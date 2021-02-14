« previous next »
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 02:20:12 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:18:09 pm
Forgot how boring this race really is.
Until it isnt and then its incredible
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 02:24:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:20:12 pm
Until it isnt and then its incredible

It very rarely isn't. Rain is the only hope.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 02:25:26 pm »
Have there been any overtakes at all (mazepin being overtaken doesnt count)?
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 02:25:35 pm »
Just realised I've missed 8 laps reading recipes for French Onion Soup.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 02:30:04 pm »
Mazepin really should have put it in the wall by now.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 02:33:00 pm »
24 laps in and 0 (zero) changes in position in the top 10
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 02:42:00 pm »
Well, there's this weekend's 'Screw Bottas Protocol'.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 02:42:04 pm »
Oh no!!! They've fucked Bottas
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 02:42:31 pm »
Bottas out!!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 02:44:01 pm »
And they cut away from the only overtake of the race to show Stroll clip a kerb. Clowns.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 02:44:07 pm »
Well we're getting a different podium today anyway.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 02:44:08 pm »
And Hamilton lost out to Gasly and Vettel
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 02:45:15 pm »
Deary me

Ferrari lets be the shittest today

Mercedes hold my beer
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 02:46:08 pm »
The fuck are Mercedes doing
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 02:46:12 pm »
Norris got a great chance at a podium
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 02:48:33 pm »
"What are Mercedes doing?"  Not Mercs fault.  Lewis too slow on his out-lap.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 02:49:52 pm »
Mercedes have had a shocker. Overcut was the way.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 02:51:12 pm »
We're going to have 40 laps of Hamilton dummy spitting
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 02:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 02:48:33 pm
"What are Mercedes doing?"  Not Mercs fault.  Lewis too slow on his out-lap.
He's been bitching about it on the radio for 5 laps now. His own fault.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 02:55:05 pm »
I think his point was that he had the tyres to go longer than Gasly and do the over cut

In trying to do the undercut theyve fucked up.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 02:55:29 pm »
ideally verstappen will now bin it and sainz or norris would win. but he doesn't do that these days.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 02:57:56 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 02:55:29 pm
ideally verstappen will now bin it and sainz or norris would win. but he doesn't do that these days.

Outbrakes himself, has to go down an escape road and do a spin turn, comes back out 3rd. That way we get a fun winner and he makes up points on Lewis for the title race.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 03:02:28 pm »
The Ferrari would blow up if it ended up in first place .
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 03:02:56 pm »
Danny Ric will be lapped by Norris. :-\
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 03:03:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:02:28 pm
The Ferrari would blow up if it ended up in first place .
3 inches from the line
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1105 on: Today at 03:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 02:48:33 pm
"What are Mercedes doing?"  Not Mercs fault.  Lewis too slow on his out-lap.
I dont think any of the undercuts worked? Seb stayed out a little longer and got ahead...Perez stayed out way longer and made up a bunch of place.

The undercut around this place, is a tall order. Its way too tight and it takes too long for these tyres to switch on
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1106 on: Today at 03:24:55 pm »
Every year I say I'm going to save myself 2 hours of boredom and not bother watching the Monaco GP. Every year I disregard this and hate myself for having done so.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1107 on: Today at 03:28:15 pm »
those advertised sky q highlights must be short.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1108 on: Today at 03:43:02 pm »
That's a podium you can be happy with
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1109 on: Today at 03:44:02 pm »
Someone needs to tell Serena Williams it's a chequered flag and not a tennis racquet
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 03:44:43 pm »
when brundle calls it one of the most lackluster monaco GPs he's ever seen it must be shite.


I've also no idea what zepter is because the only time I've ever seen anything to do with that company is their annual sponsorship of this race. yep, that's what came to mind from how boring that was.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1111 on: Today at 03:45:18 pm »
Good drives by Norris, Perez, Seb and Gasly

What an awful race though. Was there even a single overtake on track? Great qualifying lap by Leclerc and then absolutely ruined the whole race through pure shitness.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1112 on: Today at 03:45:40 pm »
Track needs to be changed. Utterly no point if overtaking is close to impossible.
 It's supposed to be a race, not a conga.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1113 on: Today at 03:46:05 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:44:43 pm
I've also no idea what zepter is because the only time I've ever seen anything to do with that company is their annual sponsorship of this race. yep, that's what came to mind from how boring that was.

Stupid dear furniture, I believe.

There was also an ad at Portier for yacht insurance.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1114 on: Today at 03:46:18 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 03:23:53 pm
I dont think any of the undercuts worked? Seb stayed out a little longer and got ahead...Perez stayed out way longer and made up a bunch of place.

The undercut around this place, is a tall order. Its way too tight and it takes too long for these tyres to switch on

Nah, Lewis was just too slow today. 
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1115 on: Today at 03:46:34 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 03:46:05 pm
Stupid dear furniture, I believe.

There was also an ad at Portier for yacht insurance.

'superyacht insurance' no less!
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1116 on: Today at 03:48:20 pm »
Charles showing class there.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1117 on: Today at 03:48:32 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 03:46:34 pm
'superyacht insurance' no less!

Actually it's pronounced 'Super Throatwarbler-Mangrove'
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1118 on: Today at 03:50:38 pm »
Boring.
Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
« Reply #1119 on: Today at 03:51:06 pm »
Is Max girlfriend also his twin sister? 

