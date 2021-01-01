« previous next »
jackh

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 03:06:50 pm
Will there be parc fermé ramifications that deny him pole position?
Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 03:10:58 pm
Na he's got it, Maybe if they can't give a fuel sample but i'd very much doubt that
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 03:11:37 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 03:00:25 pm
Well, Charles was more convincing than Michael I guess.

The turn in was... odd
TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 03:11:38 pm
This race could tip the championship battle on its own.
Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 03:17:56 pm
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 03:06:50 pm
Will there be parc fermé ramifications that deny him pole position?

I'm bricking it over the gearbox until it's confirmed that all is fine. Super proud of the chassis though. The mechanical grip is tremendous and had not Carlos blown it in S3 there would've been a 1-2 as things transpired later. Tomorrow will be tricky but if Charles is out front after the pitstop it should be ok unless there's another mistake  :o

As for the crash, shit happens. The list of drivers who had practice or qualifying shunts while going for it in Monaco is endless. Räikkönen (2007), Alonso (2010) and Verstappen (2018) just to name a few. It's just that those took themselves out at an earlier stage but considering Q3 is Q3 something like this was always going to happen sooner or later. I'm sorry for Max but he more than anyone knows that crashes happen in that corner. He had 2018 like a walkover until he binned it in FP3.

I'm sure Hammy must be a Ferrari gearbox super fan at the moment or else a free Max 25 points could be a major problem for him tomorrow.
naYoRHa2b

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 03:23:47 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 03:17:56 pm
I'm bricking it over the gearbox until it's confirmed that all is fine. Super proud of the chassis though. The mechanical grip is tremendous and had not Carlos blown it in S3 there would've been a 1-2 as things transpired later. Tomorrow will be tricky but if Charles is out front after the pitstop it should be ok unless there's another mistake  :o

As for the crash, shit happens. The list of drivers who had practice or qualifying shunts while going for it in Monaco is endless. Räikkönen (2007), Alonso (2010) and Verstappen (2018) just to name a few. It's just that those took themselves out at an earlier stage but considering Q3 is Q3 something like this was always going to happen sooner or later. I'm sorry for Max but he more than anyone knows that crashes happen in that corner. He had 2018 like a walkover until he binned it in FP3.

Think a Ferrari 1-2 was on the cards, great in the low speed corners which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone if you was paying attention to the opening races. Leclerc was 2 tenths down in sector 1 on his fastest lap so he had plenty of time to find. Unfortunately Charles did similar to Latifi but the theories are amusing never the less. :D
Linudden

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Yesterday at 03:25:45 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 03:23:47 pm
Think a Ferrari 1-2 was on the cards, great in the low speed corners which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone if you was paying attention to the opening races. Leclerc was 2 tenths down in sector 1 on his fastest lap so he had plenty of time to find. Unfortunately Charles did similar to Latifi but the theories are amusing never the less. :D

I think Max would've just taken it with Charles in second which was my feeling ahead of the weekend. That being said, I ain't celebrating shit until I get confirmation the gearbox is fine  :wave

It's still great to see the cars back in Monaco. Qualifying there and the hustle required to go fast over one lap is more exciting than most races are. It's also super unpredictable. Hamilton's been on pole several times there but also a long way down the order today and four years ago. At no other track except Singapore would it be possible to see such swings in competitiveness in a top car from year to year depending on set up and feeling. Also don't forget Trulli in 2000 and Webber in 2006 pulling out mega laps from nowhere in unfancied cars. Or the outlandish Schumacher lap at 43 years old when he was already demoted and had no pressure. Monaco has that little extra. Sundays tend to be a bit gash but for me Saturdays make up for that.
Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 02:00:09 am
Max and Leclerc off the start will be interesting. Those two have a lot of history in junior formula racing. Max will need to keep his head on straight and be focused on the big picture with Lewis having a (very) rare off-day. Really like Charles and would love to see him get a win here, but I'd have Max as favorite.

Alonso 8/10ths Off Ocon. Ouch. Is great to see Fernando back on the grid, but right now there's a bit of Shumacher 2.0 about his comeback I feel.
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 03:03:09 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 02:00:09 am
Max and Leclerc off the start will be interesting. Those two have a lot of history in junior formula racing. Max will need to keep his head on straight and be focused on the big picture with Lewis having a (very) rare off-day. Really like Charles and would love to see him get a win here, but I'd have Max as favorite.

Alonso 8/10ths Off Ocon. Ouch. Is great to see Fernando back on the grid, but right now there's a bit of Shumacher 2.0 about his comeback I feel.

I think Max might be a bit exposed strategy wise with both Ferraris close to him. Either way if he keeps out of trouble he's going to close the gap on Hamilton in the championship.

Perez half a second off Max - it's an interesting question whether the latter is that good that no team-mate will ever keep up with him whatever the setups or whether Red Bull might be better off sacrificing a little bit of Max's speed to give his teammate a car that they can work with and support him over a race distance. 
Darren G

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 09:36:20 am
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 03:03:09 am
I think Max might be a bit exposed strategy wise with both Ferraris close to him. Either way if he keeps out of trouble he's going to close the gap on Hamilton in the championship.

Perez half a second off Max - it's an interesting question whether the latter is that good that no team-mate will ever keep up with him whatever the setups or whether Red Bull might be better off sacrificing a little bit of Max's speed to give his teammate a car that they can work with and support him over a race distance. 

Yeah, you make a good point regarding strategy.  I hadn't given too much thought to Ferrari's strategy advantage if I'm honest.  It's a very hard one to predict though isn't it.  I still think that Max will have a sufficient pace advantage over race distance, but I wouldn't want a large amount of money riding on it, put it that way. 

As to your second point, I don't think that a team are ever going to sacrifice a number one driver's pace to help out their number two guy.  Ever. 

Aside from which, Perez is far from alone in struggling to get up to speed in a different car, so it's still difficult to fully judge the deficit in pace relative to Max.  Alonso, Vettel and Ricciardo are also struggling in similar fashion. 

As you say, it's an interesting question as to exactly where Max is pace-wise right now,  insofar as whether anyone could match him. Clearly he's bloody fast but if Lewis or Charles were in the other car, I wouldn't want to try to predict which way it would go.  I don't see anybody else in the current field not getting soundly beaten though.  That is of course with the caveat that possibly one or two drivers such as Russell simply haven't had the car to show what their true potential may be.
Graeme

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 09:49:34 am
Strategists are going to earn their money today
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 11:09:33 am
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 11:14:09 am
No rain but lots of cars out of position that are struggling to get heat into their tyres. Could be carnage going into the first corner
Ray K

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 12:54:44 pm
What time does the race start?
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:01:45 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:54:44 pm
What time does the race start?

2.00pm
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:23:18 pm
Leclerc could be out!!!
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:23:31 pm
"no, no, no, no no"

that's not a great radio message from leclerc.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:29:54 pm
He won't start from pole now. Best case is he starts from the pit lane
Ray K

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:29:56 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:01:45 pm
2.00pm
Merci beaucoup.

2.05 if you're Leclerc unfortunately.
fucking appalled

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:31:19 pm
Absolutely embarrassing.

Even when theyve got the fastest car. Dreadful outfit, hopefully Bottas can make it interesting.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:34:24 pm
bottas and verstappen to take each other out in st devote.
jillc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:37:10 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:29:56 pm
Merci beaucoup.

2.05 if you're Leclerc unfortunately.

The start is usually the only thing worth watching at Monaco.  ;D
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:42:18 pm
Leclerc confirmed as a non starter
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:42:38 pm
hero to zero.
bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:44:20 pm
That's heartbreaking for the lad. He'll probably do a Senna and just go back to his apartment to fume now.
Welshred

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:44:49 pm
Idiots, shouldn't have risked the gearbox!
Wild Romany Boy

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:45:13 pm
Gutted for Charles. Maybe Bottas can make it interesting? Wouldn't bet on it though.
bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:47:04 pm
Bring back Sunday morning warm-up.
Ray K

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:47:48 pm
Even if they could get the gearbox fixed, there's little point in starting Monaco in 20th place anyway. Just a clusterfuck all round.
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:51:47 pm
leclerc winning would have been interesting so it's disappointing. sympathy tempered however by it being his own fault.
Paul_h

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 01:58:07 pm
Sainz has a good chance today..
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 02:02:59 pm
Max needs to block off Bottas
fucking appalled

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 02:06:13 pm
What a dreadfully boring race this is
voodoo ray

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 02:08:02 pm
not even a little bump into turn 1 or the hairpin. very disappointing.
gazzalfc

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 02:08:58 pm
Mazespin still going as well....
TepidT2O

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 02:09:29 pm
:lmao

Only Ferrari..
bradders1011

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 02:10:25 pm
What's that awful noise they've put in for the transitions in the broadcast?
Paul_h

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 02:13:57 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:06:13 pm
What a dreadfully boring race this is

...looks pretty though...
Ray K

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 02:16:16 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:10:25 pm
What's that awful noise they've put in for the transitions in the broadcast?
Ted Kravitz?
clinical

Re: The 2021 Formula 1 thread
Today at 02:18:09 pm
Forgot how boring this race really is.
