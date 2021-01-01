« previous next »
The 2021 Formula 1 thread

voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 01:35:46 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 01:25:00 pm
They have taken the kurb out of turn 8 (entrance to the castle) so it can be taken much faster

I'm not sure what that adds to the track to be honest.
TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 01:59:55 pm
Mercedes are even slower this session

Congratulations to max for Sundays win
W

Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 02:06:41 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 01:00:00 pm
in P1 hamilton never got a clean lap in. he went wide on one and the other couple were buggered by yellow flags, so fuck knows how quick the car is or isn't.

Doesn't look good for Mercedes after FP2.  Lewis was way off on the short runs and said on his radio that he doesn't know where time can be found.  Lot of work needed for them for FP3. 

Charles complaining that his mediums were trashed at the end of the session...after 8 laps on them!  That's gotta be a concern for Ferrari.

Red Bull fastest on both long and short runs.  Still time left for things to change before qualifying, but they're looking very strong and like the team to beat so far this weekend.
b_joseph

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 02:07:02 pm
Mercedes cant get tyres up to temp, again. One more session to fix it.

The Ferrari just looks like a good car...not explosive but a solid package.
paulrazor

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 02:58:04 pm
Quote from: b_joseph on Yesterday at 02:07:02 pm
Mercedes cant get tyres up to temp, again. One more session to fix it.

The Ferrari just looks like a good car...not explosive but a solid package.
circuits like this point to a good car and driver more so than an engine although that main straight is bloody huge

I think this track has thrown up some good races

Mercedes might look good again on a faster circuit but it is interesting that Ferrari are suddenly up there on a slower circuit. Would indicate the chassis is good

Not sure what is up with mercedes
Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 03:10:51 pm
If Mercedes are really struggling on street circuits this year then they'll be relieved to hear Singapore has been cancelled
naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1166 on: Yesterday at 03:20:49 pm
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 02:06:41 pm

Charles complaining that his mediums were trashed at the end of the session...after 8 laps on them!  That's gotta be a concern for Ferrari.


Maybe a consequence of such a skinny wing and then it's just chewing through the tyres.
Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1167 on: Yesterday at 06:20:52 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 03:20:49 pm
Maybe a consequence of such a skinny wing and then it's just chewing through the tyres.

Yeah, that was my thought too mate.  Even so, for Charles to have gotten to the point where had pretty much zero grip and was limping back to the pits after eight laps is pretty extreme, as I'm sure you're aware.
kavah

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1168 on: Yesterday at 11:56:28 pm
jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1169 on: Today at 12:16:19 am
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:56:28 pm
Singapore has been cancelled
October 3.

https://www.straitstimes.com/sport/formula-one/formula-one-singapore-grand-prix-cancelled-for-second-year-in-a-row

That's a shame, but a sign of the times.

Wonder if they might look to reinstate Turkey later in the year, or return to Mugello...?
jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1170 on: Today at 12:30:27 am
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/jun/04/lando-norris-fears-marathon-f1-season-may-affect-mental-health-of-personnel

Lando Norris fears marathon F1 season may affect mental health of personnel

Quote
  • McLaren driver moved to speak out by Naomi Osaka withdrawal
  • F1 are going down the right path but 23 races is not a help

Contradicts my previous post, but Norris makes some good points here.  I've enjoyed the stand-in events that have seen F1 go to some new (or old) venues during the last 12 months, and quite like the idea of some rotational spots on the calendar - 14 'core' races and 6 rotational, for example.  Presumably they could up the price for the rotational races (seeing as venues are only paying every other year), which might help meet some of the shortfall in having a 20- rather than 23-event calendar...?
naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1171 on: Today at 09:18:33 am
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 06:20:52 pm
Yeah, that was my thought too mate.  Even so, for Charles to have gotten to the point where had pretty much zero grip and was limping back to the pits after eight laps is pretty extreme, as I'm sure you're aware.
Yeah doesn't sound good.
They've raised the pressure by 1 psi apparently though, higher deg than suspected so should help Ferrari a bit there and also mercs with tyre warmup
jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1172 on: Today at 11:35:19 am
Entertaining FP3.  Yellow flags all over the place, and Hamilton gaining 0.6s slipstreaming through the final sector.  Gasly fastest.

Can't wait for qualifying now!
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1173 on: Today at 11:36:39 am
verstappen definitely found out where the limit is.

been loads of drivers in the past who have made their mistakes in practice sessions though and then gone on to have flawless quali and races.
jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1174 on: Today at 11:39:16 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 11:36:39 am
verstappen definitely found out where the limit is.

been loads of drivers in the past who have made their mistakes in practice sessions though and then gone on to have flawless quali and races.

As mentioned in commentary, it was such a chaotic session that he ended up not actually missing much.  Looks like a quick fix, and he has so much confidence that he'll be over it quickly - still the favourite, I suspect.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1175 on: Today at 01:05:14 pm
Stroll in the wall in Q1. Red flag.

Should help get Russell on track after a water pump failure in practice
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1176 on: Today at 01:08:21 pm
sticking an aston martin into a wall is never advisable.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1177 on: Today at 01:17:14 pm
good job they're not at spa. less eau rouge, more eau marron.

fucking appalled

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1178 on: Today at 01:20:14 pm
Just embarrassing this
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1179 on: Today at 01:20:22 pm
And Giovinazzi out

Another red flag
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1180 on: Today at 01:21:19 pm
Same corner as well
Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1181 on: Today at 01:59:07 pm
Have Red Bull slowed here or has Hamilton found the right balance on the car and his pace?
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1182 on: Today at 02:03:58 pm
Some absolutely miniscule time gaps in q2 today.

Enjoyed vettel's "ah for fffffff........ you know what"
mobydick

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1183 on: Today at 02:05:46 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:59:07 pm
Have Red Bull slowed here or has Hamilton found the right balance on the car and his pace?

Well Hamilton was doing 1,43s and Perez was doing 1,42s in practice so both have improved.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1184 on: Today at 02:16:33 pm
They've seemingly made quite a few bad decisions in the past few years at Ferrari, but they've done well there.
fucking appalled

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1185 on: Today at 02:18:35 pm
Ahhhh shame, looked like Gasly was on for pole there!
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1186 on: Today at 02:20:28 pm
The tow is so strong. No one wants to be at the head of this pack to give away the tow
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1187 on: Today at 02:21:12 pm
Ferrari may have out strategised mercedes and Red bull
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1188 on: Today at 02:21:52 pm
It's deja vu all over again.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Reply #1189 on: Today at 02:21:52 pm
Hahaha red flag to end the session
