and-porsche-bosses-set-for-crunch-meeting-on-2025-f1-engines/6623962/
Online Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 04:43:48 am »
Yeah, saw that in autosport too. Can't be arsed checking, but wasn't it as engime suppliers rather than as works teams?
