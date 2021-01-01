I think Max might be a bit exposed strategy wise with both Ferraris close to him. Either way if he keeps out of trouble he's going to close the gap on Hamilton in the championship.



Perez half a second off Max - it's an interesting question whether the latter is that good that no team-mate will ever keep up with him whatever the setups or whether Red Bull might be better off sacrificing a little bit of Max's speed to give his teammate a car that they can work with and support him over a race distance.



Yeah, you make a good point regarding strategy. I hadn't given too much thought to Ferrari's strategy advantage if I'm honest. It's a very hard one to predict though isn't it. I still think that Max will have a sufficient pace advantage over race distance, but I wouldn't want a large amount of money riding on it, put it that way.As to your second point, I don't think that a team are ever going to sacrifice a number one driver's pace to help out their number two guy. Ever.Aside from which, Perez is far from alone in struggling to get up to speed in a different car, so it's still difficult to fully judge the deficit in pace relative to Max. Alonso, Vettel and Ricciardo are also struggling in similar fashion.As you say, it's an interesting question as to exactly where Max is pace-wise right now, insofar as whether anyone could match him. Clearly he's bloody fast but if Lewis or Charles were in the other car, I wouldn't want to try to predict which way it would go. I don't see anybody else in the current field not getting soundly beaten though. That is of course with the caveat that possibly one or two drivers such as Russell simply haven't had the car to show what their true potential may be.