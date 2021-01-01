Lando's car is set up for one lap speed, seems like even more so than last week and just like Leclerc at Baku. The S1 split tells all on that front! I'd be very surprised if he's not dipped to P5 before the first pitstop as glorious as it looks to remove as much downforce as you can to just blaze around one lap. On the other hand, I believe Mercedes played the race set up card very heavy today as they'd calculated with an easy P2-P3 on the grid but it wasn't to be. With two buffer cars I think Max could well be nearly 10 seconds ahead by the time Norris has dropped back.



Hammy's best hope at being P2 tomorrow is that Red Bull might have gambled with Pérez' settings since his S1 was so fast today.



The cars starting on softs will be sitting ducks tomorrow and universally struggled to gap Ferrari on mediums in S2 + S3 where those tyres will fry off completely tomorrow. That makes Russell sitting in a real good spot even though I reckon both Ferraris will make their way past him since they'll almost certainly start on hards and have a huge tyre advantage later on because of that. Alonso (probably on hards) is a bit of an unknown but his race pace last week wasn't great.