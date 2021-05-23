« previous next »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1120 on: May 23, 2021, 10:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 23, 2021, 03:45:40 pm
Track needs to be changed. Utterly no point if overtaking is close to impossible.
 It's supposed to be a race, not a conga.

The cars need to me shorter and narrower. There is no real scope to widen the track.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1121 on: May 23, 2021, 10:20:14 pm »
Quote from: SP on May 23, 2021, 10:05:00 pm
The cars need to me shorter and narrower. There is no real scope to widen the track.

I dont see what difference that would make in Monaco. Nobody could get anywhere near close enough for a lunge anywhere.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1122 on: May 23, 2021, 10:24:44 pm »
Quote from: SP on May 23, 2021, 10:05:00 pm
The cars need to me shorter and narrower. There is no real scope to widen the track.
They should Mario the fuck out of it.
Make them race in carts.
Banana skins, oil patches, turtles; would make it a lot more watchable  ;D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1123 on: May 23, 2021, 10:32:17 pm »
Monaco is a useless circuit for racing as proven today. But you can't cut it from the calendar for obvious reasons. Outside of its tradition in F1, It's the FIA money spinner and attracts the most interest from celebs...

It's also a pretty useless circuit in terms of speed. But what Monaco is is a highly technical track requiring probably the most precise driving out of any of the tracks on the calendar. You're talking millimetres between a perfect corner or a Charles Leclerc.

So I think for Monaco only, you throw racing out the window and you change it to a time trial track. You do quali as normal and that sets the driver order. Then each driver then gets 5 laps with a pit stop half way through. Driver with the fastest 5 lap time wins. You get the unpredictablility of pit stops and the opportunity to see cars being driven to their limits at a track not really designed for racing
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1124 on: May 23, 2021, 10:34:36 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 23, 2021, 10:32:17 pm
Monaco is a useless circuit for racing as proven today. But you can't cut it from the calendar for obvious reasons. Outside of its tradition in F1, It's the FIA money spinner and attracts the most interest from celebs...

It's also a pretty useless circuit in terms of speed. But what Monaco is is a highly technical track requiring probably the most precise driving out of any of the tracks on the calendar. You're talking millimetres between a perfect corner or a Charles Leclerc.

So I think for Monaco only, you throw racing out the window and you change it to a time trial track. You do quali as normal and that sets the driver order. Then each driver then gets 5 laps with a pit stop half way through. Driver with the fastest 5 lap time wins. You get the unpredictablility of pit stops and the opportunity to see cars being driven to their limits at a track not really designed for racing
About 600 of them the way he misjudged that corner.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1125 on: May 24, 2021, 08:40:05 am »
Interesting comment from Teds post-race notebook.

Mclaren have wheel nuts that if they get machined by the wheel gun can be cracked off allowing the wheel to be removed and changed.

He assumed that this was common practice on the grid especially at a team like Mercedes. It would have cost them time with Bottas but had they had similar wheel nuts, he would have been able to rejoin the race
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1126 on: May 24, 2021, 08:59:52 am »
I was surprised that caused an actual retirement. you'd think all teams would have something in place to get the fucking thing off in such a situation
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1127 on: May 24, 2021, 09:14:27 am »
Quote from: SP on May 23, 2021, 10:05:00 pm
The cars need to me shorter and narrower. There is no real scope to widen the track.

Been saying this for a while, as have the drivers tbf. So they decided to make them bigger and heavier again next year.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1128 on: May 24, 2021, 10:28:28 am »
I would love to see an image explaining the wheel gun cock-up. I can read it as many times as i like i still can't figure it out  ;D

So they just tightened the nut so much and then sheared off the teeth so it could never be removed? How will they get it off later? Will the wheel still be there in Baku?

 :D
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1129 on: May 24, 2021, 10:38:36 am »
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on May 24, 2021, 10:28:28 am
I would love to see an image explaining the wheel gun cock-up. I can read it as many times as i like i still can't figure it out  ;D

So they just tightened the nut so much and then sheared off the teeth so it could never be removed? How will they get it off later? Will the wheel still be there in Baku?

 :D

They've got to ship the car back to Brackley to have it machined off, it seems. McLaren have said they build theirs to be chiselled off if they stick.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1130 on: May 24, 2021, 10:53:54 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on May 23, 2021, 03:44:43 pm
when brundle calls it one of the most lackluster monaco GPs he's ever seen it must be shite.


I've also no idea what zepter is because the only time I've ever seen anything to do with that company is their annual sponsorship of this race. yep, that's what came to mind from how boring that was.
hahahaa you're not the only one. I start wonder where Bioptron was too

shite race

I think Monaco is the only place an over cut works

Vettel in 2018 got ahead of Raikkonen the same way and it worked well for him yesterday

when the race director cut away from that, bloody hell

shite luck for Leclerc
« Reply #1131 on: May 24, 2021, 11:12:02 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 23, 2021, 03:45:40 pm
Track needs to be changed. Utterly no point if overtaking is close to impossible.
 It's supposed to be a race, not a conga.


Nah, Monaco is all about the super rich showing off how big their boats are. Its an absolutely pointless venue.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1132 on: May 24, 2021, 03:31:23 pm »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1133 on: May 24, 2021, 09:05:51 pm »
Quote from: SP on May 23, 2021, 10:05:00 pm
The cars need to me shorter and narrower. There is no real scope to widen the track.

You can't widen, but you could at least try and change the track. Go down some different streets.

I remember having a look at the area on google maps (scientific I know) a few years ago and there is at least scope to try something else. They won't though because Monaco.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1134 on: May 24, 2021, 09:13:37 pm »
the track isn't getting changed.

the same argument has been rolling around for decades now, it's what it is and it's what it's going to be. as it's only 1 race among a lot now I'm alright with it in the grand scheme of things even if it's boring.





and the cars are too big as I've said for years.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1135 on: May 24, 2021, 09:21:57 pm »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1136 on: May 24, 2021, 09:24:16 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on May 24, 2021, 10:38:36 am
They've got to ship the car back to Brackley to have it machined off, it seems.
Really? That is crazy they'd no contingency for that. Longest pit stop of all time potentially 🤔
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1137 on: May 24, 2021, 09:41:48 pm »
They used to use a different layout for Monaco for the e series that cut out the hill, Casino square, the hairpin, the tunnel and the nouvel chicane. But you're not going to cut that out of F1.

I stand by my thought of changing the race to a time trial event.

Quote from: Liv4-3lee on May 24, 2021, 03:31:23 pm
Max Mosley has died

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/breaking-max-mosley-dead-ex-24173977

I would say there's a special place in hell for him to be chained up and whipped but he would (allegedly) enjoy that.

A horrible family history. He did set the precedent for libel laws today and took money out of the pocket of the News of the world so he has that.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1138 on: May 24, 2021, 09:51:13 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 24, 2021, 09:41:48 pm
They used to use a different layout for Monaco for the e series that cut out the hill, Casino square, the hairpin, the tunnel and the nouvel chicane. But you're not going to cut that out of F1.

I stand by my thought of changing the race to a time trial event.

I would say there's a special place in hell for him to be chained up and whipped but he would (allegedly) enjoy that.

A horrible family history. He did set the precedent for libel laws today and took money out of the pocket of the News of the world so he has that.

Not at £17,000 a night for a room overlooking it
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1139 on: Yesterday at 01:32:23 pm »
Nice article on the Mercedes pitstop and comparison of each teams wheel guns

https://www.motorsport.com/f1/news/how-bottas-pitstop-ended-up-being-43-hours-long/6516768/?nrt=54

Basically it was Bottas fault :P

Here is the Maclaren with its extractor tool

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1140 on: Today at 05:20:09 am »
Yeah, I saw Toto basically throwing Bottas under the bus in a piece that I read. When you actually look at the stop though he's not actually short, but he is at a slight angle. Personally I feel that the gun guy should have compensated for that. Seen dozens of stops over the years where it's been a non-issue.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1141 on: Today at 08:29:33 am »
Not sure how it's bottas fault.

Them again probably an excuse to get him out
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1142 on: Today at 08:41:14 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:29:33 am
Not sure how it's bottas fault.

Them again probably an excuse to get him out

They dont be need an excuse to get him out. At the end of the day this is a sport that demands perfection at everything so if Bottas wasnt in the perfect position he takes some blame. Id guess the only reason youre not hearing about the mistakes of the people who were positioned at the wheel is because theyre not big names for the press to report on.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1143 on: Today at 08:56:52 am »
I dunno. Stopping a car a couple of inches short from 60mph seems a harsh criticism.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1144 on: Today at 09:16:30 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:56:52 am
I dunno. Stopping a car a couple of inches short from 60mph seems a harsh criticism.

It is harsh but its a sport that demands perfection. I dont think theyre hanging him out to dry whereas I get the impression some people think they are though. Theyve probably just gone and looked at everything that wasnt perfect and these reports have picked up on Bottas part because hes the name that is known.
