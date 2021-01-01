« previous next »
Author Topic: The 2021 Formula 1 thread  (Read 49887 times)

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 12:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:24:49 pm
Is there actually any differences in the track from the last race?

Why are F1 still doing multiple races from one track?

It was added as the Turkish Grand Prix was unable to take place earlier in June due to restrictions.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 12:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:24:49 pm
Is there actually any differences in the track from the last race?

Why are F1 still doing multiple races from one track?

No, the track is identical, but they have changed the tyre compounds to try mix it up a bit. Would have been better if they changed the track a bit, or take a leaf out of some old school racing games and just reverse the track but Im guessing run off areas, barriers would need to be moved etc

This is the only repeat this season as far as I can remember.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 12:41:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:29:08 pm
Might have been good to make a change or two I think. Just for variation


Still, lets hope a wee bit of rain does that

Seriously though, why are they doing it? I got it last year. The pandemic made it uncertain how many races they could do, so they tried to get as many done as possible. That's not so much of an issue now though is it?*

*I admit to not really watching the news anymore, so I may be well off beam about the global covid situation
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 12:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:41:48 pm
Seriously though, why are they doing it? I got it last year. The pandemic made it uncertain how many races they could do, so they tried to get as many done as possible. That's not so much of an issue now though is it?*

*I admit to not really watching the news anymore, so I may be well off beam about the global covid situation
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:30:48 pm
It was added as the Turkish Grand Prix was unable to take place earlier in June due to restrictions.

One post above the one you replied to ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 12:46:47 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:30:48 pm
It was added as the Turkish Grand Prix was unable to take place earlier in June due to restrictions.

I don't really understand why they'd bother replacing the race, or at least race twice at a venue whose track only really has one layout. I'm more of a casual F1 fan (in that I watch nearly all of the races but don't care too much about the nitty gritty like qualy, practice, etc) and feel that this only lends to the 'boring' angle that F1 has.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:34:22 pm
No, the track is identical, but they have changed the tyre compounds to try mix it up a bit. Would have been better if they changed the track a bit, or take a leaf out of some old school racing games and just reverse the track but Im guessing run off areas, barriers would need to be moved etc

This is the only repeat this season as far as I can remember.

Yeah run-offs and barriers is the reason why most tracks can't do reverse races, which is a shame.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 12:47:57 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:43:50 pm
One post above the one you replied to ;D

Yeah, I must have just missed the reply before I replied, which is sort of ironic in this thread ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 12:52:01 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:46:47 pm
I don't really understand why they'd bother replacing the race, or at least race twice at a venue whose track only really has one layout. I'm more of a casual F1 fan (in that I watch nearly all of the races but don't care too much about the nitty gritty like qualy, practice, etc) and feel that this only lends to the 'boring' angle that F1 has.

Yeah run-offs and barriers is the reason why most tracks can't do reverse races, which is a shame.

It'll more than likely be a contractual thing to sponsors, TV, Pirelli, etc more than anything else as they've committed to a certain number of races so they couldn't just drop a race. It'll be money based without a doubt and they probably got more money out of this than would have from another track. Plus the last years Styrian and Austrian GPs had completely different outcomes and were both great races in their own rights.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 01:04:32 pm »
Fair enough. Let's pray for rain then :)

Not just rain, scattered heavy showers.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 01:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:24:49 pm
Why are F1 still doing multiple races from one track?

Pretty obvious really, several races have already been cancelled and others may get cancelled in the future. By having a few double headers they can keep enough races to make it enough to be considered a full season.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 01:26:12 pm »
McLaren faster than even the red bulls on the straights. If Lando gets a good start then he could have a say at corner 1

40% chance of rain
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 01:26:31 pm »
Oh you have got to be kidding....

Russell got problems with his car
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 01:29:13 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 07:39:27 am
My worry is that they'll be able to follow too close. Then they'll get the slipstream and the drs. It'll be like taking a mushroom on mario kart. I've not seen anything mentioned about DRS in this next rule change era.

Imagine if they are able to get to the point where DRS is not needed though.  That would be something.  I realise that DRS is a necessity under the current regs, but I'd love for it to be able to be binned. 
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 01:31:50 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 01:29:13 pm
Imagine if they are able to get to the point where DRS is not needed though.  That would be something.  I realise that DRS is a necessity under the current regs, but I'd love for it to be able to be binned. 

Personally I think DRS should be usable when a driver wants.

Basically you have to be within 1 second at the detection zone, then you get the DRS token. You can choose to use it on the long straight, or surprise someone elsewhere. Unused tokens disappear at the end of a lap.

It's probably a shit idea, but there you go :D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 01:32:28 pm »
Sigh. Just called Timo Werner a goalie

F1 and football just doesn't mix
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 01:34:20 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:32:28 pm
Sigh. Just called Timo Werner a goalie

F1 and football just doesn't mix

He does save a lot of really good opportunities. He just saves the opposition instead. So sort of a goalie?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 01:36:30 pm »
Does any one of you gents have a link for a stream?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 01:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Today at 01:36:30 pm
Does any one of you gents have a link for a stream?

Here you go.  The cyclingstreams and hockeynews ones are usually solid with no pop-ins (at least with ad block plus):  https://sportsurge.net/#/streamlist/5513
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 01:46:40 pm »
What the fuck is this? :lmao
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 01:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on Today at 01:36:30 pm
Does any one of you gents have a link for a stream?
https://gifer.com/en/gwy

 :wave
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 01:47:40 pm »
Grazie Ragazzi
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 01:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:31:50 pm
Personally I think DRS should be usable when a driver wants.

Basically you have to be within 1 second at the detection zone, then you get the DRS token. You can choose to use it on the long straight, or surprise someone elsewhere. Unused tokens disappear at the end of a lap.

It's probably a shit idea, but there you go :D

I think that the danger with that idea is that Mazepin tries to use it at a hairpin and becomes the first man on Mars.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1861 on: Today at 01:52:49 pm »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 01:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 01:51:02 pm
I think that the danger with that idea is that Mazepin tries to use it at a hairpin and becomes the first man on Mars.
