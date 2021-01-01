« previous next »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1800 on: Yesterday at 02:48:50 pm »
Thats an immense lap by Russell. Beating the Ferraris on the same tyres and beating Alonso and Ricciardo who were on softer tyres  :o
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1801 on: Yesterday at 02:51:13 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 02:48:50 pm
Thats an immense lap by Russell. Beating the Ferraris on the same tyres and beating Alonso and Ricciardo who were on softer tyres  :o

Only 0.3 slower then the works Mercedes is what is impressing me.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 02:51:19 pm »
Bottas drive next season is in serious trouble.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 02:52:13 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 02:48:50 pm
Thats an immense lap by Russell. Beating the Ferraris on the same tyres and beating Alonso and Ricciardo who were on softer tyres  :o

Not worth sacrificing race pace for the Ferrari's.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 02:54:03 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:42:43 pm
Yes Russell.  Top 10 on the mediums
Perhaps the qualifying performance of the season by any driver
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 02:54:49 pm »
Norris currently p2
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 02:56:16 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 02:51:19 pm
Bottas drive next season is in serious trouble.

Oh, I think that ship has sailed already. If Russell isnt in that seat next season that will be an absolute travesty.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 02:57:02 pm »
Vettel will most likely get a penalty for cutting up Alonso in Q2
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 02:58:04 pm »
Alonso was nailed on getting into Q3 which would have been at the expense of Russell.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 03:00:23 pm »
Norris could get pole!!!

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 03:01:17 pm »
Ohhh so close. 0.048 from pole

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 03:01:27 pm »
it's orange day.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 03:01:29 pm »
Woah Norris on fire and just misses out on pole
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1813 on: Yesterday at 03:01:30 pm »
Russell will start P8 then.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1814 on: Yesterday at 03:01:38 pm »
Great stuff.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1815 on: Yesterday at 03:02:20 pm »
Norris P2
Russell P9 (likely to be P8 with Vettel penalty)

Incredible quali
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1816 on: Yesterday at 03:02:30 pm »
Wow Norris..  so close
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1817 on: Yesterday at 03:03:33 pm »
McLaren are back
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1818 on: Yesterday at 03:04:39 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 03:03:33 pm
McLaren are back

one of them is anyway.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1819 on: Yesterday at 03:06:37 pm »
Lando is fucking boss. I used to think ric was one of the most talented drivers but he has gone backwards. Bizarre
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1820 on: Yesterday at 03:10:46 pm »
What the hell has happened to Danny Ric? Sad to watch
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1821 on: Yesterday at 03:11:49 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 03:04:39 pm
one of them is anyway.
I cant even imagine what is going through his head right now. Thats about as humiliating a defeat as you can get
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1822 on: Yesterday at 03:13:52 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 03:06:37 pm
Lando is fucking boss. I used to think ric was one of the most talented drivers but he has gone backwards. Bizarre

Likewise, always rated Ricciardo and really not sure what has happened to him. He was comfortable in being able to mix it up with Vettel and Verstappen at Red Bull so he definitely has pace but not sure if its a case of the car not suiting him, Norris being a phenomenal driver or a bit of both?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1823 on: Yesterday at 03:16:51 pm »
in terms of young talent f1 really does look in good hands for the future.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1824 on: Yesterday at 03:35:59 pm »
Very impressive from Lando! Be fantastic if we can start getting more cars capable of winning races
Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1825 on: Yesterday at 04:07:16 pm »
I hope next years McLaren is good.

I really want to see Norris do well, genuinely  nice kid.

Plus theyre my local constructor
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1826 on: Yesterday at 04:11:11 pm »
Lando's car is set up for one lap speed, seems like even more so than last week and just like Leclerc at Baku. The S1 split tells all on that front! I'd be very surprised if he's not dipped to P5 before the first pitstop as glorious as it looks to remove as much downforce as you can to just blaze around one lap. On the other hand, I believe Mercedes played the race set up card very heavy today as they'd calculated with an easy P2-P3 on the grid but it wasn't to be. With two buffer cars I think Max could well be nearly 10 seconds ahead by the time Norris has dropped back.

Hammy's best hope at being P2 tomorrow is that Red Bull might have gambled with Pérez' settings since his S1 was so fast today.

The cars starting on softs will be sitting ducks tomorrow and universally struggled to gap Ferrari on mediums in S2 + S3 where those tyres will fry off completely tomorrow. That makes Russell sitting in a real good spot even though I reckon both Ferraris will make their way past him since they'll almost certainly start on hards and have a huge tyre advantage later on because of that. Alonso (probably on hards) is a bit of an unknown but his race pace last week wasn't great.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1827 on: Yesterday at 04:50:47 pm »
Dammit and I missed Lando getting second, great performance from him though see what he can do tomorrow.  ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1828 on: Yesterday at 06:38:58 pm »
vettel gets the expected 3 place grid penalty.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1829 on: Yesterday at 06:47:39 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:35:59 pm
Very impressive from Lando! Be fantastic if we can start getting more cars capable of winning races

This is my worry for next season, everything is coming together nicely. Red Bell are taking it to Mercedes, Verstappens team mate has won a race, Mercedes struggling for the first time in a long time but I wouldnt count them out yet, Ferrari are a bit closer and have even managed to get a pole and podium, no idea if its McLaren car and Ricciardo is just struggling but Lando is absolutely flying (and thats even before today), Aston Martin have got a podium and Russell continues to impress, its all coming together nicely this year. you just know next season one team is going to absolutely nail the regulations and turn up to Australia 1.5 seconds a lap faster then the rest and well be back to square one!

Theres a lot to be said sometimes for just leaving things alone and i really hope this isnt one of those times.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1830 on: Yesterday at 06:51:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:47:39 pm
This is my worry for next season, everything is coming together nicely. Red Bell are taking it to Mercedes, Verstappens team mate has won a race, Mercedes struggling for the first time in a long time but I wouldnt count them out yet, Ferrari are a bit closer and have even managed to get a pole and podium, no idea if its McLaren car and Ricciardo is just struggling but Lando is absolutely flying (and thats even before today), Aston Martin have got a podium and Russell continues to impress, its all coming together nicely this year. you just know next season one team is going to absolutely nail the regulations and turn up to Australia 1.5 seconds a lap faster then the rest and well be back to square one!

Theres a lot to be said sometimes for just leaving things alone and i really hope this isnt one of those times.

if they are able to follow more closely and there's less moaning about 'dirty air' and losing performance within about half a fucking mile of another car it'll be worth it.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1831 on: Yesterday at 07:54:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:47:39 pm
This is my worry for next season, everything is coming together nicely. Red Bell are taking it to Mercedes, Verstappens team mate has won a race, Mercedes struggling for the first time in a long time but I wouldnt count them out yet, Ferrari are a bit closer and have even managed to get a pole and podium, no idea if its McLaren car and Ricciardo is just struggling but Lando is absolutely flying (and thats even before today), Aston Martin have got a podium and Russell continues to impress, its all coming together nicely this year. you just know next season one team is going to absolutely nail the regulations and turn up to Australia 1.5 seconds a lap faster then the rest and well be back to square one!

Theres a lot to be said sometimes for just leaving things alone and i really hope this isnt one of those times.

Well if it makes you feel any better, Haas is still shit :P
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1832 on: Today at 04:48:25 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 06:51:31 pm
if they are able to follow more closely and there's less moaning about 'dirty air' and losing performance within about half a fucking mile of another car it'll be worth it.

 I agree with your point, but given that they've been trying to achieve that for over a decade, I'm somewhat pessimistic for a positive outcome on that front. Here's hoping though.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1833 on: Today at 07:29:56 am »
Current forecast is rain showers for the race
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1834 on: Today at 07:39:27 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 04:48:25 am
I agree with your point, but given that they've been trying to achieve that for over a decade, I'm somewhat pessimistic for a positive outcome on that front. Here's hoping though.

My worry is that they'll be able to follow too close. Then they'll get the slipstream and the drs. It'll be like taking a mushroom on mario kart. I've not seen anything mentioned about DRS in this next rule change era.
