Forgot how boring this race really is.
Until it isnt
and then its incredible
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
"What are Mercedes doing?" Not Mercs fault. Lewis too slow on his out-lap.
ideally verstappen will now bin it and sainz or norris would win. but he doesn't do that these days.
The Ferrari would blow up if it ended up in first place
I've also no idea what zepter is because the only time I've ever seen anything to do with that company is their annual sponsorship of this race. yep, that's what came to mind from how boring that was.
I dont think any of the undercuts worked? Seb stayed out a little longer and got ahead...Perez stayed out way longer and made up a bunch of place.The undercut around this place, is a tall order. Its way too tight and it takes too long for these tyres to switch on
Stupid dear furniture, I believe.There was also an ad at Portier for yacht insurance.
'superyacht insurance' no less!
