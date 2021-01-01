in P1 hamilton never got a clean lap in. he went wide on one and the other couple were buggered by yellow flags, so fuck knows how quick the car is or isn't.



Doesn't look good for Mercedes after FP2. Lewis was way off on the short runs and said on his radio that he doesn't know where time can be found. Lot of work needed for them for FP3.Charles complaining that his mediums were trashed at the end of the session...after 8 laps on them! That's gotta be a concern for Ferrari.Red Bull fastest on both long and short runs. Still time left for things to change before qualifying, but they're looking very strong and like the team to beat so far this weekend.