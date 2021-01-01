« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 thread

sminp

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1920 on: Today at 03:01:43 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:00:34 pm
Ah. Bottas being told to play good little soldier

Good news for Norris if it bunches them all together
mc_red22

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1921 on: Today at 03:01:45 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 03:01:16 pm
Not that time. Perez is on the racing line. Theres no route through there for Leclerc.

As we saw with Norris, being on the racing line is clearly irrelevant.
Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1922 on: Today at 03:02:00 pm
Wonder if Bottas is just going to think "fuck it, I'm not getting a new contract here, I'm going for it"
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1923 on: Today at 03:02:19 pm
Ha. I thought that was a black flag for Perez for a second
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1924 on: Today at 03:03:27 pm
Hahaha. That's what happens when your radio communication is so public
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1925 on: Today at 03:04:56 pm
Come on Lando. Perez gets a second penalty.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1926 on: Today at 03:05:09 pm
Hamiltons turn to play good little soldier.

Though he didn't make it easy
naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1927 on: Today at 03:05:34 pm
Perez gets another 5s
Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1928 on: Today at 03:05:37 pm
Oh Merc are swapping the cars around
b_joseph

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1929 on: Today at 03:05:40 pm
What in the actual fuck are mercedes doing?
Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1930 on: Today at 03:06:18 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 03:05:40 pm
What in the actual fuck are mercedes doing?

Limiting damage points wise for the constructors.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1931 on: Today at 03:06:33 pm
Wow... Fucking fair play Norris
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1932 on: Today at 03:06:41 pm
Through the inside he goes. 😀
sminp

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1933 on: Today at 03:06:50 pm
Yes Lando!
mc_red22

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1934 on: Today at 03:06:57 pm
Yes Lando!!!
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1935 on: Today at 03:07:00 pm
Hamilton going for fastest lap now
Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1936 on: Today at 03:07:33 pm
Woh-hoho!  Go Lando!
Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1937 on: Today at 03:08:08 pm
Come on Lando, get at Bottas now!
b_joseph

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1938 on: Today at 03:08:43 pm
If Norris gets 2nd with a 5 second penalty...whoa
mc_red22

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1939 on: Today at 03:10:07 pm
Crofty can't keep up with basic stuff. Perez has 2 5 second penalties mate.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1940 on: Today at 03:10:12 pm
Everyone going for fastest lap

Tsunoda with yet another penalty
naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1941 on: Today at 03:11:14 pm
Tsunoda is going to be out on his arse at this rate
b_joseph

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1942 on: Today at 03:13:01 pm
Norris appears to be slowing
CornerFlag

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1943 on: Today at 03:14:23 pm
Lost my stream for 15 mins, what happened since the first Perez penalty?  Hamilton pitted again or got issues?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1944 on: Today at 03:15:09 pm
Max has just been immense today.  Going for fastest lap now.
Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1945 on: Today at 03:16:03 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 03:15:09 pm
Max has just been immense today.  Going for fastest lap now.

He has but the "its boring" shouts appear to have stopped for some reason

Sky weren't even showing Mazepin on the driver list for about 5 minutes there ;D
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1946 on: Today at 03:17:01 pm
Russell in the points.

TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1947 on: Today at 03:17:40 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:17:01 pm
Russell in the points.


Not for long maybe? 


Cross everything!
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1948 on: Today at 03:18:51 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 03:13:01 pm
Norris appears to be slowing

They said something to him on the radio after hed overtaken Hamilton. Maybe the car needs nursing for a bit.
b_joseph

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1949 on: Today at 03:18:54 pm
1.06.2 for Max...just stretching my legs, mate
Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1950 on: Today at 03:23:23 pm
Don't see George holding this unfortunately
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1951 on: Today at 03:23:24 pm
Awww that's a shame
naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1952 on: Today at 03:23:28 pm
Kimi :lmao
sminp

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1953 on: Today at 03:23:44 pm
Gutted for Russell, he defended like a champion for so long
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1954 on: Today at 03:24:09 pm
He didn't make it easy for Alonso. Lot of respect with that
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1955 on: Today at 03:24:57 pm
Unlucky for Russell.
CornerFlag

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1956 on: Today at 03:25:03 pm
Fuck DRS.
mc_red22

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1957 on: Today at 03:26:08 pm
Perez is going to get P5 isn't he? Ricciardo is falling further behind as the laps go by.
b_joseph

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1958 on: Today at 03:26:09 pm
Ricciardo with a great drive today...and as I typred, passed by sainz
Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1959 on: Today at 03:27:22 pm
Quote from: mc_red22 on Today at 03:10:07 pm
Crofty can't keep up with basic stuff. Perez has 2 5 second penalties mate.

...and now we're "riding along with the Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen"
