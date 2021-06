Interesting video on reddit of all the cars reacting to Max's crashAppears the light boards before the accident were not activated until 25 seconds after the crash.Also the majority of the drivers (including some that should know better) did not visibly lift off and slow down to the sight of the crash. Some were told and still did not lift off. Some saw the yellow flags on the light boards and didn't slow down. Raikkonen and Giovinazzi saw the yellow flags on the light boards and were told by their team before they reached the crash site and still didn't slow down.So there is fault on all sides. Michael Masi for not updating the light boards quick enough, Teams for not alerting their drivers and telling them to slow down and the drivers for not reacting to the sight of the crash and slowing down themselves