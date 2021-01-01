Ricciardo with a great drive today...and as I typred, passed by sainz
Raikonnen and vettel crashed
He has but the "its boring" shouts appear to have stopped for some reasonSky weren't even showing Mazepin on the driver list for about 5 minutes there
That was worth 2 places to Sainz because he closed the gap to Perez too
Love that cheer from the Dutch fans for Lando
It might get boring after 7 years, not 7 races.
Interesting piece on C4 at the end of their coverage they had a interview with Ross Brawn and he mentioned Audi/Porsche are looking at entering the sport (again).
Page created in 0.042 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]