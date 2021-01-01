Very impressive from Lando! Be fantastic if we can start getting more cars capable of winning races
This is my worry for next season, everything is coming together nicely. Red Bell are taking it to Mercedes, Verstappens team mate has won a race, Mercedes struggling for the first time in a long time but I wouldnt count them out yet, Ferrari are a bit closer and have even managed to get a pole and podium, no idea if its McLaren car and Ricciardo is just struggling but Lando is absolutely flying (and thats even before today), Aston Martin have got a podium and Russell continues to impress, its all coming together nicely this year
. you just know next season one team is going to absolutely nail the regulations and turn up to Australia 1.5 seconds a lap faster then the rest and well be back to square one!
Theres a lot to be said sometimes for just leaving things alone and i really hope this isnt one of those times.